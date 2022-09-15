Center for New Growth in Eureka is Humboldt’s First Facility to Offer Ketamine-Assisted Therapy for Treatment of Depression

Read full article on original website
kymkemp.com
North Coast Co-op Accepting Seeds for Change Applications
This is a press release from the North Coast Co-op: North Coast Co-op invites 501(c)3 tax-exempt, local nonprofit organizations to apply for its Seeds for Change Round-up Program. Seeds for Change is a community giving opportunity that allows Co-op members and customers to round up their Co-op purchases to the...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Utility Worker I/II Wastewater Treatment
*Salary will increase by 2% in 2023 with another 5% increase in 2024. Plus excellent benefits including free family Zoo membership, free family Adorni Center membership, free enrollment at Little Saplings Preschool for employee children and more! Performs a variety of skilled utility maintenance and repair work on the City’s wastewater treatment facilities and systems; provides general maintenance support to the Utilities Division; and performs related work as required.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Blue Lake Rancheria, Employees Reach Union Agreement
[DISCLOSURE: Blue Lake Rancheria is a minority owner of the Outpost’s parent company, Lost Coast Communications, Inc.]. As one of the top ten largest employers in Humboldt County, the Blue Lake Rancheria Tribe recognizes the benefits of unionized labor such as keeping wages competitive, and retaining employees with an organizing structure that is designed to be fair and balanced.
lostcoastoutpost.com
THIS WEEK in EUREKA CITY COUNCIL: Should the One-Way Traffic Experiment on Dolbeer and W Streets Become Permanent?
Our summer season is coming to a close. Alas, it is time to say goodbye to beloved river days and say hello to autumnal rain, pumpkin spice everything and the return of regular Eureka City Council meetings. Council meetings have been few and far between in the last month or so with at least a few of our hardworking council members taking advantage of the late summer months to squeeze in a couple of last-minute vacations.
mendofever.com
Armed Robbery Suspects Lead Police Across Humboldt, Mendocino, Lake County Lines Ending With Foot Pursuit
The following is a press release issued by the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. In Sept. 16, 2022, at about 9:45 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched...
crimevoice.com
Humboldt County authorities make arson arrest in Willow Creek
Originally Published By: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page. “On Sept. 11, 2022, at about 7:54 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 39,000 block of Highway 299 in Willow Creek for the report of a possible arson. According to the reporting party,...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Keith Darrel Bachman, 1961-2022
Keith Darrel Bachman was born on December 7, 1961 to Donald and Helma Bachman in Yreka. Keith passed away suddenly on September 3, 2022 at his home in Eureka. After a short time in Yreka, Donald’s job took the family to Santa Barbara. They continued to live there until 1975. The family moved to Eureka shortly after the death of Keith’s older brother, Kersten. Keith began to attend Winship Junior High School, where he met his first wife, Carole Segura, in band class. Keith attended Eureka Senior High School where he excelled in all sports, including football, wrestling, swimming and track. He then went onto College of the Redwoods and continued to play football, as a star athlete, while studying engineering. Keith and Carole found one another again and began dating while they were both studying at College of the Redwoods. Keith went on to play division two football at UC Davis, where he was invited to play in the All American Bowl two years in a row. Keith became a regular face shown in local papers and television for his football achievements in both high school and college.
lostcoastoutpost.com
LAW ENFORCEMENT CALLS FOR SERVICE
Occurred at Angelina Inn (Old) on Fernbridge Dr. . HCSO REQ BACK,OCC 10851 ONE AT GUNPOINT. . Disposition: OUTSIDE ASSIST. Occurred on Stockton Ct. RP WITNESSED A SUBJ LOOKING OVER HER FENCE, LS IN THE AREA OF THE MEADOWS APTS ON A BIKE, NFD, REQ PATROL CHECK. . Disposition: UNABLE TO LOCATE.
kymkemp.com
McKinleyville Teen Center Hosting ‘Drive Thru Pulled Pork Dinner’ This Friday
This is a press release from Boys & Girls Club of the Redwoods:. Upcoming event at the McKinleyville Teen Center for the Boys & Girls Club of the Redwoods!. We are Hosting a “drive thru” Pulled Pork Dinner Friday September 23rd from 5pm to 7PM!. Tickets are $15...
krcrtv.com
Second drive-by shooting reported in two weeks in Eureka
EUREKA, Calif. — Gunshots were reportedly heard at around 8:45 p.m. Sunday on the 200 and 300 blocks of Dollison Street near Saint Bernard High School. There were numerous neighbors who heard the shots followed by the sound of a car speeding off. Police confirmed that a home on the 300 block of Dollison Street was hit.
lostcoastoutpost.com
EYES OUT, EUREKA: At-Risk Man Went Missing From His Eureka Hotel Room Last Night
UPDATE: Mr. Boisvert has been found, and is safe, the EPD says. The Eureka Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 59-year- old missing male, Pierre Boisvert. Pierre wandered out of his hotel room located on the 1900 block of 4th Street in Eureka on September 17, 2022 sometime after 10:30 p.m. Pierre is a dependent adult and has multiple conditions that require medication and assistance from others.
kymkemp.com
‘Largest One Time Seizure of Narcotics in the History of the HCDTF’
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. The Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) has been investigating a large drug trafficking organization (DTO)...
mendofever.com
[UPDATE: In Custody]Police Pursuit Moves into Mendocino and Lake Counties After Possible Armed Robbery in Garberville
Law enforcement in Mendocino, Humboldt, and Lake Counties are working collectively this morning to track down a gray Dodge Charger associated with an armed robbery that occurred around 10:00 a.m. in the southern Humboldt County town of Garberville. The latest information about the pursuit indicates the suspect made its way...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Robert J. Goodwin, 1945-2022
On September 16, 2022, Robert J.Goodwin — aka Bob, Happy, Huggie Bear, Balboa — passed on to his next adventure. It is with deep sorrow and a broken heart that I surrender my soulmate to the peace he so deserves after a very painful 18 months. He was...
kymkemp.com
Missing ‘Stolen’ Dog in Hayfork Area
My name is Mae Moon and my dog (Fliff) was stolen from in front of the Hayfork Gym, Thompson Peak Fitness Center, Friday September 9th around 4:12pm. She was stolen by a woman who may be from out of the country with blonde hair who exited the Gym asked a woman I know who works at You’ve Got Mail, two doors down, if she knew who the dog belonged to. The You’ve Got mail employee told her she believed the dog was a local dog. The woman disregarded her and put Fliff in her “Pepsi Blue” vehicle and drove off.
kymkemp.com
Deputies Seeking Armed Suspects After Possible Robbery
After an incident east of Garberville this morning, law enforcement is searching for suspects in the northern Mendocino and Southern Humboldt area. About 10 a.m.,. According to Samantha Karges, spokesperson for the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, “Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a possible robbery on Sawmill Road. A vehicle with possible suspects fled the area and deputies pursued the vehicle to Piercy, where the pursuit was terminated due to safety concerns.”
crimevoice.com
Suspect Arrested for Alleged Auto Theft
Originally Published By: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page. “On Sept. 9, 2022, at about 2:30 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol on North Bank Road, in McKinleyville, observed a suspicious vehicle parked alongside the road in the area of Hunts Road. Deputies checked the vehicle’s records...
kymkemp.com
This ‘Big Polar Bear’ is a ‘Big Lover’
This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Romeo. I am a male, white Great Pyrenees. Age: The shelter...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Eureka Police Investigating Shots Fired Into a Residence Near St. Bernard’s Last Night
The Eureka Police Department is currently investigating gunfire that struck a residence last night on the 300 block of Dollison Street, across the street from St. Bernard’s Academy. According to EPD spokesperson Brittany Powell, at around 8:45 p.m. yesterday several people in the neighborhood reported hearing numerous shots fired,...
lostcoastoutpost.com
County Supes to Consider Censure of Planning Commission Chair Alan Bongio for Inappropriate Conduct
On Tuesday, the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors will consider formally reprimanding Planning Commission Chair Alan Bongio, and taking “other appropriate action as necessary,” in response to Bongio’s behavior at recent Planning Commission hearings. Fifth District Supervisor Steve Madrone is bringing the matter forward for discussion at...
