City of Tuscaloosa to Host 6th “Tech or Treat” Halloween Event Next Month
Tuscaloosa youth will be able to kick off the Halloween holiday a few days early with tons of candy and STEM learning opportunities at the 6th annual "Tech or Treat" event on October 25. The free event is put on by the city of Tuscaloosa and allows children to visit...
Tuscaloosa Program to Boost Children’s Reading Urgently Needs Volunteers
Reading Allies Tuscaloosa, a program created to help children read at their grade level, is set to resume next week and volunteers are urgently needed to help accomplish their mission. Volunteers with the program are deployed within the Tuscaloosa City and Tuscaloosa County school districts to get classes of students...
Fake Fall Plus Football Weather Outlook for West, Central Alabama
For many Alabamians, one sign of falling temperatures gets us all excited. But we know, it’s “Fake Fall.”. The football weather outlook is pretty nice compared to the last few weeks. So enjoy those falling temperatures while they last. According to the Weather Channel, there will be a...
Tuscaloosa Academy Dominates Lamar County
The Tuscaloosa Academy Knights defeated the Lamar County Bulldogs 34-7 on Friday night in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Tuscaloosa Academy was held on its opening drive and forced to punt, however a fumble by Lamar County on its first snap of the game gave the Knights the ball back thanks to a recovery from Neal Shaw.
County High Pulls Off Thrilling Comeback Over Oak Mountain
Tuscaloosa County High School celebrated its homecoming in a thrilling fashion on Friday as the Wildcats pulled off an improbable come-from-behind win over in-region rival Oak Mountain in the final seconds of regulation. The Wildcats first half started off promising. On just their third play from scrimmage, junior running back...
Alabama Records First Special Teams Touchdown of 2022
The Alabama Crimson Tide host the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks in Bryant-Denny Stadium for the third game of the college football season. The Tide's first two scores came from its biggest stars in Bryce Young and Will Anderson. Malachi Moore recorded the third touchdown of the game on after a blocked punt....
Tuscaloosa’s Spirit Halloween Store Moves Again, Open Now North of the River
Tuscaloosa's Spirit Halloween costume and decoration superstore has moved again this Halloween season and is open now in a new home north of the Black Warrior River. The one-stop-shop for all things Halloween was housed for years in the McFarland Mall plaza on Skyland Boulevard for before relocating to the former Sears store located in the University Mall on McFarland Boulevard in 2020.
Second Threat This Week Draws Police to Tuscaloosa’s Bryant High School Friday
Police were back at Tuscaloosa's Bryant High School Friday morning after someone threatened the facility for the second time this week. In a Friday afternoon release, TPD spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor said the incident occurred shortly after 9 a.m. Taylor said officers investigated the incident and determined there was no danger...
Learn About Travel Nursing at Tuscaloosa’s Bright Futures Meeting
Have you ever wondered about nursing or even travel nursing? The September virtual meeting of the Bright Futures Health Interest Group will feature Octavia Rayford, RN and she will talk with the students about a career in nursing, specifically travel nursing. The Zoom meeting is open to all students who...
21 Tips to Survive Living in Tuscaloosa, Alabama During Football Season
Believe it or not, some people don’t like football. They could care less if there is a game being played. If you ask me, that is completely sacrilegious. I love football season both college and NFL. However, I will admit that at times it can get quite crazy around the area when Alabama has a home game.
Where To Find The Cheapest Gas In West Alabama
We've been having a wild year when it comes to gas prices in West Alabama. Prices grew so high that people in Alabama were going through extreme measures just to avoid the gas pump. Would you ride a horse to work if it meant you didn't have to visit the...
Hillcrest Patriots Run All Over Brookwood in Crushing Fashion
Jamie Mitchell's Patriots stay perfect after taking down Mike Bramblett's Brookwood Panthers with a final score of 44-0. The Patriots won the opening coin toss and elected to defer to the second half. Brookwood received the ball and the game was underway. Brookwood's first play from scrimmage resulted in a...
Look: 100 Photos From Alabama’s Blowout of Louisiana-Monroe
The Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0) took down the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks (1-2) 63-7 in Bryant-Denny Stadium. It many ways it was a "get right" game for the Crimson Tide after struggling on the road against the Texas Longhorns in Week 2. Alabama answered head coach Nick Saban's challenge to play at a high level no matter the quality of opponent and dominated on all three phases of the game.
Habitat for Humanity of Tuscaloosa Discusses Plans for New Homes
Habitat for Humanity of Tuscaloosa will be discussing the plans to build new homes in Tuscaloosa, Alabama during their upcoming community meeting. The agency invites the public to join the Habitat for Humanity of Tuscaloosa community meeting on Monday, September 12 at 5:30 p.m. It will take place at the McDonald Hughes Center which is located at 3101 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Tuscaloosa, AL 35401.
University of Alabama Announces Record Enrollment, Topping Pre-COVID Numbers
The University of Alabama broke its previous student enrollment records with the Fall 2022 class, school spokespeople announced Monday morning. Shane Dorrill, UA's assistant director of communications, said 38,645 students are enrolled this semester, narrowly topping the previous record of 38,563, which was set in 2017. The quality of students...
University of Alabama Misses Out on Over $25 Million in Build Back Better Funding
Despite months of vying for tens of millions of dollars in federal funding, the University of Alabama will not receive an award from the $1 billion Build Back Better Regional Challenge, the government announced last week. For the uninitiated, the Challenge set aside $1 billion in money from the American...
Beloved Tuscaloosa Mexican Restaurant Returning to Downtown Area
More than two decades after the first Jalapeno's Mexican restaurant opened in downtown Tuscaloosa, the beloved brand is returning to Temerson Square. In a video posted to social media last week, ownership at Jalapenos announced plans to go back "to where it all started" and open a fourth location in the heart of downtown Tuscaloosa.
Tuscaloosa County PARA Executive Director to Retire in December
The long-time leader of the Tuscaloosa County Park & Recreation Authority will retire at the end of this year, the organization announced Tuesday. PARA, a private organization funded by local governments and membership revenue, oversees the construction, management and operation of dozens of parks, playgrounds, activity centers, green spaces and more in and around Tuscaloosa.
Your Daily News Outlook
1) Habitat for Humanity is continuing their job training program with the Technology Academy and is taking a delegation of five from the Tuscaloosa City Schools, a local builder Brock Porter and Donnie Jones of West Alabama Works as well as Habitat staff to Greeley CO. Habitat Director Ellen Potts describes the trip as an opportunity to examine a unique program in the city of 107,000 residents where the jobs training program is only in their alternative school.
Terry Bowden Says ‘Anything Is Possible’ As Warhawks Enter Bryant-Denny
The Louisiana Monroe Warhawks enter this weekend's matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide as a 50-point underdog. That doesn't stop ULM head football coach Terry Bowden from encouraging his players as they prepare to play in Bryant Denny Stadium on Saturday. "Men, you know what level of football players they...
