Tuscaloosa, AL

Alt 101.7

Tuscaloosa Academy Dominates Lamar County

The Tuscaloosa Academy Knights defeated the Lamar County Bulldogs 34-7 on Friday night in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Tuscaloosa Academy was held on its opening drive and forced to punt, however a fumble by Lamar County on its first snap of the game gave the Knights the ball back thanks to a recovery from Neal Shaw.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Alt 101.7

County High Pulls Off Thrilling Comeback Over Oak Mountain

Tuscaloosa County High School celebrated its homecoming in a thrilling fashion on Friday as the Wildcats pulled off an improbable come-from-behind win over in-region rival Oak Mountain in the final seconds of regulation. The Wildcats first half started off promising. On just their third play from scrimmage, junior running back...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Alt 101.7

Alabama Records First Special Teams Touchdown of 2022

The Alabama Crimson Tide host the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks in Bryant-Denny Stadium for the third game of the college football season. The Tide's first two scores came from its biggest stars in Bryce Young and Will Anderson. Malachi Moore recorded the third touchdown of the game on after a blocked punt....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

Tuscaloosa’s Spirit Halloween Store Moves Again, Open Now North of the River

Tuscaloosa's Spirit Halloween costume and decoration superstore has moved again this Halloween season and is open now in a new home north of the Black Warrior River. The one-stop-shop for all things Halloween was housed for years in the McFarland Mall plaza on Skyland Boulevard for before relocating to the former Sears store located in the University Mall on McFarland Boulevard in 2020.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

Where To Find The Cheapest Gas In West Alabama

We've been having a wild year when it comes to gas prices in West Alabama. Prices grew so high that people in Alabama were going through extreme measures just to avoid the gas pump. Would you ride a horse to work if it meant you didn't have to visit the...
ALABAMA STATE
Alt 101.7

Hillcrest Patriots Run All Over Brookwood in Crushing Fashion

Jamie Mitchell's Patriots stay perfect after taking down Mike Bramblett's Brookwood Panthers with a final score of 44-0. The Patriots won the opening coin toss and elected to defer to the second half. Brookwood received the ball and the game was underway. Brookwood's first play from scrimmage resulted in a...
BROOKWOOD, AL
Alt 101.7

Look: 100 Photos From Alabama’s Blowout of Louisiana-Monroe

The Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0) took down the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks (1-2) 63-7 in Bryant-Denny Stadium. It many ways it was a "get right" game for the Crimson Tide after struggling on the road against the Texas Longhorns in Week 2. Alabama answered head coach Nick Saban's challenge to play at a high level no matter the quality of opponent and dominated on all three phases of the game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

Habitat for Humanity of Tuscaloosa Discusses Plans for New Homes

Habitat for Humanity of Tuscaloosa will be discussing the plans to build new homes in Tuscaloosa, Alabama during their upcoming community meeting. The agency invites the public to join the Habitat for Humanity of Tuscaloosa community meeting on Monday, September 12 at 5:30 p.m. It will take place at the McDonald Hughes Center which is located at 3101 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Tuscaloosa, AL 35401.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

Beloved Tuscaloosa Mexican Restaurant Returning to Downtown Area

More than two decades after the first Jalapeno's Mexican restaurant opened in downtown Tuscaloosa, the beloved brand is returning to Temerson Square. In a video posted to social media last week, ownership at Jalapenos announced plans to go back "to where it all started" and open a fourth location in the heart of downtown Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

Tuscaloosa County PARA Executive Director to Retire in December

The long-time leader of the Tuscaloosa County Park & Recreation Authority will retire at the end of this year, the organization announced Tuesday. PARA, a private organization funded by local governments and membership revenue, oversees the construction, management and operation of dozens of parks, playgrounds, activity centers, green spaces and more in and around Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Alt 101.7

Your Daily News Outlook

1) Habitat for Humanity is continuing their job training program with the Technology Academy and is taking a delegation of five from the Tuscaloosa City Schools, a local builder Brock Porter and Donnie Jones of West Alabama Works as well as Habitat staff to Greeley CO. Habitat Director Ellen Potts describes the trip as an opportunity to examine a unique program in the city of 107,000 residents where the jobs training program is only in their alternative school.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ALT 101.7 Tuscaloosas new generation of alternative music and the latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

