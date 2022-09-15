Read full article on original website
Related
wvsportsnow.com
Big 12 Announces Window to Determine Network, Time of WVU-Texas Game
The Big 12 Conference has announced a six-day window will be used to determine the broadcast network and time slot for WVU’s Oct. 1 Big 12 matchup with Texas Darrell K Royal/Memorial Stadium in Austin. The plan is for the game time and television network to be announced the...
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU DC Jordan Lesley on Progress, Growing Pains of Defense, Dealing with Virginia Tech
West Virginia defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley details with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, his thoughts about the defense throughout the season and what he expects to encounter against Virginia Tech on Monday, September 19, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis...
wfxrtv.com
Brent Pry and Bud Foster speak about the Virginia Tech-West Virginia Game
SALEM/BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Tech Hokies working on a short game week as they take on their rivals in the West Virginia Mountaineers Thursday at 7:30pm from Lane Stadium. The Black Diamond Trophy is on the line in this game as WVU beat Tech in Morgantown last year. Virginia Tech is on a two game winning streak and looks to extend it to three. Hokies head coach Brent Pry knows West Virginia will be the toughest opponent the Hokies will face so far this season.
wvsportsnow.com
5 Key Takeaways from WVU’s Performance in Victory Over Towson
Finding takeaways from 65-7 victory might sound easy, but the context that it was against an FCS opponent is a real thing for West Virginia and doesn’t necessarily answer what this team will be like the rest of the season. Regardless of the fact Towson was the victim of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU HC Neal Brown Talks Takeaways from Towson Game, Virginia Tech Challenges
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia head coach Neal Brown talked with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, about his takeaways from the win over Towson and then what kind of challenges a short brings against Virginia Tech on Monday, September 19, 2022. Welcome to the new home of...
What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Virginia Tech
The Mountaineers are expected to keep the Black Diamond Trophy.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Extends Offer to 2026 QB Recruit Jason Preston
Even though Neal Brown has made it known he feels confident in the future of the quarterback position at WVU, that doesn’t mean the program isn’t looking to years beyond the eligibility of those currently on the roster. Class of 2026 prospect Jason Preston announced on Twitter that...
How to watch Virginia Tech vs West Virginia, television details
Virginia Tech will welcome out-of-conference rival West Virginia back to Lane Stadium on Thursday night to play for possession of the Black Diamond Trophy. Both programs enter Thursday night off of a win with Virginia Tech defeating Wofford in Blacksburg and West Virginia knocking off Towson in Morgantown. Virginia Tech enters Thursday night with a 2-1 record after a season-opening loss on the road at Old Dominion while West Virginia sits at 1-2 after back-to-back losses against Pittsburgh and Kansas.
RELATED PEOPLE
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown is Odds On Favorite to be Next College Football Head Coach Fired
Morgantown, West Virginia – With a 1-2 record to start this season and an 18-20 record since taking over as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers, Neal Brown has faced harsh criticism lately and it has been rumored that he is officially on the hot seat. In...
wvsportsnow.com
Present, Future of QB Position a Bright Spot for WVU
Neal Brown reiterated something that he’s said multiple times before after his team’s monster performance against Towson. Brown made his feelings known about both the present, and maybe most importantly, the future of the quarterback position at WVU. Following a game that saw all 4 quarterbacks on the...
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU DL Dante Stills on 2021 Virginia Tech Game, His Own Play This Season
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia defensive lineman Dante Stills speaks to the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, to discuss his game prep, his experience in the Black Diamond Trophy Rivalry last year and how he would evaluate his own play to this point this season. Welcome to the...
voiceofmotown.com
Pitt’s Head Coach Takes Subtle Jab at West Virginia Fans
Morgantown, West Virginia – Following Pitt’s 34-13 win at Western Michigan, Panthers’ head coach Pat Narduzzi said in his postgame press conference that he was pleased with everything about his team’s performance but was unhappy with how his team was escorted into the stadium prior to the game.
IN THIS ARTICLE
voiceofmotown.com
Why West Virginia Doesn’t Fire Head Coaches
Morgantown, West Virginia – The last time that West Virginia University officially fired a major sports head coach was when the late Frank Cignetti Sr. was relieved of his duties after a 17-27 record through four seasons from 1976-1979. Don Nehlen replaced Cignetti in 1980 and there has not...
wvsportsnow.com
2025 G EJ Walker Receives Offer from WVU During Visit
During 2025 G EJ Walker’s unofficial visit to West Virginia, the Kentucky native received an offer from the coaching staff. Walker was on WVU’s campus on Saturday. Walker announced his offer on social media. “I’m excited and blessed to announce after a great time and conversation with Bob...
wvsportsnow.com
Neal Brown, WVU Staff Knew They Had to Figure Out a Way to Utilize CJ Donaldson
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Some might be surprised by the emergence of CJ Donaldson, but don’t count West Virginia head coach Neal Brown among those caught off guard. Brown detailed his thought process when recruiting the WVU running back who never played running back at all before this season after a game that saw him break an 82-yard touchdown.
wvsportsnow.com
Gallery: Relive WVU Football’s All-Around Win Versus Towson
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU Football’s win Saturday over the Towson Tigers was a team effort with multiple Mountaineers seeing the field. Relive these moments and firsts through these photos. (WVSN photos by Kelsie LeRose)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBOY
Smith’s 4th Q catch is up for Big 12 Play of the Week
West Virginia fans, Reese Smith needs your support. His catch in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s dominant victory over Towson not only was one of the best plays of the game, but is among the best plays of the day throughout the Big 12 Conference. Smith and his twisting...
West Virginia delegate says political signs stolen from his truck
A West Virginia delegate says he had political signs stolen from his truck. Charlie Reynolds, a representative from Marshall County, said he was targeted and someone took magnets and metal stakes from his truck. Reynolds said the person also tried to steal the campaign sign from his truck but could not get it out of […]
Longest calf sale in the country continues in West Virginia
The West Virginia 4H and FFA Livestock Round Up is being held at WVU Jackson's Mill's multipurpose building.
traveltasteandtour.com
Randolph County, WV
Surrounded by the beautiful Appalachian Mountains of West Virginia, Randolph County is a natural paradise that is a destination for travelers of all kinds. You will find charming communities that are rich in heritage, blessed with unparalleled beauty, and come alive with arts, Appalachian flavors, and festivals. Your perfect vacation is found right here in Randolph County!
Comments / 2