Morgantown, WV

wfxrtv.com

Brent Pry and Bud Foster speak about the Virginia Tech-West Virginia Game

SALEM/BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Tech Hokies working on a short game week as they take on their rivals in the West Virginia Mountaineers Thursday at 7:30pm from Lane Stadium. The Black Diamond Trophy is on the line in this game as WVU beat Tech in Morgantown last year. Virginia Tech is on a two game winning streak and looks to extend it to three. Hokies head coach Brent Pry knows West Virginia will be the toughest opponent the Hokies will face so far this season.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

5 Key Takeaways from WVU’s Performance in Victory Over Towson

Finding takeaways from 65-7 victory might sound easy, but the context that it was against an FCS opponent is a real thing for West Virginia and doesn’t necessarily answer what this team will be like the rest of the season. Regardless of the fact Towson was the victim of...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Jordan, WV
Kansas State
Morgantown, WV
Morgantown, WV
Morgantown, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WVU Extends Offer to 2026 QB Recruit Jason Preston

Even though Neal Brown has made it known he feels confident in the future of the quarterback position at WVU, that doesn’t mean the program isn’t looking to years beyond the eligibility of those currently on the roster. Class of 2026 prospect Jason Preston announced on Twitter that...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

How to watch Virginia Tech vs West Virginia, television details

Virginia Tech will welcome out-of-conference rival West Virginia back to Lane Stadium on Thursday night to play for possession of the Black Diamond Trophy. Both programs enter Thursday night off of a win with Virginia Tech defeating Wofford in Blacksburg and West Virginia knocking off Towson in Morgantown. Virginia Tech enters Thursday night with a 2-1 record after a season-opening loss on the road at Old Dominion while West Virginia sits at 1-2 after back-to-back losses against Pittsburgh and Kansas.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Neal Brown
wvsportsnow.com

Present, Future of QB Position a Bright Spot for WVU

Neal Brown reiterated something that he’s said multiple times before after his team’s monster performance against Towson. Brown made his feelings known about both the present, and maybe most importantly, the future of the quarterback position at WVU. Following a game that saw all 4 quarterbacks on the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Pitt’s Head Coach Takes Subtle Jab at West Virginia Fans

Morgantown, West Virginia – Following Pitt’s 34-13 win at Western Michigan, Panthers’ head coach Pat Narduzzi said in his postgame press conference that he was pleased with everything about his team’s performance but was unhappy with how his team was escorted into the stadium prior to the game.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Why West Virginia Doesn’t Fire Head Coaches

Morgantown, West Virginia – The last time that West Virginia University officially fired a major sports head coach was when the late Frank Cignetti Sr. was relieved of his duties after a 17-27 record through four seasons from 1976-1979. Don Nehlen replaced Cignetti in 1980 and there has not...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

2025 G EJ Walker Receives Offer from WVU During Visit

During 2025 G EJ Walker’s unofficial visit to West Virginia, the Kentucky native received an offer from the coaching staff. Walker was on WVU’s campus on Saturday. Walker announced his offer on social media. “I’m excited and blessed to announce after a great time and conversation with Bob...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Neal Brown, WVU Staff Knew They Had to Figure Out a Way to Utilize CJ Donaldson

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Some might be surprised by the emergence of CJ Donaldson, but don’t count West Virginia head coach Neal Brown among those caught off guard. Brown detailed his thought process when recruiting the WVU running back who never played running back at all before this season after a game that saw him break an 82-yard touchdown.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Smith’s 4th Q catch is up for Big 12 Play of the Week

West Virginia fans, Reese Smith needs your support. His catch in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s dominant victory over Towson not only was one of the best plays of the game, but is among the best plays of the day throughout the Big 12 Conference. Smith and his twisting...
MORGANTOWN, WV
traveltasteandtour.com

Randolph County, WV

Surrounded by the beautiful Appalachian Mountains of West Virginia, Randolph County is a natural paradise that is a destination for travelers of all kinds. You will find charming communities that are rich in heritage, blessed with unparalleled beauty, and come alive with arts, Appalachian flavors, and festivals. Your perfect vacation is found right here in Randolph County!
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV

