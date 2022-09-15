Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Camillus woman handcuffed boy to bed, strangled him and didn’t feed him for days, deputies say
Update: Camillus woman charged with abusing 11-year boy released from jail on bond. Camillus, N.Y. — A Camillus woman was charged Tuesday with strangling, neglecting and abusing an 11-year-old boy, deputies said. The 44-year-old woman handcuffed the boy to a bed frame, forced him to sleep on the floor...
Cortland County woman arrested for endangering 3 year old
On September 18th, Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic disturbance on Preble Road in the Town of Preble.
whcuradio.com
Cortland man facing seven felonies including arson
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man faces seven felonies. The City of Cortland Fire Department and Police Department were dispatched to an apartment building on Northcliffe Road around 2 a.m. Saturday morning. Authorities say someone threw a Molotov Cocktail through a window, causing fire and smoke damage, and minor burns to a victim inside the apartment. Police arrested Jeremy Jenney, of Sunnyfield Drive, for the crime. They say a victim in the apartment recently ended a relationship with Jenney. He is charged with 1st and 2nd degree arson, 2nd degree assault, 1st degree reckless endangerment, two counts of 3rd degree criminal possession of a weapon, and aggravated family offense. Jenney was arraigned and sent to Cortland County Jail with no bail. He is set to appear in City Court on Wednesday.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Hobart Man Arrested, Charged After Domestic Dispute
The Delaware County Sheriff's Department says a Hobart man was arrested and charged after a domestic dispute. The incident occurred in the Town of Stamford on September 9th. The sheriff's office says Travis R. Loucks had unwanted physical contact with a woman and also took her phone out of her hand and threw it, causing damage to the phone.
Elmira man arrested for welfare fraud
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been arrested for collecting over $1,300 in public assistance that he was not eligible to receive, according to the Elmira Police Department. David Lyons, 29, was arrested on September 15, 2022, after an investigation conducted by the Chemung County Department of Social Services Special Investigations Unit and […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Felon Pleads Guilty to Weapon Charge
A Binghamton man has pleaded guilty to a felony weapon charge. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Vernon I. Riddick pleaded guilty to Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree. Riddick admitted he had an unlicensed and loaded .40 handgun with him in the early morning...
Painted Post man charged with assault after foot chase on I-86
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office has announced felony criminal charges against the man that led police on a foot chase on I-86 last week. Michael Petix, 47, of Painted Post was arrested following the initial incident on September 14, 2022. According to the updated arrest report, Petix allegedly assaulted his […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Resident Arrested After Shooting on Prospect Street
A Binghamton resident has been arrested following a shooting that took place Monday afternoon. The Binghamton Police Department say they responded to a call to 314 Prospect Street at approximately 3:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. A 26-year-old male had sustained a serious gunshot wound to the abdomen, and...
Police looking for Kirkwood burglary suspect
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify an individual who was involved in a September 15th burglary.
Binghamton Man Pleads Guilty to Weapon Count 6-Years After Liberty St. Shooting
A Binghamton man, convicted in a shooting 6 years ago, admits he had a loaded and unlicensed handgun two months ago. The Broome County District Attorney’s office says 31-year-old Vernon Riddick has pleaded guilty to felony Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree. Authorities say, after...
Karen Eames, shot by deputy husband in murder-suicide, selling riverfront house for whopping price
Syracuse, NY — Karen Eames, the widow of an Onondaga County sheriff’s deputy who shot her in the face, killed their son and then took his own life, is selling the family home where the murder-suicide happened. Eames, who spent 10 days in a hospital after nearly dying,...
cortlandvoice.com
City Police: Man attempts to steal catalytic converter
A Cortland man was arrested early Sunday morning after he attempted to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle, according to a city police report. According to the report, an individual called authorities and reported that he could “hear something suspicious like metal being cut” in a parking lot on 168 Homer Ave.
Two indicted for burglaries in Chemung County
VETERAN, N.Y. (WETM) — Two people have been indicted on burglary charges after they allegedly stole several guns from homes in the Town of Veteran, according to the Chemung County Grand Jury. The Chemung County Grand Jury handed up an indictment against Bradley Smith (34) of Alpine and Tiffany Doan (36) from Odessa today, September […]
Report: DVDs Seized from Broome Judge’s Home in Probe of Son
Investigators reported confiscated computer hard drives and dozens of DVDs from a Kirkwood home owned by a federal judge as part of a criminal investigation of his son. Gothamist on Monday reported 49-year-old Daniel McAvoy, the son of Senior U.S. District Judge Thomas McAvoy, has been indicted on 29 felony counts. The younger McAvoy is accused of surreptitiously recording women engaged in sexual acts in his Manhattan residence.
Mother accused of medically abusing child
CARBONDALE, Pa. — A mother from Carbondale is accused of causing bodily harm to her 10-year-old child. Yvette Brady, 31, is charged with endangering the welfare of her child and simple assault. According to court documents, her daughter's doctors have been suspicious something was going on for some time.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Police Blotter: September 12 to 18
During the week of Monday, September 12 to Sunday, September 18, the Owego Police Department had 106 service calls, 6 arrests, 2 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 13 traffic tickets. Amanda L. Hazard of Nichols was arrested on an arrest warrant for failing to appear in court. She was turned...
Delaware And Otsego Counties Police Blotter: September 19
All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. State troopers arrested 35-year-old Tadd Sherwood of Oneonta and charged him with multiple felonies. Officers say Sherwood fired a shotgun that could have caused the death of another person. He’s charged with attempted murder and six counts of criminal possession of a weapon. Sherwood is a convicted felon who is not allowed to have guns.
Binghamton man gets prison time for gun possession
Today in Broome County Court, Vernon Riddick, 31 of Binghamton, pled guilty to Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.
cortlandvoice.com
City Police: Man throws molotov cocktail through window
A Cortland man was arrested a little after 2 a.m. Saturday after he threw a molotov cocktail through an apartment window, according to a city police report. According to the report, Jeremy N. Jenney, of Sunnyfield Drive, threw a molotov cocktail through a window of an apartment building on Northcliffe Road “in an attempt to catch the building on fire.”
skooknews.com
Schuylkill Haven Police Attempting to Locate New York Man Who Threatened Woman and Stole Her Vehicle
Schuylkill Haven Police are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect and a stolen vehicle after a man held her against her will. According to Schuylkill Haven Borough Police, on Sunday, September 18th, 2022, around 6:40pm, Officers were dispatched to Suglia’s Pizza Place on East Main Street for the report of a female who ran into the restaurant crying hysterically asking for help.
