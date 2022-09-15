ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, NY

whcuradio.com

Cortland man facing seven felonies including arson

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man faces seven felonies. The City of Cortland Fire Department and Police Department were dispatched to an apartment building on Northcliffe Road around 2 a.m. Saturday morning. Authorities say someone threw a Molotov Cocktail through a window, causing fire and smoke damage, and minor burns to a victim inside the apartment. Police arrested Jeremy Jenney, of Sunnyfield Drive, for the crime. They say a victim in the apartment recently ended a relationship with Jenney. He is charged with 1st and 2nd degree arson, 2nd degree assault, 1st degree reckless endangerment, two counts of 3rd degree criminal possession of a weapon, and aggravated family offense. Jenney was arraigned and sent to Cortland County Jail with no bail. He is set to appear in City Court on Wednesday.
CORTLAND, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Hobart Man Arrested, Charged After Domestic Dispute

The Delaware County Sheriff's Department says a Hobart man was arrested and charged after a domestic dispute. The incident occurred in the Town of Stamford on September 9th. The sheriff's office says Travis R. Loucks had unwanted physical contact with a woman and also took her phone out of her hand and threw it, causing damage to the phone.
STAMFORD, NY
Crime & Safety
Crime & Safety
WETM 18 News

Elmira man arrested for welfare fraud

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been arrested for collecting over $1,300 in public assistance that he was not eligible to receive, according to the Elmira Police Department. David Lyons, 29, was arrested on September 15, 2022, after an investigation conducted by the Chemung County Department of Social Services Special Investigations Unit and […]
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Felon Pleads Guilty to Weapon Charge

A Binghamton man has pleaded guilty to a felony weapon charge. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Vernon I. Riddick pleaded guilty to Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree. Riddick admitted he had an unlicensed and loaded .40 handgun with him in the early morning...
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

Painted Post man charged with assault after foot chase on I-86

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office has announced felony criminal charges against the man that led police on a foot chase on I-86 last week. Michael Petix, 47, of Painted Post was arrested following the initial incident on September 14, 2022. According to the updated arrest report, Petix allegedly assaulted his […]
PAINTED POST, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Resident Arrested After Shooting on Prospect Street

A Binghamton resident has been arrested following a shooting that took place Monday afternoon. The Binghamton Police Department say they responded to a call to 314 Prospect Street at approximately 3:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. A 26-year-old male had sustained a serious gunshot wound to the abdomen, and...
BINGHAMTON, NY
cortlandvoice.com

City Police: Man attempts to steal catalytic converter

A Cortland man was arrested early Sunday morning after he attempted to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle, according to a city police report. According to the report, an individual called authorities and reported that he could “hear something suspicious like metal being cut” in a parking lot on 168 Homer Ave.
CORTLAND, NY
WETM 18 News

Two indicted for burglaries in Chemung County

VETERAN, N.Y. (WETM) — Two people have been indicted on burglary charges after they allegedly stole several guns from homes in the Town of Veteran, according to the Chemung County Grand Jury. The Chemung County Grand Jury handed up an indictment against Bradley Smith (34) of Alpine and Tiffany Doan (36) from Odessa today, September […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Report: DVDs Seized from Broome Judge’s Home in Probe of Son

Investigators reported confiscated computer hard drives and dozens of DVDs from a Kirkwood home owned by a federal judge as part of a criminal investigation of his son. Gothamist on Monday reported 49-year-old Daniel McAvoy, the son of Senior U.S. District Judge Thomas McAvoy, has been indicted on 29 felony counts. The younger McAvoy is accused of surreptitiously recording women engaged in sexual acts in his Manhattan residence.
KIRKWOOD, NY
Newswatch 16

Mother accused of medically abusing child

CARBONDALE, Pa. — A mother from Carbondale is accused of causing bodily harm to her 10-year-old child. Yvette Brady, 31, is charged with endangering the welfare of her child and simple assault. According to court documents, her daughter's doctors have been suspicious something was going on for some time.
CARBONDALE, PA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Police Blotter: September 12 to 18

During the week of Monday, September 12 to Sunday, September 18, the Owego Police Department had 106 service calls, 6 arrests, 2 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 13 traffic tickets. Amanda L. Hazard of Nichols was arrested on an arrest warrant for failing to appear in court. She was turned...
OWEGO, NY
CNY News

Delaware And Otsego Counties Police Blotter: September 19

All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. State troopers arrested 35-year-old Tadd Sherwood of Oneonta and charged him with multiple felonies. Officers say Sherwood fired a shotgun that could have caused the death of another person. He’s charged with attempted murder and six counts of criminal possession of a weapon. Sherwood is a convicted felon who is not allowed to have guns.
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

City Police: Man throws molotov cocktail through window

A Cortland man was arrested a little after 2 a.m. Saturday after he threw a molotov cocktail through an apartment window, according to a city police report. According to the report, Jeremy N. Jenney, of Sunnyfield Drive, threw a molotov cocktail through a window of an apartment building on Northcliffe Road “in an attempt to catch the building on fire.”
CORTLAND, NY
skooknews.com

Schuylkill Haven Police Attempting to Locate New York Man Who Threatened Woman and Stole Her Vehicle

Schuylkill Haven Police are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect and a stolen vehicle after a man held her against her will. According to Schuylkill Haven Borough Police, on Sunday, September 18th, 2022, around 6:40pm, Officers were dispatched to Suglia’s Pizza Place on East Main Street for the report of a female who ran into the restaurant crying hysterically asking for help.
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, PA
KISS 104 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

