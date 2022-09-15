ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

LiveScience

What is cross training?

You’ve probably heard of cross training in the context of exercise, as this method of training has become popular among elite and recreational athletes alike. Cross training involves incorporating different types of exercise into a workout routine. So, instead of running on one of the best treadmills (opens in new tab) every day, an athlete could mix it up with rowing (opens in new tab), HIIT classes, and Pilates (opens in new tab).
boxrox.com

Dumbbell Pullover: How to Do It, Muscles Worked, Benefits and Workouts

The dumbbell pullover is a classic bodybuilding exercise that works your chest and back primarily. It is a pushing movement performed with a dumbbell – although barbell variations do exist – and, done right, the exercise hits everything from the bottom of your pecs to your abs, lats and triceps.
swimswam.com

Daily Swim Coach Workout #761

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily... SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
TechRadar

Lululemon's innovative workout shoes sadly fail as running trainers

We've all got different preferences when it comes to running shoes, with some of us looking for a shoe that will give us a spring in our step, breathable uppers or something light enough to finally reach that PB. The best running shoes are of course a tried and tested...
LiveScience

What's the best exercise for weight loss?

You’d think there would be a clear cut answer when looking at the best exercise for weight loss. One exercise to rule them all; a one-way ticket to cutting calories and ending up with a slimmer you. But as with most things health and fitness based, it’s not that simple.
TheConversationAU

This finals season, a brief ‘priming’ workout could boost performance on the sports field and beyond

As humans, it is in our nature to want to do better, find that edge and succeed. This couldn’t be truer than in sport, where winning and losing are often separated by tenths of a second, a successful score attempt in the dying stages of a game, or a split-second decision. So, there is always a need for effective and legal strategies to boost performance. “Priming” is a tool attracting more and more interest from athletes, coaches and scientists. The good news is it is not just for elite athletes. Not just a warm-up Priming, also called “morning exercise”, “pre-activation”...
