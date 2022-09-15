Read full article on original website
Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console
The PS5 has been out for almost two years now, and while stock issues have plagued the console ever since it launched in 2020, restocks have improved massively over the past few months. However, there is still more drama ahead as PlayStation announced in late August that it would be hiking up the price of its consoles.While we’re used to seeing consoles gradually fall in price as they age, the PlayStation 5 is doing the opposite. Just as the PS5 stock shortage woes were coming to an end in the UK, PlayStation announced that it would be increasing the price of both the PS5 disc...
The Verge
Sony’s first major PS5 redesign will reportedly have a detachable disc drive
The next revision of the PlayStation 5 could include a removable disc drive, potentially letting you play games using a drive connected via USB-C, according to Tom Henderson of Insider Gaming. The report says that we could see this new model of PS5 around September 2023. The PS5 currently comes...
IGN
Rockstar Games Acknowledges GTA 6 Leak, Confirms Continuation of Developmental Work As Planned
American studio Rockstar Games has confirmed the recent GTA 6 leaks to be true in a recent statement provided millions of its fans. The community had waited a lot to see whether the rumors of the game leaking were true after all, as footage of several dev builds of the long-awaited title surfaced online. Furthermore, the leaker in question had also allegedly obtained the source codes of the upcoming title in the series, putting the development of GTA 6 under great peril.
IGN
Rystel is Giving Us Major GBA Nostalgia, Plus More Intriguing Indies From TGS 2022
One of the nicest features of the annual Tokyo Game Show is the co-mingling of blockbuster AAA video game franchises and small projects made by small teams or even solitary individuals. For years, TGS has dedicated floor space to universities, pavilions from nations around the world, and independent developers of all sizes.
techeblog.com
GTA 6 Gameplay Footage Allegedly Leaked Running On NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Graphics Card
You’ve seen the fan-made GTA 6 trailer in Unreal Engine 5, now check out some alleged leaked gameplay footage running on an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card. Very little is known about the actual game, but if this leaked footage is real, then it would probably confirm a female lead in this installment, who may be one of four main characters.
IGN
Is this Display an Upgrade for the Nintendo Switch? Up-Switch Orion Review - Budget to Best
Ever just sit around wishing your Nintendo Switch’s screen was just a tad bit bigger? Well wish no more, Super Ninfriendos, because today, we’re reviewing the Orion by Up-Switch. It’s a supersized display capable of taking your Switch experience up a couple notches with an 11.6” display, and then some! Yes, it’s quite the crazy setup for the Nintendo Switch, and that’s just how we like it.
IGN
The Last of Us Part 1 - Review
I know we are a bit late, but there was no chance we would miss out on reviewing this game. I have been an avid fan of the series since the PlayStation 3 days, and it’s a series that changed the game for Zombie Survival titles, while also becoming a benchmark for most. For the purposes of this review, we will not be talking about the plot, character development, or Ellie and Joel’s relationship as everybody already knows how that plays out. What we were interested in checking out was how the remake looks and feels to the player, and man, they have really smashed this one out of the park.
IGN
Tactics Ogre Reborn Producer Explains Why the Latest Remake Isn’t Using HD-2D Graphics
Tactics games have been enjoying a little bit of a renaissance of late. Square Enix alone has released several of them this year, including Triangle Strategy, Front Mission, and The DioField Chronicle. But the oldest and most important of them is Tactics Ogre – the strategy game that led directly to Final Fantasy Tactics along with a host of imitators.
IGN
EA CEO Thinks Call of Duty Going Xbox-Exclusive Could Benefit Battlefield
Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson thinks that Call of Duty potentially becoming a Microsoft exclusive franchise could benefit Battlefield. As reported by Stephen Totilo, Wilson called questions about Call of Duty's platform "a tremendous opportunity." “[I]n a world where there are questions as to the future of Call of Duty...
IGN
Nvidia Officially Announces the RTX 4090 and 4080 Desktop GPUs
Nvidia has announced a new flagship GPU as part of its RTX 4000 series of graphics cards, the successor to its two-year-old RTX 3000 series. Using Nvidia's new Ada Lovelace architecture, which uses the third-generation DLSS, the first GPU is the GeForce RTX 4090, which includes 24GB of G6X memory and is claimed to be two to four times faster than the RTX 3090 Ti, Nvidia's previous flagship GPU. The RTX 4090 will cost $1599 and will be released on October 12th.
IGN
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 and Ada Lovelace Everything Announced
The day PC gamers have been waiting for is finally here, new Nvidia graphics cards. Nvidia announced a new Nvidia RTX 4090. Additionally, the computer chip maker announced new a new RTX platform and tools, and even an RTX remastered version of Portal. Read on to see all the biggest gaming announcements from Nvidia's GTC 2022 keynote.
IGN
GTA 6: Alleged Leaks Showcase Female Protagonist, Return of Vice City Locations and Much More
It appears that several clips of what appears to be the much-anticipated game from Rockstar, GTA 6 have allegedly leaked online. These clips give us a peek at what to expect from the next title of the iconic video game franchise. The alleged leaks originated from a post on GTAForums...
IGN
Nvidia GTC 2022 Keynote: How to Watch Live and What to Expect
Nviidia is kicking off its September GTC 2022 event tomorrow where the company is likely to reveal the new RTX 40 series GPUs. Although there has yet to be any official information about it's upcoming products, the Nvidia CEO Jensen Huan has already confirmed that we will be hearing more about the next generation of GPUs at the event.
IGN
James Cameron on How Avatar's 4K HDR Remaster Improves the 3D Experience
James Cameron isn’t known for half-assing things. In fact, quite the opposite. A straightforward theatrical re-release of the original Avatar would probably do fine at the box office and drum up some hype for the long-awaited sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water. But why stop there? Cameron has taken things a step further, overseeing a full 4K HDR remaster.
IGN
Microsoft Flight Simulator DLSS 3 Comparison Trailer | GeForce Beyond
Microsoft Flight Simulator looks gorgeous with the new DLSS 3 made possible with ADA Lovelace chip. Check out comparison footage with RTX on here!
IGN
Site 1 Collectibles
Alterna has plenty of items hidden in its fuzzy depths. There are four main collectibles located in Alterna: Sardinium, Sunken Sea Scrolls, Decorations, and Gold Records. Each main collectible will display on your site map with a checkmark if you've found all of them in that area. This page of IGN's Splatoon 3 wiki guide contains all the main collectibles in Site 1 - Future Utopia Island.
IGN
Portal RTX Is a Ray-Traced Remix of the Puzzle Classic
As part of Nvidia's GTC keynote today, the company announced Portal RTX — an RTX-enhanced version of the 2007 puzzle classic developed by Valve. Portal RTX includes updated graphics and supports ray tracing. This is not the first time Nvidia has made RTX upgrades to older games. The company previously made RTX versions of Quake II and Minecraft. However, this latest RTX remix game is special because Nvidia confirmed that the tool used to make Portal RTX, called RTX Remix, will be available to all for free. Meaning others will access the tool and make their own RTX-enhanced games.
IGN
How to Level Up Quickly in Multiplayer
Struggling to rank up in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta and unsure why? This guide will explain in detail all the best ways to earn experience and level up quickly in the multiplayer, whether by completing daily challenges or focusing on crucial game mode objectives. How to...
IGN
RGG Studio Boss Explains Why Yakuza Series Has been Retitled Like a Dragon in the West
Yakuza is a name that has become well-known in western territories like the U.S., but in Japan it has traditionally been titled Ryu Ga Gotoku, which roughly translates to “Like a Dragon.” Now, with the announcement of three new Like a Dragon games, it appears that the Yakuza name is being retired for good.
IGN
Racer X Real Time Simulation Demo | GeForce Beyond
NVIDIA's new tech demo gets rid of pre-baked worlds and simulates everything, including physics, rigid bodies, and even cloth, all ray-traced in real time. This new tech is powered by the new ADA Lovelace chip. Check out a demo of it in action!
