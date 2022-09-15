Read full article on original website
Nebraska contacts Urban Meyer in Huskers coaching search, per CBS Sports
Nebraska contacted former Ohio State and Florida Gators coach Urban Meyer regarding its coaching search, according to CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd. Meyer is 187-32 in his college coaching career, winning two national titles at Florida and one at Ohio State. Meyer took a step into the NFL in 2021 with the Jacksonville Jaguars but went 2-11 in 13 games before he was fired.
Ray Anderson press conference: Herm Edwards no longer ASU coach
Arizona State Athletic Director Ray Anderson announced Sunday afternoon that Herm Edwards will relinquish his role as ASU head football coach. The following statement was made by Anderson. "We have made the decision to make a change in the leadership of our football program, effective immediately. By mutual agreement, Coach...
WATCH: In-game footage of 5-star Notre Dame QB commit CJ Carr
247Sports brings Fighting Irish fans on-site, in-game footage of Notre Dame 5-star quarterback commit CJ Carr.
UCLA Target Brandon Williams to Announce Tomorrow at 11:30 PT
Brandon Williams, the four-star, 6-7 forward from Queens (New York) Christ the King, had previousaly said he'll announce his college choice Monday, Sept. 19th. According to his high school's Instagram page, we now know the time: 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT. He’ll announce his decision during a ceremony at his...
BREAKING: Herm Edwards 'relinquishes role' as ASU head coach
Less than five years into his tenure, Herm Edwards has stepped down from his role as Arizona State's head coach. The team's football coaches were told in a meeting early Sunday afternoon that Edwards would no longer continue in his role. Players learned about ASU's "mutual decision to part ways" with Edwards, as ASU athletic director Ray Anderson termed it, in a subsequent meeting.
TreVeyon Henderson injury update: Ohio State star RB wears walking boot after Toledo game, Buckeyes' 77-21 win
TreVeyon Henderson left Ohio State's 77-21 win over Toledo Saturday with an undisclosed injury and was seen in a walking boot after players exited Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Henderson scored a touchdown on the Buckeyes' first possession before leaving the game and returning to the sideline with a trainer a few possessions later.
Notre Dame Report Card (California)
That’s two very slow starts out of the gate in each of the past two weeks, due in large part to a skittish Drew Pyne Saturday. But Pyne completed 14 of his last 15 passes – including eight and six in a row – for 131 yards and a pair of touchdown tosses to Chris Tyree and Michael Mayer.
247Sports
College football rankings: Georgia claims top spot, Penn State surges in Coaches Poll Top 25
Coaches and media were split in Week 3 regarding college football’s best team. Is it defending national champion Georgia or the ever-dominant Alabama Crimson Tide? The Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings sided with Alabama last week, and have a new decision to make today as Week 4’s rankings arrive.
College football rankings: Penn State, Oregon soar in new AP Top 25
Georgia took over the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 college football rankings last week. And both the Bulldogs and new No. 2 Alabama put up impressive showings for Week 4 voters to consider. The highest-ranked team to fall this week came in the Big Ten where No. 11 Michigan State could not top Washington on the road.
247Sports
Bulldogs bitten by critical injuries in 45-17 loss at No. 7 USC
Fresno State lost more than a huge opportunity against No. 7 USC at the LA Memorial Coliseum Saturday. In the 45-17 loss to the high-powered Trojans, the Bulldogs lost their two permanent team captains, quarterback Jake Haener and safety Evan Williams, and left Los Angeles with more questions for the future than when they arrived.
Top offensive target visiting Michigan for UConn game
Bolingbrook (Ill.) 2024 four-star athlete I'Marion Stewart has confirmed with The Michigan Insider that he will be visiting Michigan for the UConn game on Saturday. The Land of Lincoln standout recently visited Ann Arbor when he came up for the major summer recruiting summer event, the Barbecue at the Big House.
IN PHOTOS: Recruits spotted at Williams-Brice Stadium
Some of the top prospects in the country stopped by South Carolina on Saturday to watch the Georgia game.
247Sports
Peristyle Podcast: Coach Harvey Hyde on USC's dominant run game taking down Fresno State 45-17
This week on the Peristyle Podcast Coach Harvey Hyde and Ryan Abraham team up again to breakdown yet another USC football victory, this time a 45-17 dismantling of the Fresno State Bulldogs in the LA Coliseum. The Trojans are on a roll, scoring at least 40 points in each of their first three games, something USC hasn't done since the start of the 2005 football season (that team's streak stopped at 3 as they beat No. 14 Arizona State 38-28 in week 4).
Stat Pack: Where Ohio State stands statistically after Week 3
We are now in the full swing of the 2022 college football season. Teams are through the first three weeks of the year -- and some teams have already played four games -- which means we're starting to get a better idea of where teams stand and how they are going to play this year.
VIDEO: Mario Cristobal postgame press conference vs. Texas A&M
Watch coach Mario Cristobal in his postgame press conference following a 17-9 loss Texas A&M on Saturday. Miami dropped to 2-1 with the loss while Texas A&M improve to 2-1. Video courtesy of Miami athletics. Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003 and can be reached by e-mail...
Everything Mario Cristobal said after a 17-9 loss to Texas A&M
The moment proved to be just a little too big for Miami in year one under Mario Cristobal. The Hurricanes fell in College Station to No. 24 Texas A&M 17-9 in a prime time meeting between the two programs. Miami didn’t help themselves in the first half with Tyrique Stevenson...
Jim Harbaugh press conference: Injury updates, postgame reaction after Michigan beats UConn
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football team blanked UConn, 59-0, on Saturday afternoon at the Big House. Blake Corum tied a program record with five rushing touchdowns, J.J. McCarthy went 15-for-18 for 214 yards as the starting quarterback and the fourth-ranked Wolverines took a 38-0 lead into halftime in a contest that was never really in question.
Updated betting odds for No. 15 Oregon vs. Washington State
Oregon begins week three as a favorite over Washington State after a 41-20 win over No. 12 BYU. Bo Nix and the offense led the way for the Ducks as they continued to build off their dominant 70-14 win over Eastern Washington. Nix threw for two touchdowns and ran for three more. Bucky Irving and Noah Whittington were exceptional on the ground, combining for over 150 yards on the ground as Oregon finished the game with 227 yards. The gameplan from offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham worked to perfection, as the Ducks secured 23 first downs and over 430 yards of total offense.
What They’re Saying: WSU on cusp of Top 25 Edition
Cougs climb to No. 30 in both polls ... 'This is going to be a big-time football game. I want those seats full." -- Jake Dickert on WSU’s monster clash Saturday in Pullman vs. No. 15/18 Oregon.
WATCH: Dan Lanning reacts to Oregon's blowout win to No. 12 BYU
Oregon head football coach discusses his team's 41-20 victory over visiting No. 12 BYU inside Autzen Stadium. Lanning gives his instant reactions, what really stood out to him, his thoughts on Oregon's style of play and identity that is starting to form, and his early thoughts heading into Pac-12 play next week.
247Sports
