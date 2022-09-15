ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
coinjournal.net

LUNC jumps by 13% after Terra Classic introduces a new feature

The cryptocurrency market is recovering from last week’s slump, and Tera Classic’s LUNC is leading the way. LUNC, the native coin of the Terra Classic ecosystem, is the best performer amongst the top 100 cryptocurrencies in the last 24 hours. The coin has added more than 13% to...
coinjournal.net

Polychain leads $40M raise for African crypto exchange Yellow Card

African crypto exchange Yellow Card raised $40 million in its Series B round led by Polychain Capital. Yellow Card Financial, a Nigeria-based cryptocurrency exchange seeking to drive the next wave of crypto adoption across Africa, has successfully closed its $40 million Series B funding round, according to news the platform shared on Monday.
coinjournal.net

EthereumPoW price prediction: Is ETHW a good buy?

EthereumPoW price has been under intense pressure in the past few days as investors react to the recent merge. The ETHW price rose slightly to a high of $5.32, which was the highest level since Saturday. This price is a few points above its all-time low of $3.92. What is...
coinjournal.net

Zignaly introduces its NFT auctioning tool ZIGBids

Zignaly has introduced ZigBids, an NFT auctioning tool designed to disrupt the nonfungible token market. Zignaly, a social investing platform and marketplace, announced the launch of its ZIGBids solution on Tuesday, September 20th. According to the document shared with Coinjournal, the team said ZIGBids is designed to disrupt the DeFi...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Dex#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Palm#Defi
coinjournal.net

Cake DeFi launches EARN for conservative crypto investors

Cake DeFi says EARN offers daily rewards with up to 10% APY, while users benefit from complete transparency. Cake DeFi, a Singapore-based decentralised finance (DeFi) company seeking to bring crypto opportunities to the masses, has formally launched an investment product that will see customers access competitive returns on their assets while enjoying protection against market volatility.
coinjournal.net

Hardware wallet review: Ellipal Titan

With the market still recovering from the contagion crisis that engulfed all earlier this year, following the collapse of Terra, investors are understandably apprehensive. Perhaps more than anything else, the year thus far has highlighted the importance of taking care of your Bitcoin. We saw many users lose their coins when they chased yield with third parties who turned out to be practicing improper risk management.
coinjournal.net

MicroStrategy buys extra 301 bitcoins for $6 million

MicroStrategy continues to solidify its position as one of the leading institutions in the crypto space after purchasing over 300 bitcoins earlier today. Software firm MicroStrategy announced on Tuesday, September 20th, that it has bought 301 bitcoins. The company made this move as the leading cryptocurrency has been underperforming in...
