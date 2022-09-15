Read full article on original website
Related
coinjournal.net
LUNC jumps by 13% after Terra Classic introduces a new feature
The cryptocurrency market is recovering from last week’s slump, and Tera Classic’s LUNC is leading the way. LUNC, the native coin of the Terra Classic ecosystem, is the best performer amongst the top 100 cryptocurrencies in the last 24 hours. The coin has added more than 13% to...
coinjournal.net
Polychain leads $40M raise for African crypto exchange Yellow Card
African crypto exchange Yellow Card raised $40 million in its Series B round led by Polychain Capital. Yellow Card Financial, a Nigeria-based cryptocurrency exchange seeking to drive the next wave of crypto adoption across Africa, has successfully closed its $40 million Series B funding round, according to news the platform shared on Monday.
coinjournal.net
EthereumPoW price prediction: Is ETHW a good buy?
EthereumPoW price has been under intense pressure in the past few days as investors react to the recent merge. The ETHW price rose slightly to a high of $5.32, which was the highest level since Saturday. This price is a few points above its all-time low of $3.92. What is...
coinjournal.net
Zignaly introduces its NFT auctioning tool ZIGBids
Zignaly has introduced ZigBids, an NFT auctioning tool designed to disrupt the nonfungible token market. Zignaly, a social investing platform and marketplace, announced the launch of its ZIGBids solution on Tuesday, September 20th. According to the document shared with Coinjournal, the team said ZIGBids is designed to disrupt the DeFi...
IN THIS ARTICLE
coinjournal.net
Cake DeFi launches EARN for conservative crypto investors
Cake DeFi says EARN offers daily rewards with up to 10% APY, while users benefit from complete transparency. Cake DeFi, a Singapore-based decentralised finance (DeFi) company seeking to bring crypto opportunities to the masses, has formally launched an investment product that will see customers access competitive returns on their assets while enjoying protection against market volatility.
coinjournal.net
Hardware wallet review: Ellipal Titan
With the market still recovering from the contagion crisis that engulfed all earlier this year, following the collapse of Terra, investors are understandably apprehensive. Perhaps more than anything else, the year thus far has highlighted the importance of taking care of your Bitcoin. We saw many users lose their coins when they chased yield with third parties who turned out to be practicing improper risk management.
coinjournal.net
MicroStrategy buys extra 301 bitcoins for $6 million
MicroStrategy continues to solidify its position as one of the leading institutions in the crypto space after purchasing over 300 bitcoins earlier today. Software firm MicroStrategy announced on Tuesday, September 20th, that it has bought 301 bitcoins. The company made this move as the leading cryptocurrency has been underperforming in...
coinjournal.net
Ankr partners with Polygon to boost web3 building experience for supernet developers
Ankr has announced a strategic partnership with Polygon in a bid to boost the web3 building experience for supernet developers. Ankr, one of the world’s leading Web3 infrastructure providers, announced in a press release on Monday, September 19th, that it has partnered with the decentralised Ethereum scaling platform Polygon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
coinjournal.net
The Merge’s effect: EVGA to stop manufacturing graphic cards after the Ethereum Merge
The Merge has seen the Ethereum network migrate to a proof of stake (PoS) mechanism, and the EVGA has stopped manufacturing graphic cards as a result of this. EVGA, one of the largest manufacturers of graphics card add-in boards, announced over the weekend that it had stopped the board business.
Comments / 0