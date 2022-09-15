ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Managing director of Performing Arts Center SLO to retire

Chris Miller, photo by Heather Gray.

Interim director will take over in October

– The Performing Arts Center’s (PAC) Chris Miller will retire from his managing director role this October, after six and a half years.

Throughout that time, Miller managed the PAC’s $3 million annual operating budget and oversaw nearly 400 annual public and university events, hosting approximately 75,000 event attendees annually.

“It has been an honor and a pleasure to work with the incredible PAC staff during my tenure and support our wonderful community arts organization clients and their events,” Miller said. “The unique partnership between the university, city of SLO, and the Foundation for the Performing Arts Center that created and sustains this world-class facility is a visionary model for other communities to emulate. I’m so grateful for the outstanding community support that the PAC enjoys and to have had the opportunity to facilitate its impact on our local artists and audience members over the past six years.”

During his tenure, the PAC saw financial success with operating surpluses each fiscal year, the only exception being the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season. The PAC’s operating reserve balance has doubled, and nearly $2 million has been added to its Major Maintenance/Capital Renewal Fund.

Miller joined the PAC staff in May 2016, succeeding Ron Regier, who retired as the founding Managing Director earlier that year. Miller relocated to San Luis Obispo from Seattle, where he enjoyed a 30-year career in various performing arts and venue management positions.

From 2003 to 2015, Miller was the general manager for McCaw Hall at Seattle Center, the 2,900-seat home of Pacific Northwest Ballet and Seattle Opera. He oversaw the hall’s opening after a $127 million renovation, hosted nearly 400 events and more than 350,000 patrons every year. During which time he built a $3 million capital renewal fund, while achieving net operating surpluses each year.

Prior to McCaw Hall, Miller served as theatre operations manager at Benaroya Hall, home of the Seattle Symphony, for two years. Prior to that he spent 15 years as Pacific Northwest Ballet’s company manager and director of operations. Miller has served the performing arts venue industry as vice chair and chair of the Performing Arts Sector Committee of the International Association of Venue Managers (IAVM) as well as Performing Arts Sector representative on the IAVM board of directors.

He is co-founder and co-chair of the Central Coast Coalition of Arts Leaders. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in drama from the University of Washington, and a Master of Fine Arts degree in Performing Arts Management from Brooklyn College.

Ryan Gruss, current director of patron services and campus ticketing will serve as interim managing director starting Oct. 15.

