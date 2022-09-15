ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taiwanese-Based Bubble Tea Chain to Open on Jackson Avenue Next Month

A Taiwanese-based bubble tea chain is set to open on Jackson Avenue next month – adding to the growing list of bubble tea stores opening in the neighborhood. I’Milky, a franchise that also has stores in Hong Kong, Malaysia, China, Cambodia, Macau and the Philippines, will open on Oct. 22 at the Prime Building — a new 11-story, 71-unit development located on the corner of Jackson Avenue and 46th Street.
