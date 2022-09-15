Read full article on original website
Taiwanese-Based Bubble Tea Chain to Open on Jackson Avenue Next Month
A Taiwanese-based bubble tea chain is set to open on Jackson Avenue next month – adding to the growing list of bubble tea stores opening in the neighborhood. I’Milky, a franchise that also has stores in Hong Kong, Malaysia, China, Cambodia, Macau and the Philippines, will open on Oct. 22 at the Prime Building — a new 11-story, 71-unit development located on the corner of Jackson Avenue and 46th Street.
New Upscale Bar/Restaurant to Open on Jackson Avenue Tonight, Replacing Bierocracy
A new upscale bar and restaurant will open on Jackson Avenue tonight, replacing a beer hall that closed last year. The new establishment, called Jungly, will open at 12-23 Jackson Ave. at 6 p.m. and will offer craft cocktails, live music and American fusion-style food. The owners are taking over...
Community Boards Meetings Must Now be In-Person, Gov. Hochul Lifts COVID-19 Emergency Powers
Community boards throughout New York City will now have to meet in person. Gov. Kathy Hochul lifted the state’s emergency powers related to the COVID-19 pandemic last week and the change means that all city agencies—including community boards—must hold their meetings in person. The change will mean...
MTA Holds Press Conference in Corona to Announce That Cameras Will be Installed in All Subway Cars
Gov. Kathy Hochul was in Corona Tuesday to announce that security cameras will be installed in all subway cars. The governor said that the MTA will place two cameras on each of its more than 6,400 subway cars. The announcement follows the installation of 10,000 cameras across all 472 subway stations.
