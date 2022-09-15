ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Todd and Julie Chrisley's Sentencing Date Postponed After Their Lawyer Claims Witness 'Lied' on the Stand

After being convicted of federal fraud charges, Todd and Julie Chrisley were initially scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 6 Todd and Julie Chrisley's sentencing date has been pushed back. The Chrisley Knows Best stars, who were first set to be sentenced on Oct. 6 after being convicted of fraud charges, will now be sentenced on Nov. 21, according to a new document obtained by PEOPLE. "The Government does not object to this request," reads the paper, which also listed the pair's former accountant Peter Tarantino as a defendant. "For good cause...
TheDailyBeast

R. Kelly’s Prison Commissary Account to Be Used to Pay Off Fines, Restitution

A federal judge has ordered R. Kelly’s prison commissary account to be used to pay off his outstanding court fines and potentially used to pay restitution towards his victims. U.S. District Court Judge Ann Donnelly decided that $27,828 in the R&B singer’s account should instead be turned over to the court clerk in the form of a trust account to go towards $140,000 in fines that the convicted sex trafficker owes. The judge found no merit to Kelly’s claims that the Bureau of Prisons and the government “encumbered Mr. Kelly’s funds,” according to the released opinion, as he not only owes the court fines, but an additional, yet-to-be determined sum for his victims’ restitution. The multiplatinum artist was sentenced to 30 years in prison on June 29 for eight counts of sex trafficking and one count of racketeering.Read it at New York Post
Alabama Now

Ex-manager of Alabama bank gets prison term for stealing from dead woman’s account

A former Alabama bank branch manager was sentenced to federal prison Thursday after admitting to stealing money from a deceased person’s account. A federal judge Thursday sentenced a former BBVA branch manager for embezzling funds from the bank where she was employed, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Patrick M. Davis.
1390 Granite City Sports

Nigerian Nationals Sentenced for $2 Million Internet Fraud Scam

MINNEAPOLIS – Two men have been sentenced to prison for stealing more than $2 million from victims of business email compromise and romance fraud schemes. Beginning in 2016 through May 2021, 29-year-old Olumide Obidare and 29-year-old Stephen Oseghale conspired with each other to use fictitious and stolen identities to engage in business email compromise (BEC) fraud schemes and pursue fraudulent romantic relationships online.
CBS News

A GoFundMe for Pieper Lewis — ordered to pay restitution for killing her alleged rapist — has raised over $235K

A GoFundMe campaign started for Pieper Lewis — the Iowa teen sentenced Tuesday to pay $150,000 in restitution after killing her accused rapist — has raised over $235,000 as of Wednesday, with donations pouring in from nearly 6,000 people. Lewis, who pleaded guilty last year to involuntary manslaughter and willful injury, was also sentenced to five years of probation.
NBC News

Federal judge hands down verdicts in trial of three Jan 6. defendants

After a two-week non-jury trial, three men facing multiple criminal charges for their role in the January 6th insurrection were found guilty of assaulting, resisting, and impeding certain officers. The men were found not guilty on other charges despite federal prosecutors being able to get guilty verdicts on every charge against every defendant from the riot. NBC News’ Ryan Reilly reports. Sept. 13, 2022.
hotnewhiphop.com

"Sweetie Pie's'" Manager Found Guilty Of Murder-For-Hire In Nephew's Killing

The popular television series Welcome to Sweetie Pie's was centered around a soul food restaurant run by Robbie Montgomery in St. Louis, Missouri. The show, which aired on the Oprah Winfrey Network, ran for seven years and consisted of five seasons. Although it ended four years ago, the series is still being talked about due to the crime that took place during its run on television.
LocalNewsMatters.org

President of allergy, COVID-19 testing company convicted for fraud, kickbacks

A federal jury convicted the president of a Silicon-Valley based medical tech company on Monday for a scheme involving false and fraudulent COVID-19 claims. Mark Schena, 59, of Los Altos, was the president of Arrayit Corporation and engaged in scheme to defraud the company’s investors. Schena claimed that he had invented “revolutionary” technology to test for virtually any disease using only a few drops of blood– a claim similar to that of disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, who was also convicted of defrauding investors with the same claim.
americanmilitarynews.com

Army officials in 18-year corruption scandal sentenced

Two U.S. Army depot officials and two vendors have been sentenced for their roles in an 18-year scheme to rig the bidding process for purchases through the Red River Army Depot (RRAD) in Texarkana, Texas. The Death Ray is here – and the US military has it. On Tuesday,...
