waynetimes.com
Dense, Ralph Milton
MACEDON: Ralph passed away on September 11, 2022 at age 85. He was born in Van Etten, NY to Milton and Clara Dense. He was predeceased by his wife, Shirley, daughter-in-law, Donna Dense, younger sister, Rosemary, and younger brother Jerry. Ralph is survived by his sons, Brian Dense (Lisa Kisil-Dense)...
waynetimes.com
Barnes, Anne Louise Polle
WALWORTH: Anne passed away peacefully on September 10, 2022, at age 85, surrounded by her loving husband Don and her children. She is predeceased by her parents Madardus and Alice Polle, her sister and brother-in-law Cathy & James Allardice and brother Ray. She is survived by her husband Donald Terry Barnes, her children Mark Barnes, Mary (Oreste) Capone, Laurie (Todd) Packer, Lisa (Ron) Gross, Christine (Peter) Panepento. Thirteen grandchildren: Chantel (Peter) Foster, Jeanette (Phil) Oettinger, John (Giovanna) Capone, Gina Capone, Travis (Nicole) Packer, Meghan (Kenny) Zirbel, Jamie Packer, Tyler Gross, Trevor Gross, Carly Gross, Jessica (Jacob) Keymel, Morgan Panepento, Mary Lynn Panepento. Ten Great Grandchildren: Evan, Micah, Addy, Elise, Gianna, Ella, Annalise, Brayden, Madilyn, and Riley. She is also survived by her sisters Judy (Ray) Ferrigno, Barbara (Steve) McIntyre, Mary (Jerome) Stomper, John (Judy) Polle, sisters in law Patricia Polle and Carole Bowen and her aunt Elizabeth Nacy. Many nieces and nephews.
waynetimes.com
Deisenroth, John M.
MACEDON: Died on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at the age of 69. Family and friends are invited to call from 5-7pm on Tuesday, September 20 at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 W. Main St., Palmyra. In lieu of flowers please consider memorials to Palmyra-Macedon Rotary Club Foundation, P.O. Box 262, Macedon, NY 14502 or the Ontario-Walworth Rotary Club, P.O. Box 4, Ontario, NY 14519. John was born on January, 17, 1953 in Rochester, NY the son of James and Janet McGreal Deisenroth. John was a longtime Rotarian and had been a member of the Ontario-Walworth, Gananda (which he helped charter) and Palmyra-Macedon Rotary Clubs. A true humanitarian at heart, John’s rotary involvement included founding the Pal-Mac Interact Club, organizing medical supplies and equipment (now Intervol) to be sent to our sister city in the former Soviet Union, securing and providing a Fire Truck and medical supplies and organizing a much needed hospital on the Rosebud Indian Reservation. In addition John was a former member of the Macedon Center Volunteer Fire Department and had spent countless hours as a volunteer and courier for the American Red Cross. In his spare time John enjoyed “repurposing” anything he found. There was no such thing as junk to John. John is predeceased by his parents and sisters Barbie Deisenroth and Judy Wright. He is survived by his daughters Joelle (Ken) Springer and Bethany (Bradley) McGeary; son Jacob Deisenroth; sister Jean (Bob) Wells; brother Jerold Deisenroth; longtime companion Sally Shankman; grandchildren Logan, Kayla, Lily, Cole, Cora, Max, Jace and Eli and many nieces and nephews.
