Blowing Dust Likely To Affect Driving In NCW Tuesday
The Washington Department of Transportation and the Washington State Patrol are advising drivers of the potential for blowing dust in parts of Eastern Washington on Tuesday. The National Weather Service office in Spokane is forecasting wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph for the Okanogan Valley, the Waterville Plateau, and the Columbia Basin.
'We get that it's frustrating': WSDOT explains multiple construction projects this weekend
SEATTLE - The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) sent out a series of Tweets on Friday - taking a moment to empathize with the public, while also explaining the reasons behind all the construction happening in the area, and their game plan to get it done as soon as possible.
2 Injured and 1 dead in Central Washington Crash
At around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday Washigton State Police were called to the scene of a 2 vehicle incident on State Route 240, about 20 miles outside of Richland WA. An Eastbound Vehicle left it's lane and stuck a vehicle in the westbound lane. The driver of the Eastbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mudslides, falling debris next big worry after Bolt Creek Fire
The Bolt Creek Fire is looking much better this weekend due to the efforts of different fire agencies around Puget Sound coming together, along with cool, wet weather and an end to high winds. At a little more than 14,000 square miles — about the size of Mercer Island —...
La Niña weather conditions in NW mean healthy coho salmon harvest
Cooler water in the Pacific Ocean leading to rebounding fish numbers means a healthy harvest of coho salmon this year, said state and tribal fisheries officials. The fish benefited from La Niña conditions out at sea. “The coho returns this year at Grays Harbor is one of the biggest...
The Department of Fish and Wildlife Pushes to put the Cascade Red Fox on the Threatened Species List
The Department of Fish and Wildlife is pushing to add the Cascade Red Fox on the threatened species list. Wildlife Diversity Division Conservation Assessment Section Manager Taylor Cotten explained how putting the Cascade Red Fox on the threatened species list would help prioritize the protection and preservation of these foxes.
As La Niña persists, here’s what forecasters are seeing for fall in Whatcom
Cool, wet weather pattern offers a greater chance of lowland snow. But it also brings danger.
Washington Will Be a Launch Pad for Silicon Technology to Boost Electric Vehicle Batteries
MALTBY, Snohomish County — Just across the road from a cafe boasting the world's largest cinnamon rolls is a small manufacturing plant carved out of the woods of what was once rural Western Washington. Inside this building, carbon is infused with a silicon gas to produce a black powdery...
WDFW: Razor Clam Digs Postponed Due to Spike in Marine Toxins
The recreational razor clam season — originally scheduled to begin Sept. 22-26 on coastal beaches — is postponed until further notice, according to a news release from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. Test results on razor clams indicate domoic acid levels are trending upward or, on...
Idaho County Deputies Arrest Three Washington Residents on Multiple Warrants, Drug & Firearm Possession Charges
COTTONWOOD, ID - On Sunday, September 18, 2022, Idaho County Dispatch took a report of a suspicious male that had come to the door of a residence in Cottonwood, ID. Idaho County Deputies responded to the area around 11:50 a.m., where they located a vehicle on East Road, off of Highway 95.
Cougar sightings continue, WDFW says no cougar found
YAKIMA, Wash. - Over the last two weeks, cougar sightings have continued to be reported in the Yakima area. Since the original cougar sighting reported on September 5 at Randall Park, more reports have been made in the same location and in Terrace Heights. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) said during the investigations into the reports, no cougar was found.
Bed Bath & Beyond store closure list includes one Oregon store: full list
The beleaguered home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has announced plans to close about 150 stores around the country. This week, the company released a list of which 56 stores would close their doors by the end of 2022. The exact closing dates have not yet been announced. The...
‘The Stakes Are So High’: Marie Gluesenkamp Perez Seeks to Represent Working Class
Editor’s Note: A profile on Republican congressional candidate Joe Kent can be found here. Democratic candidate for the 3rd Congressional District Marie Gluesenkamp Perez cut her campaigning teeth in a race for Skamania County commissioner, where she lives just over the county line in Washougal with her 1-year-old son, Ciro, and husband, Dean.
NTSB releases preliminary report on Whidbey Island floatplane crash
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the U.S. Navy will begin efforts later this month to recover the wreckage of a floatplane that crashed into the Puget Sound near Whidbey Island earlier in September. Recovery efforts to raise the wreckage are expected to begin...
Quake off South Coast, Sept. 15
A 4.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded off the South Oregon Coast early Thursday, Feb. 15. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located on the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast west of Langlois in Curry County.
Tribe, county, reach $5M settlement deal over sewage spills
Washington state’s most populous county is set to pay over $5 million to settle a threatened lawsuit from the Suquamish Tribe over sewage spills that have overflowed from King County treatment plants into Puget Sound. The Seattle Times reports the proposed settlement also includes timelines for about $600 million...
Slog PM: HelloFresh Connected to Seven E. Coli Cases in WA, the Toxicity of Non-profits, and Sen. Murray Finally Sets Dates for Debates
Welcome back West Seattle drivers: After a 30-month closure, the West Seattle Bridge passed a load test and the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) green-lighted the bridge to open Sunday. I’d tell you what time, but according to KIRO 7, SDOT isn’t releasing the exact time in order to prevent all you infrastructure heads from lining up for your inaugural drive.
Former Moses Lake State Worker Sentenced For Fraud
(Tacoma, WA) -- A former employee of the Washington State Employment Security Department has been sentenced for fraud. Reyes De La Cruz, of Moses Lake, worked processing pandemic-related unemployment claims. He modified claims, so the people would receive large lump sum amounts and then he would collect a portion for himself. He defrauded 360-thousand dollars in unemployment claims and kept 130-thousand dollars for himself. He was sentenced to five years in prison.
Washington State Patrol’s DUI backlog is growing
SHELTON, Wash. — Evidence that used to take a month to process by crime lab investigators is now taking close to a year, said the Washington State Patrol (WSP). According to numbers provided by WSP, in 2017 crime lab investigators processed blood evidence in driving under the influence cases in under 30 days.
Don’t show up at the Tri-Cities All Senior Picnic on Thursday. Here’s why
A Vegas theme and barbecue chicken were planned for this year’s picnic.
