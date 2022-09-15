ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

kpq.com

Blowing Dust Likely To Affect Driving In NCW Tuesday

The Washington Department of Transportation and the Washington State Patrol are advising drivers of the potential for blowing dust in parts of Eastern Washington on Tuesday. The National Weather Service office in Spokane is forecasting wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph for the Okanogan Valley, the Waterville Plateau, and the Columbia Basin.
WASHINGTON STATE
Big Country News

2 Injured and 1 dead in Central Washington Crash

At around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday Washigton State Police were called to the scene of a 2 vehicle incident on State Route 240, about 20 miles outside of Richland WA. An Eastbound Vehicle left it's lane and stuck a vehicle in the westbound lane. The driver of the Eastbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
RICHLAND, WA
nypressnews.com

Mudslides, falling debris next big worry after Bolt Creek Fire

The Bolt Creek Fire is looking much better this weekend due to the efforts of different fire agencies around Puget Sound coming together, along with cool, wet weather and an end to high winds. At a little more than 14,000 square miles — about the size of Mercer Island —...
SKYKOMISH, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Cougar sightings continue, WDFW says no cougar found

YAKIMA, Wash. - Over the last two weeks, cougar sightings have continued to be reported in the Yakima area. Since the original cougar sighting reported on September 5 at Randall Park, more reports have been made in the same location and in Terrace Heights. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) said during the investigations into the reports, no cougar was found.
YAKIMA, WA
oregontoday.net

Quake off South Coast, Sept. 15

A 4.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded off the South Oregon Coast early Thursday, Feb. 15. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located on the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast west of Langlois in Curry County.
CURRY COUNTY, OR
Traffic
nypressnews.com

Slog PM: HelloFresh Connected to Seven E. Coli Cases in WA, the Toxicity of Non-profits, and Sen. Murray Finally Sets Dates for Debates

Welcome back West Seattle drivers: After a 30-month closure, the West Seattle Bridge passed a load test and the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) green-lighted the bridge to open Sunday. I’d tell you what time, but according to KIRO 7, SDOT isn’t releasing the exact time in order to prevent all you infrastructure heads from lining up for your inaugural drive.
SEATTLE, WA
NEWStalk 870

Former Moses Lake State Worker Sentenced For Fraud

(Tacoma, WA) -- A former employee of the Washington State Employment Security Department has been sentenced for fraud. Reyes De La Cruz, of Moses Lake, worked processing pandemic-related unemployment claims. He modified claims, so the people would receive large lump sum amounts and then he would collect a portion for himself. He defrauded 360-thousand dollars in unemployment claims and kept 130-thousand dollars for himself. He was sentenced to five years in prison.
MOSES LAKE, WA
KREM

Washington State Patrol’s DUI backlog is growing

SHELTON, Wash. — Evidence that used to take a month to process by crime lab investigators is now taking close to a year, said the Washington State Patrol (WSP). According to numbers provided by WSP, in 2017 crime lab investigators processed blood evidence in driving under the influence cases in under 30 days.
SHELTON, WA

Community Policy