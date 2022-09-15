ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Daily Mail

Roger Federer had 'king-like status' in tennis but he was 'very down-to-earth', says Dan Evans... as the British No 2 recalls being invited to the Swiss base of the retiring Grand Slam legend

Dan Evans knew he was starting to make it in tennis when he had the royal summons from Roger Federer to practise with him. That was in Dubai eight years ago, and in the intervening period he has twice made visits to his base in Switzerland to act as a sparring partner.
People

Venus Williams Is 'Really Grateful' Her Mom 'Prepared Us' to Embrace Therapy: 'It's Everything'

"For athletes to share their stories of what they've gone through really helps people from all walks of life, and that's so important," Williams tells PEOPLE Venus Williams feels "really grateful" for the way her mother Oracene Price encouraged her and her siblings to take care of their mental health. "It's important to engage in therapy even before you might have something exactly to talk about, to work through and prepare yourself for anything that might come up in your life," Williams, 42, tells PEOPLE. The tennis star...
AFP

Djokovic pays tribute to Federer as Swiss great prepares to quit

Novak Djokovic paid a warm tribute to his rival Roger Federer on Friday, saying they had enjoyed "a decade of incredible moments and battles" after the Swiss great's announcement that he will retire after the Laver Cup this month. - 'Big Four' farewell - The Laver Cup promises to be an emotional final meeting of the "Big Four" who have dominated men's tennis over the past two decades.
Reuters

Tennis-Federer, Williams departures bring sport into twilight of golden era

Sept 16 (Reuters) - As Roger Federer joined Serena Williams in bringing down the curtain on an illustrious career, tennis moved ever closer to the end of a golden era. Williams' emotional goodbye at the U.S. Open earlier this month was followed by Federer's announcement on Thursday that next week's Laver Cup in London would be his last professional outing.
