First of all, heyyy mama! Because I know that if you’re reading this, then you must be a Target mom, too—and that makes us the best of friends already. Undeniably, we most likely get each other (perhaps even better than our own spouses do😂.) We understand one another’s ever-growing desire for a day out at the store. Because we share a deep love for the one place where we feel seen, wanted and validated as mothers.

LIFESTYLE ・ 11 DAYS AGO