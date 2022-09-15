Read full article on original website
PROVO — Changes may be coming to BYU's personnel groupings following a road loss to No. 15 Oregon, at least in a handful of key positions. The competition will be over the 19th-ranked Cougars' place kicking job, which has been won for years by Jake Oldroyd. But after the redshirt junior missed his last three field-goal attempts, including one Saturday in a 41-20 loss to the Ducks that might have held back at least a rout for a little longer, everything has to be on the table.
PROVO — Breaking down the season into segments, in this case 25% of the schedule, BYU football is right on target to achieve realistic goals. Forget about going undefeated and making the national playoff, neither was ever going to happen this season. Dialing it down a bit, the Cougars have much to play for heading into the heart of the schedule.
IN MEMORIAM — The BYU football team suffered a serious setback with a 41-20 loss at Oregon over the weekend. But the stinging loss won't be the focus of this story. Nor should it be when something much bigger occurred before the game between two Top 25 opponents kicked off.
TC Manumaleuna told The Statesman Journal that he left the BYU Cougars-Oregon Ducks football game early because of the chant directed at members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown weighed in on the incident at the BYU-Oregon football game in which a chant directed at members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was yelled.
No. 25 Oregon defeated No. 12 BYU, 41-20, at Autzen Stadium on Saturday. The Ducks improved to 2-1 entering Pac-12 play and picked up their largest win over a ranked team during the regular season since beating 51-27 at No. 20 Utah on Nov. 8, 2014. Here’s a roundup of...
Oregon Ducks football fans could be heard chanting offensive words regarding the religion of BYU Cougars football fans in Eugene, Oregon
Utah moved up after its 35-7 win over San Diego State, while BYU dropped following its 41-20 loss at Oregon.
Oregon’s official student section apologized via Twitter for a classless chant delivered by some fans towards BYU supporters during Saturday’s game between the teams. The Ducks throttled BYU 41-20 on Saturday at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., making both programs 2-1. A fan captured a few videos from...
SALT LAKE CITY — Westminster College has called Salt Lake City home for nearly 150 years and will now usher in its next era as a full-fledged Westminster University. "We've grown from a small college preparatory academy in 1875, to a junior college and then a four-year baccalaureate institution in 1949," said Westminster President Bethami Dobkin. "Since then, we've grown in size, stature, activities and academic offerings. It's time for Westminster's next chapter."
HEBER CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will break ground on the new Heber Valley Utah Temple on Saturday, Oct. 8, the church announced Monday. The First Presidency of the church announced the groundbreaking along with new details about the location of the temple, and an artist's rendering of the temple's exterior.
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man was stabbed multiple times while sitting on a park bench in Salt Lake City Saturday, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD). Lt. Pafcadlo, SLCPD, says the man was sitting on a park bench when he was attacked by another man. Police say the incident occurred […]
A pro bull rider was killed in Utah overnight Monday in what Salt Lake City police are calling a domestic violence homicide. Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, who went by the name Ouncie Mitchell as a pro bull rider, was found shot outside an apartment complex in Salt Lake City, police said in a news release. Allen, 27, was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Girls are removed from a new offshoot of the polygamous Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS), following a federal raid. Critics decry the planned appearance of a controversial former sheriff at Utah law enforcement conference. And time will tell if Salt Lake City’s Ballpark neighborhood will lose its historic baseball field.
MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – The Unified Police Department (UPD) is investigating a shooting after a teenager was shot late Thursday night. According to police, the 16-year-old teenager died from his injuries and there is no information on the suspect. This is a developing story and abc4.com will continue to update as more information becomes available.
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – They were once neighbors before a dispute over a mailbox turned them into enemies. And in the end, it cost 85-year-old Max Heino his life. It’s a story the Justice Files first reported on in 2019. And now it’s turned into an episode on the series called “Fear thy Neighbor” […]
TAYLORSVILLE — A 15-year-old West Valley boy who police believe entered a Taylorsville home at random early Tuesday has been arrested and accused of stabbing the husband and wife who live there. About 3:50 a.m., a man and woman were asleep in their bedroom in the area of 4800...
PARK CITY, Utah – The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting that Utah’s Winter forecast to be warm and dry due to a third consecutive year of La […]
