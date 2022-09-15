ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksl.com

Are changes coming to BYU's kicking game? Coaches mulling 'lack of discipline'

PROVO — Changes may be coming to BYU's personnel groupings following a road loss to No. 15 Oregon, at least in a handful of key positions. The competition will be over the 19th-ranked Cougars' place kicking job, which has been won for years by Jake Oldroyd. But after the redshirt junior missed his last three field-goal attempts, including one Saturday in a 41-20 loss to the Ducks that might have held back at least a rout for a little longer, everything has to be on the table.
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Patrick Kinahan: Serious issues concern BYU football

PROVO — Breaking down the season into segments, in this case 25% of the schedule, BYU football is right on target to achieve realistic goals. Forget about going undefeated and making the national playoff, neither was ever going to happen this season. Dialing it down a bit, the Cougars have much to play for heading into the heart of the schedule.
PROVO, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Local
Utah College Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Colorado State
Local
Utah Sports
Provo, UT
Sports
State
Oregon State
Provo, UT
Football
Provo, UT
College Sports
State
Hawaii State
State
Nebraska State
Waco, TX
Sports
City
Springville, UT
Local
Texas Sports
Waco, TX
College Sports
Waco, TX
Football
State
Arizona State
Local
Utah Football
City
Provo, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byu#Recruiting#Syracuse University#Trail#American Football#College Football#Baylor#Cougars#Fort Collins#Mdt#Fox#Thunderbirds#Falcons
ksl.com

No longer a college, Westminster gains university distinction

SALT LAKE CITY — Westminster College has called Salt Lake City home for nearly 150 years and will now usher in its next era as a full-fledged Westminster University. "We've grown from a small college preparatory academy in 1875, to a junior college and then a four-year baccalaureate institution in 1949," said Westminster President Bethami Dobkin. "Since then, we've grown in size, stature, activities and academic offerings. It's time for Westminster's next chapter."
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Church of Jesus Christ announces location of new Heber Valley Utah Temple

HEBER CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will break ground on the new Heber Valley Utah Temple on Saturday, Oct. 8, the church announced Monday. The First Presidency of the church announced the groundbreaking along with new details about the location of the temple, and an artist's rendering of the temple's exterior.
HEBER CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
CBS News

Pro bull rider Ouncie Mitchell shot dead in Salt Lake City

A pro bull rider was killed in Utah overnight Monday in what Salt Lake City police are calling a domestic violence homicide. Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, who went by the name Ouncie Mitchell as a pro bull rider, was found shot outside an apartment complex in Salt Lake City, police said in a news release. Allen, 27, was taken to a hospital, where he died.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Utah teenager dies after Midvale shooting

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – The Unified Police Department (UPD) is investigating a shooting after a teenager was shot late Thursday night. According to police, the 16-year-old teenager died from his injuries and there is no information on the suspect. This is a developing story and abc4.com will continue to update as more information becomes available.
MIDVALE, UT
ABC4

The Justice Files: ‘Fear Thy Neighbor’ features Utah case

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – They were once neighbors before a dispute over a mailbox turned them into enemies. And in the end, it cost 85-year-old Max Heino his life. It’s a story the Justice Files first reported on in 2019. And now it’s turned into an episode on the series called “Fear thy Neighbor” […]
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy