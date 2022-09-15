ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Angels, improving Mickey Moniak, prepare for Mariners

The Los Angeles Angels will host the Seattle Mariners Friday night in Anaheim, Calif., the first game in a four-game series between two teams with completely different immediate objectives. The Mariners (80-62) are currently tied with the Toronto Blue Jays for the top wild-card spot while the Tampa Bay Rays...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Jameson wins in major league debut, Dbacks top Padres 4-0

PHOENIX (AP) — Drey Jameson pitched seven shutout innings in his major league debut and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit three home runs in a 4-0 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday night. Jameson, called up Thursday from Triple-A Reno, gave up two hits — both by Brandon...
PHOENIX, AZ
Houston, TX
