Englewood, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton Police recover stolen truck after reaching out for public’s help

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police reached out to the public earlier this month in hopes someone would recognize a stolen vehicle. The truck, a 1998 red Chevy S10 was taken from Manatee Memorial Hospital’s parking lot on Aug. 24. The truck had a Michigan State sticker and police added the truck had a lot of sentimental value for the owner.
BRADENTON, FL
WINKNEWS.com

3-year-old child kidnapped in Fort Myers found in Tice

The Fort Myers Police Department said it has found a 3-year-old child that went missing after a vehicle was carjacked. A family is relieved after a harrowing Friday afternoon, but a sigh of relief now that the mother and 3-year-old child have been reunited. According to the Fort Myers Police...
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Crime & Safety
WINKNEWS.com

17-year-old faces manslaughter, other charges in Lehigh Acres shooting

A 17-year-old faces multiple charges, including manslaughter, in the deadly shooting of another teenager in Lehigh Acres. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Javier Dior Adolphus shot a 15-year-old boy in the head on the 1300 block of Clayton Avenue in June. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment but succumbed to his injuries. Homicide detectives learned that Adolphus was present when the shooting occurred.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

12-year-old arrested, accused of threatening to blow up a school bus

A 12-year-old boy was arrested after making a threat to blow up a school bus at Gulf Middle School. On September 15, Cape Coral Police Department officers were dispatched to Gulf Middle School in reference to a school threat that occurred on September 14. The School Resource Officer was contacted...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Sanibel police identify 22 victims in bathroom voyeurism case

Sanibel police have identified 22 people who appeared in video covertly taken inside of the Bowman Beach bathroom on the island. Police arrested 58-year-old Dana Caruso, who is accused of placing the camera in the bathroom at the end of July. The device captured more than 270 videos running on...
SANIBEL, FL
snntv.com

T-bone crash in Manatee County sends three people to hospital

MANATEE COUNTY (WSNN) - A multi-vehicle crash in Manatee County sent three people to the hospital, Friday morning. It happened around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 41/14th Street West and Cortez Road. Florida Highway Patrol tells SNN the driver of a Cadillac STS ran a red light going...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
classiccountry1045.com

DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office Continue To Take Down Drug Dealers

In the late evening hours on September 12, 2022, Cpl. Baker and K9 Liberty completed a traffic stop on Hwy. 17 of a vehicle occupied by Jennifer Waters and Ra. ndy Williams. During the traffic stop, K9 Liberty alerted to drugs within the vehicle, initiating a vehicle search where deputies located Methamphetamine packaged to sell, Controlled Substances (Oxycodone Hydrochloride, Alprazolam, and Morphine Sulfate), and New Legend Drugs (Cyclobenzaprine).
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota police arrest three in drug bust

The Sarasota Police Department last week executed a search warrant at a home in an investigation that began after a man died of a cocaine and fentanyl overdose there in May. On Sept. 9, officers arrested three people at 1119 40th St. on multiple felony drug charges. Residents filed numerous...
SARASOTA, FL

