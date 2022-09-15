Read full article on original website
Naples convicted felon arrested after altercation with deputies
A 53-year-old convicted felon was arrested after an altercation with Collier County deputies that resulted in him attempting to high jack a car.
fox13news.com
Thief steals truck, spray paints it in failed attempt to conceal it: Bradenton police
BRADENTON, Fla. - Police in Bradenton arrested a man accused of stealing a pickup truck from a hospital, then spray-painting the vehicle in a failed attempt to get away with the crime. Investigators said the 1998 red Chevrolet S10 truck had been reported stolen from Manatee Memorial Hospital on August...
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton Police recover stolen truck after reaching out for public’s help
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police reached out to the public earlier this month in hopes someone would recognize a stolen vehicle. The truck, a 1998 red Chevy S10 was taken from Manatee Memorial Hospital’s parking lot on Aug. 24. The truck had a Michigan State sticker and police added the truck had a lot of sentimental value for the owner.
WINKNEWS.com
3-year-old child kidnapped in Fort Myers found in Tice
The Fort Myers Police Department said it has found a 3-year-old child that went missing after a vehicle was carjacked. A family is relieved after a harrowing Friday afternoon, but a sigh of relief now that the mother and 3-year-old child have been reunited. According to the Fort Myers Police...
NBC 2
Authorities searching for suspect accused of robbing man at gunpoint in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect who is accused of robbing a man at gunpoint in Fort Myers. The victim met up with the suspect on Alexandria Court around 4:30 p.m. Thursday to sell an iPhone 13, which he posted online.
Arrest made in Lehigh Acres death investigation that began in June
Deputies have made an arrest in the Lehigh Acres death investigation that began in June of this year, when a15-year-old boy was shot and killed.
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County Port Authority officer fired, accused of attempting to meet with a minor
A Port Authority Police Officer is no longer on the job after he got caught up in an undercover sting while out of town. When the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office conducted operation ‘Keystroke’ and the results were quite disturbing. Bill Leeper, a Nassau County sheriff said, “I...
WINKNEWS.com
17-year-old faces manslaughter, other charges in Lehigh Acres shooting
A 17-year-old faces multiple charges, including manslaughter, in the deadly shooting of another teenager in Lehigh Acres. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Javier Dior Adolphus shot a 15-year-old boy in the head on the 1300 block of Clayton Avenue in June. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment but succumbed to his injuries. Homicide detectives learned that Adolphus was present when the shooting occurred.
Mysuncoast.com
‘A sad situation:’ Sarasota deputies respond to multiple overdoses at residence
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Four people were treated for drug overdoses Wednesday at a home in Sarasota County, the sheriff’s office says. Deputies responded to a call of multiple overdoses just after 6 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 3100 block of Rose Street. Two deputies had to...
WINKNEWS.com
12-year-old arrested, accused of threatening to blow up a school bus
A 12-year-old boy was arrested after making a threat to blow up a school bus at Gulf Middle School. On September 15, Cape Coral Police Department officers were dispatched to Gulf Middle School in reference to a school threat that occurred on September 14. The School Resource Officer was contacted...
WINKNEWS.com
Sanibel police identify 22 victims in bathroom voyeurism case
Sanibel police have identified 22 people who appeared in video covertly taken inside of the Bowman Beach bathroom on the island. Police arrested 58-year-old Dana Caruso, who is accused of placing the camera in the bathroom at the end of July. The device captured more than 270 videos running on...
Woman attacked inside downtown St. Pete apartment after man sneaks in
The St. Petersburg Police Department arrested a 43-year-old man after he attacked a woman inside her own apartment after sneaking into it while she was away.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers man sentenced to five years in prison for possession of cocaine
A Fort Myers man was sentenced to five years in prison for possession of cocaine. Richard Glover, 60, was found guilty as a habitual felony offender for sale of or delivery of cocaine and two counts of possession of cocaine with intent to sell. Glover sold one ounce of crack...
snntv.com
T-bone crash in Manatee County sends three people to hospital
MANATEE COUNTY (WSNN) - A multi-vehicle crash in Manatee County sent three people to the hospital, Friday morning. It happened around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 41/14th Street West and Cortez Road. Florida Highway Patrol tells SNN the driver of a Cadillac STS ran a red light going...
classiccountry1045.com
DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office Continue To Take Down Drug Dealers
In the late evening hours on September 12, 2022, Cpl. Baker and K9 Liberty completed a traffic stop on Hwy. 17 of a vehicle occupied by Jennifer Waters and Ra. ndy Williams. During the traffic stop, K9 Liberty alerted to drugs within the vehicle, initiating a vehicle search where deputies located Methamphetamine packaged to sell, Controlled Substances (Oxycodone Hydrochloride, Alprazolam, and Morphine Sulfate), and New Legend Drugs (Cyclobenzaprine).
WINKNEWS.com
LCSO says national ‘swatting’ event leads to call about gun at South Fort Myers High School
Parents are breathing a sigh of relief on Friday after a school threat ended up being a hoax at South Fort Myers High School. But for an hour-and-a-half, parents were unsure what was happening and children hiding in classrooms were uninformed. The hoax, called into the Lee County Sheriff’s Office...
28 exotic birds stolen from Punta Gorda rescue could appear anywhere in Florida, police say
More than two dozen birds stolen from a rescue facility in Charlotte County could resurface anywhere around the state, according to police, who are asking dealers to be on alert.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota police arrest three in drug bust
The Sarasota Police Department last week executed a search warrant at a home in an investigation that began after a man died of a cocaine and fentanyl overdose there in May. On Sept. 9, officers arrested three people at 1119 40th St. on multiple felony drug charges. Residents filed numerous...
NBC 2
South Fort Myers High lockdown lifted after suspected “swatting” incident
FORT MYERS, Fla. – South Fort Myers High School was placed on lockdown as the Lee County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a threat made towards the school. Around 1:00pm, The Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding an active shooter at South Fort Myers High School. It was later determined to be a hoax.
44-year-old motorcyclist dies in motorcycle crash in Lee County
A 44-year-old motorcyclist from Pompano Beach was killed after losing control of his motorcycle in Lee County Friday night.
