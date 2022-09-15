From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - September 15, 2022. Temperature and soil moisture together affect fall color, and we've seen these factors vary widely in recent years. Local weather conditions have an impact on local fall color, and the amount and intensity of fall colors are influenced by conditions before and also during fall, when chlorophyll stops being produced. "Overall color this year should be as stunning as we've come to expect if there are sunny days and chilly but not freezing nights as we get more into the season," anticipates Minnesota DNR's official fall color predictor, Val Cervenka.

