Read full article on original website
Related
boreal.org
Fungal pathogen affecting apple trees found in Minnesota for first time
Photo: Japanese apple rust, a disease affecting apple and crabapple trees, as well as junipers, left this spot on the leaves of a tree. The finger-like projections on the back of the leaf produce fungal spores. Minnesota agriculture officials reported this month that it's been detected in the state for the first time. Minnesota Department of Agriculture.
boreal.org
Gov. Walz to unveil new climate plan Friday
Climate change will be the topic of discussion Friday morning. Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, and other leaders are set to unveil a new climate plan at Ecolab in Eagan. One of the main goals is to protect the state's environment for future generations. This plan has been...
boreal.org
Minnesota Governor Walz announces plan to address climate change
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz revealed “Minnesota’s Climate Action Framework” Friday, which aims to protect the state from climate change. The plan will attempt to make Minnesota achieve “net-zero emissions” by the year 2050. In a news conference Friday at Ecolab Research and Development in Eagan,...
boreal.org
How government is learning to cooperate with Minnesota’s tribal nations
This article was originally published by Agate magazine. In 2017 Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) workers dug up part of an ancestral graveyard of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa while working near Mission Creek in the far western end of Duluth. Headlines blared, work stopped, and the agency apologized to angry Band members. After three years of excavation and reconstruction, the cemetery has been rebuilt and a memorial is under construction.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
boreal.org
More at-home COVID-19 test kits available for Minnesotans
Minnesotans can now place a third order for four additional free at-home rapid tests, through the state’s online ordering program. According to the Governor’s office, residents who have previously ordered the full limit of eight tests from this program can now get four additional tests per household. Test kits can be ordered here.
boreal.org
Worker killed in gravel pit incident in northern Minnesota
A Culver, Minnesota man was killed in what police describe as an "industrial accident" at a gravel pit Wednesday afternoon. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said 40-year-old Brad Wojtysiak was alone at the time of the incident. It remains unclear what caused his death. The sheriff's office was called...
boreal.org
Energy assistance available for Cook County and Grand Portage residents
From the Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency - September 16, 2022. Cook, Lake, and St. Louis counties, including the City of Duluth, and Grand Portage Reservation. Provides financial grants to be used towards energy costs for residential heating bills. Additional funds are available for crisis situations and energy-related repairs. Information on energyconservation-relatedd practices are also available.
boreal.org
NE Minnesota Man Breaks Paddleboarding Record in B.W.C.A.
A Duluth man has broken the record for the fastest trip across the Boundary Waters Canoe Area from Sha-Sha Resort near International Falls to Grand Portage on a standup paddleboard. Mike Ward completed the 250 mile trek in 5 days, 10 hours and 31 minutes. It is an historic indigenous...
RELATED PEOPLE
boreal.org
Minnesota Fall Color Update - September 15, 2022 - Week 1
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - September 15, 2022. Temperature and soil moisture together affect fall color, and we've seen these factors vary widely in recent years. Local weather conditions have an impact on local fall color, and the amount and intensity of fall colors are influenced by conditions before and also during fall, when chlorophyll stops being produced. "Overall color this year should be as stunning as we've come to expect if there are sunny days and chilly but not freezing nights as we get more into the season," anticipates Minnesota DNR's official fall color predictor, Val Cervenka.
boreal.org
National Weather Service updates winter outlook for Minnesota
The National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center (CPC) has issued its long range outlook for the winter months and with it derive some sort of idea about what might happen in Minnesota. The outlook breaks things down in three-month increments:. November-January. December-February. January-March. February-April. The CPC doesn't get into specifics...
boreal.org
With strike over, Minnesota nurses hope it helped contract negotiations
Photo: Nurses begin picketing outside Children’s Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Ben Hovland | MPR News. The three-day strike involving about 15,000 Minnesota nurses ended Thursday morning. Members of the Minnesota Nurses' Association at 15 hospitals in the Twin Cities and Twin Ports walked off...
boreal.org
Heavy rainfall
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • September 15, 2022. Heavy rainfall will begin today and last into Friday. The threat of flash flooding has prompted the issuance of a Flood Watch in the Arrowhead region for this evening through late Friday evening. Continued showers and thunderstorms are likely into this weekend, with forecast rainfall up to 2-4" north of US Hwy 2.
Comments / 0