msn.com
Beautiful towns and villages in Belgium
Belgium may be one of Europe's smallest nations, but what it lacks in area it makes up for with an enviable collection of visitor attractions. Among these are some beautiful and historic towns and villages. Several of these destinations are UNESCO World Heritage Sites, rewarded as such for their cultural significance. Belgium saw Napoleon defeated at Waterloo, and witnessed some of the bloodiest conflicts of the First and Second World Wars. Wander through this land and you'll be reminded of the many communities that ended up on the frontlines. Indeed, sightseeing this nation brings you into contact with out-of-the-way places renowned not just for their charming character, but for an association with some of history's darkest days. Intrigued?
CNBC
This family left the U.S. and bought an apartment in Portugal for $534,000—look inside their 400-year-old home
In 2015, my wife Noki, daughter Evie and I took a vacation to Lisbon, Portugal. We immediately fell in love with the beautiful weather, the rattle of cable cars, and the most welcoming people that we'd ever met while traveling. At the time, we were living near Washington D.C. I'd...
This 19th-Century Lakeside Castle in Italy Just Hit the Market for $3 Million
What’s better than a lakefront castle? An Italian lakefront castle, of course. Dubbed Villa Castello Pellegrini, this striking 19th-century estate in Stresa is said to have once belonged to late designer and stylist, Gianfranco Ferré. The former artistic director for Christian Dior passed away in 2007 before completing renovations on the neoclassical manse, and its subsequent owners also faltered in restoring the castle to its former glory. Today, the 129,000-square-foot property is back on the market for $2.9 million and awaits a buyer willing to give rehabbing the lot another try. And while the bones certainly require some TLC, its site...
Italy’s fab five: The string of colourful clifftop villages that make up Cinque Terre remains one of the world’s most spectacular coastal landscapes - here’s how to enjoy its highlights
Many of us are not even sure how to pronounce it — and yet this is one of the most spectacular coastal landscapes in the world. ‘Chink-way-tear-eh’ is how the Italians do it and I had to repeat it several times before getting it right. Maybe we’ve...
FodorsTravel
The 10 Best New Restaurants in Paris
After two years of spinning its wheels, Paris dining has hit the ground running in a flurry of exciting new openings. Newcomers offer everything from over-the-top glamour to laid-back gourmandise. But no matter how stylish, elegant, or refreshingly casual, every chef on our list emphasizes the freshest seasonal produce—local, when possible—to be enjoyed with natural wines that respect the earth. Here’s our selection of 10 standout new restaurants worth traveling to France for.
Britain by Night: photos of Britain's breathtaking buildings and landscapes
See Britain's beautiful buildings, landmarks and landscapes at twilight, in the striking Britain by Night photography book
The Secret Aeolian Islands Italians Keep to Themselves
Swayed by the promise of copious boutique hotels, high-end restaurants, and celebrity sightings, stylish crowds visiting the Aeolian Islands have all tended to congregate along the east—more specifically, in the islands of Lipari, Salina, and Panarea—leaving the western islands of Filicudi and Alicudi blissfully wild. Capitalizing on this remote and untouched natural bounty are the locals, in-the-know Italians, and a handful of creatives who’ve fallen for the indelible authenticity that quietly persists here.
msn.com
The 26 Most Beautiful Castles in Europe
What is it about castles that are so alluring to travelers? Aside from getting us one step closer to living out our fairytale fantasies, the staggering structures showcase some of the world’s best architecture, most stunning landscapes, and maybe even a ghost story or two. There’s perhaps no better place on earth to find awe-inspiring castles than in Europe, where it seems like you can’t visit a city or take a road trip without stumbling upon some sort of royal dwelling. Here you’ll find medieval stone walls, sky-high towers, and bridges arching over glittering moats, everywhere from the Bavarian Alps to the Mediterranean coast. Check out this list of the 26 most beautiful castles in Europe, and get ready to feel like the true royalty you are. This post has been updated with new information since its original publish date.
Refinery29
Real Girlfriends in Paris
When Emily in Paris premiered on Netflix in 2020, audiences excitedly tapped into plucky protagonist Emily Cooper’s (Lily Collins) quarter-life crisis as she traipsed across the City of Lights in search of love and adventure. However, not everyone was feeling the show’s depiction of Paris because it was totally devoid of one very specific, one very important thing: Black women. If you let the Netflix series and French media in general tell it, there just aren’t any Black women in Paris. Fortunately, we know that that’s simply untrue, and Bravo wants in on the discourse. Perhaps sensing some of the backlash towards Emily in Paris’ very white exploration of the city, Bravo made sure not to make the same mistake with its new reality show Real Girlfriends in Paris, which includes the unique perspective of two Black women.
60-Year-Old ‘French Spider-Man’ Climbs Paris Skyscraper Using Bare Hands
Age is just a number — at least according to the "French Spider-Man." French free climber Alain Robert recently turned heads upward in Paris when he scaled a 48-story skyscraper to celebrate his 60th birthday. Dressed in red, Robert used his bare hands to scale the Tour TotalEnergies building,...
Sardinia is offering to pay people €15,000 to move there
The Italian island of Sardinia has become the latest spot in Italy to offer people money to move there. The island, steeped in culture, is home to turquoise seas and white sand beaches but many of its young people are moving away to find work. To try and combat its...
