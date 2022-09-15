Read full article on original website
What Worked and What Didn't in Indiana's 33-30 Win Over Western Kentucky
Written by Sammy Jacobs (@Hoosier_Huddle) The Indiana Hoosiers had another thrilling come from behind win on Saturday afternoon as they knocked off Western Kentucky 33-30 in overtime. While IU did get the win there is plenty to focus on in this week’s ‘What Worked and What Didn’t”.
Hoosiers Defense Ready for Veteran Cincinnati Offense
Indiana’s defense is coming off of a game where they gave up over 500 yards of offense to Western Kentucky. As the Hoosiers take to Cincinnati they will need to clean up some stuff in order to continue to stay out of the loss column. The Bearcats lost their...
Hoosiers Need to Finish Drives in the Red Zone to Continue Success
Indiana’s offense has their first road test of the season against Cincinnati in a rowdy environment. The Hoosiers are coming off a win against Western Kentucky where the offense struggled to finish drives in the red zone. Connor Bazelak had 364 passing yards and two touchdowns against the Hilltoppers...
Hoosier Kicker Charles Campbell Named Lou Groza Star of the Week for Second Time in 2022
Written by Sammy Jacobs (@Hoosier_Huddle) Indiana Hoosiers kicker Charles Campbell was named one of three Lou Groza Award Stars of the Week for his four field goal performance in Saturday’s 33-30 win over Western Kentucky. Campbell has been stellar this season and his 51-yard field goal won the game...
Notes and Quotes From Tom Allen's Media Monday Presser (Cincinnati Week)
Written by Sammy Jacobs (@Hoosier_Huddle) Indiana head coach Tom Allen took to the podium for Media Monday to discuss the team’s 33-30 win over Western Kentucky and their upcoming road trip to Cincinnati. Notes:. - Charles Campbell named Lou Groza Award Star of the Week and Big Ten Special...
