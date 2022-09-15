ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

hoosierhuddle.com

Hoosiers Defense Ready for Veteran Cincinnati Offense

Indiana’s defense is coming off of a game where they gave up over 500 yards of offense to Western Kentucky. As the Hoosiers take to Cincinnati they will need to clean up some stuff in order to continue to stay out of the loss column. The Bearcats lost their...
CINCINNATI, OH
hoosierhuddle.com

Hoosiers Need to Finish Drives in the Red Zone to Continue Success

Indiana’s offense has their first road test of the season against Cincinnati in a rowdy environment. The Hoosiers are coming off a win against Western Kentucky where the offense struggled to finish drives in the red zone. Connor Bazelak had 364 passing yards and two touchdowns against the Hilltoppers...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
