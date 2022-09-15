Board Speeds Up Purchase of Monelison (VA) Fire Truck to Avoid Higher Price Tag from Inflation

Read full article on original website
whee.net
Plane that crashed took off from Blue Ridge Regional Airport in Spencer
Fatal plane crash investigation underway in Albemarle Co. The Albemarle County Police Department says one person has been killed in a small plane crash overnight. According to police, the crash occurred just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday after county officials received a distress call from the pilot of a private, single-engine aircraft. The plane had taken off about an hour earlier from the Blue Ridge Regional Airport in Spencer. Attempts to get the plane to the Charlottesville Albemarle Airport were made, but the plane was not able to get there before it crashed. One person was inside the plane when it crashed in the area of Stillhouse Creek Road and Miller Lake Road. The plane caught fire when it came down in the wooded area. The Virginia State Police reports the pilot was the only occupant and did not survive the crash. His remains have been taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for identification.
WHSV
New roadway construction underway in Staunton
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The latest construction project is underway at Staunton Crossing. The project will extend Crossing Way from Richmond Avenue to Valley Center Drive off of North Frontier Drive. The roadway will be three lanes wide, and it’s set to include a multi-use lane for pedestrians or bikers, a Park and Drive and a transit stop.
WBTM
Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair Increasing Security
The Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair is beefing up security this year in an attempt to keep attendees safe. This year the fair will be adding extra security personnel, additional high-definition security cameras, bag checks, and metal detector screenings at the gate. No weapons are allowed on the fairgrounds property. The fair...
WSLS
Lynchburg unveils first fleet of all-electric vehicles
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg city leaders unveiled their first fleet of all-electric cars Thursday. The Chevy Bolt EUVs are meant to save the environment and save some money. Chuck Cramer, director of fleet services for the City of Lynchburg, said the pilot program has been in the works for about a year-and-a-half and costed more than $222,000.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke companies reopens 115-year-old Fire Station One
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Txtur & Old School Parners has announced that it will be opening Fire Station One on Sept. 23. Organizing officials say, the 115-year-old renovated fire station will reopen as a flagship retail gallery for Txtur, a furniture manufacturer. The event will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony,...
WSET
Roanoke Police write multiple tickets, reminds drivers of school bus safety law
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police is reminding the community of some important rules when it comes to driving near a school bus on the road. They said an officer wrote "not one, not two, but three tickets for cars failing to stop for school buses today." Police said...
Augusta Free Press
Franklin County: One dead in single-vehicle crash on Route 615 on Friday
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality that occurred Friday at 6:15 p.m. on Route 615 in Franklin County. A 1989 Toyota pickup truck was traveling east on Route 619, when...
cbs19news
One killed in Albemarle County plane crash
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department says one person has been killed in a small plane crash overnight. According to police, the crash occurred just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday after county officials received a distress call from the pilot of a private, single-engine aircraft. Attempts...
wfxrtv.com
Deputies: 8 Arrested in Bedford Co. drug round up
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit says they conducted a drug round up that resulted in them arresting eight people. Authorities say the following people face a series of charges including distribution of illegal narcotics and possession of illegal narcotics in the County of Bedford:
WDBJ7.com
Yokohama Tire Corporation reaches tentative agreement with workers threatening to strike
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Yokohama Tire Corporation in Salem reached a tentative agreement Friday with workers who were threatening to go on strike. Friday afternoon, workers protested outside the factory gates, but were not officially on strike. Workers were calling for the company to maintain wages, benefits and safety precautions.
WDBJ7.com
Man dead after Franklin Co. crash along Rt. 619
FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Nolan Dean Young, 20 of Callaway, died at the scene of a Franklin Co. crash Friday evening along Route 619E. According to State Police, Young was driving a 1989 Toyota truck when it ran off the right side of the road and overturned before hitting a tree. The crash occurred at around 6:15 p.m., five miles east of Route 220.
altavistajournal.com
Truck crashes into building in Rustburg
On Friday night, a pickup truck driving through Rustburg lost control and crashed into a building, knocking down two walls and destabilizing the roof. Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department reported on its social media account that the call for the incident came at approximately 11:18 p.m. The location of the crash was at the intersection of Village Highway and Depot Rd.
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg Planning Commission moves forward with Dearington Neighborhood Plan
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Dearington Neighborhood Plan has been in the works for around three years. Wednesday night, the Lynchburg Planning Commission unanimously voted to move the project to its next steps for being adopted into the City’s Comprehensive Plan 2013-2030. “The plan proposes significant investment in Jefferson...
WSLS
Firefighters investigating incident in Downtown Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE: 11:20 a.m. Roanoke Firefighters said the fire started at Cedar’s Lebanese Restaurant. They got a call shortly before 10 Saturday morning. Investigators said the sprinkler system put most of the fire out and firefighters contained the small fire. As a precaution, firefighters have evacuated...
Augusta Free Press
Pittsylvania County: Motorcyclist dead after police pursuit ends in head-on crash with tractor-trailer
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Virginia State Police is investigating a motorcycle pursuit that ended with a fatal crash. The crash occurred on Tuesday at 11:41 p.m. on Route 29 in Pittsylvania County. The traffic pursuit began when a Virginia State Police...
WSLS
BJ’s Wholesale Club accepting SNAP EBT payments at all locations
ROANOKE, Va. – BJ’s is now accepting SNAP EBT payments nationwide. On Friday, BJ’s Wholesale Club announced that they would be accepting SNAP EBT payments at all of their locations, including the Roanoke location. Members can use SNAP EBT payments when they use their card at the...
WSLS
20-year-old man dead after fatal crash in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A 20-year-old man is dead after a crash in Franklin County, according to Virginia State Police. Around 6:15 p.m. on Route 619, authorities said that a 1989 Toyota pickup truck was going east when it ran off the road, overturned, and then struck a tree.
caswellmessenger.com
100 mile yard sale on US 29 to be held September 29-October 2
Yard sale lovers in search of great items at thrifty prices are gearing up for the fall version of the 100-mile yard sale held in Virginia twice a year in the spring and fall. This year’s event starts on Thursday, September 29 and runs through Sunday, October 2. The...
cardinalnews.org
How newcomers are reshaping Smith Mountain Lake
MONETA – Should one of the first Smith Mountain Lake lot owners who sold out early then returned today, more than a half-century after that initial wave of rather crude development, they might have to take a long pause to gather in the scene. A good guess is anyone...
WSLS
Lynchburg Police Department hosts special academy for people in the area
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is hosting a special academy, but not for recruits. The Citizen’s Police Academy gives people from the Lynchburg area the opportunity to learn an ‘abbreviated version’ of what the officers learn. This is the 25th year that LPD is...
