Lions draw familiar broadcast crew for Week 2

By Jeff Risdon
 2 days ago
This week’s matchup between the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders will feature some familiar voices for Lions fans. The broadcast crew from FOX Sports includes play-by-play man Kenny Albert.

Albert will be joined by longtime NFL LB Jonathan Vilma, who is providing the color commentary. The duo has done a handful of Lions games since 2020. Shannon Spake will be the sideline reporter for the game from Ford Field.

Here’s the early coverage map, courtesy of 506 Sports. Markets in orange will get the Lions game on their local FOX affiliate.

Last week’s broadcast was very well done by FOX’s play-by-play man Adam Amin and color man Mark Schlereth.

