KSAT 12

Missing teenage girl found, San Antonio police says

SAN ANTONIO – Update:. San Antonio police have located the 15-year-old girl who was reported missing early Saturday. Camila “Cammie” Guerrero De La Fuente disappeared Sept. 16 while riding her bike on the city’s North Side. SAPD issued a Missing Juvenile Alert Saturday morning. Further details...
Driver killed in wrong-way crash on Highway 90, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after driving the wrong way on Highway 90 and crashing head-on with another vehicle overnight, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 4 a.m. Sunday in the 8300 block of Highway 90. The man, 30, was heading eastbound in the...
Couple who died in alleged murder-suicide identified by medical examiner

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the names of the couple who died Thursday night in what San Antonio police described as a murder-suicide. The man and woman, who police say were married, have been identified as Carlos Bautista and Yolanda Gisela Lopez,...
Teen arrested for shooting man on Southeast Side street, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A teenager was arrested for shooting a man on a Southeast Side street last month because he was upset with his relative, records with the Bexar County Jail show. Beto Hernandez, 18, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon from the incident that happened...

