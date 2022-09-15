Read full article on original website
Two people found inside stolen vehicle with gunshot wounds across street from church
SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating a shooting on the east side after two victims were found inside what officers say was a stolen vehicle located across the street from a church. It happened just before 11 a.m. on the 200 block of Noblewood near the Wheatley Heights Sports...
KSAT 12
Man shoots stepson, tells police he charged at him outside North Side home
SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized Monday morning after he was shot by his stepfather at a home on the North Side, according to San Antonio police. Police said they first responded to a call for a disturbance at around 6:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of W. Summit Ave., near Fredericksburg Road.
KSAT 12
Man runs to meat market for help after getting shot at home on near North Side
SAN ANTONIO – A man ran to a meat market for help after he was shot in the chest Monday afternoon. The shooter is still on the run, police said. The shooting happened at about 1:30 p.m. at a home near N. Flores Street and W. Poplar Street north of downtown.
KSAT 12
Missing teenage girl found, San Antonio police says
SAN ANTONIO – Update:. San Antonio police have located the 15-year-old girl who was reported missing early Saturday. Camila “Cammie” Guerrero De La Fuente disappeared Sept. 16 while riding her bike on the city’s North Side. SAPD issued a Missing Juvenile Alert Saturday morning. Further details...
KSAT 12
Man arrested after random stabbings outside H-E-B, at VIA bus stop on Southeast Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man who it appears went on a stabbing spree on the Southeast Side early Monday attacked victims at random, according to San Antonio police. Police believe Gregorio Cantu, 23, stabbed two men for no apparent reason. SAPD said the two stabbings happened within minutes of...
Man shot, killed by police after struggle with officers
SAN ANTONIO — A man has been shot and killed by police after a brief struggle with officers. Police were called to the 3200 block of Martin Street around 8:37 a.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting involving a police officer. Chief William McManus said that police were initially...
Family of 10-year-old killed sends letter to Texas Attorney General requesting murder case be reassigned
SAN ANTONIO — The family of London Bribiescas, a 10-year-old girl who was killed back on January 10, 2019, along with 16-year-old Alexa Montez and Nichol Olsen, has sent a letter to the Texas Attorney General requesting he reassign the investigation to the Texas Rangers. "Bexar County Sheriff Javier...
KSAT 12
SAPD: One hospitalized after drug deal goes bad, leaving neighborhood covered in bullet casings
SAN ANTONIO – A neighborhood on the city’s West Side is riddled with bullet casings after a drug deal took a turn, leaving one man hospitalized and many homes with bullet holes, according to San Antonio police. At 11:36 p.m. Saturday, six suspects met up for a drug...
Disappearance of San Antonio girl Lina Khil to be subject of upcoming show on Investigation Discovery
Khil has been missing since December 2021, and her family said they no longer believe she is in Texas.
KSAT 12
Driver killed in wrong-way crash on Highway 90, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after driving the wrong way on Highway 90 and crashing head-on with another vehicle overnight, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 4 a.m. Sunday in the 8300 block of Highway 90. The man, 30, was heading eastbound in the...
Missing San Antonio girl Lina Khil to be featured on Investigation Discovery
Her case will be on 'In Pursuit with John Walsh.'
KSAT 12
Man accused of robbing armored truck at Northeast Side business arrested, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said they arrested a 21-year-old man, and another is still on the run in connection with a robbery of an armored vehicle at a business on the Northeast Side. The robbery happened at a business in the 6800 block of FM 78 when...
WFAA
'This world is wicked': Woman killed in San Antonio while celebrating landing her dream job
KILLEEN, Texas — A Killeen family is speaking out about gun violence after their daughter, an innocent bystander, was shot and killed near San Antonio last weekend. At 27 years old, Alaina Henderson's life was promising, until it was cut short the night of Sept. 11. Henderson leaves behind...
'There has to be change': Mother of slain San Antonio teen reacts to killer remaining behind bars
SAN ANTONIO — A teenager convicted of a gruesome murder two years ago is being transferred to an adult prison, where he's expected to remain behind bars after the mother of the boy he killed fought against a premature release. Edgar de la Cruz, 18, was convicted of killing...
KSAT 12
Couple who died in alleged murder-suicide identified by medical examiner
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the names of the couple who died Thursday night in what San Antonio police described as a murder-suicide. The man and woman, who police say were married, have been identified as Carlos Bautista and Yolanda Gisela Lopez,...
Mobile home left behind in west-side shopping center parking lot
SAN ANTONIO — Cars are common in shopping center parking lots, but not houses. A mobile home is currently in the Marbach Plaza shopping center off west Military Drive. Nearby business owners said it was left behind a week ago near the Watermill Express after the trailer towing it broke down.
KENS 5
Woman found shot in the head, possible suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot wounds, sheriff says
SAN ANTONIO — Officials say one woman was found dead in a backyard on the east side Saturday evening. The possible suspect was also found dead from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. "We've got a pretty heartbreaking scene," Sheriff...
KSAT 12
Man charged with murder after shooting family member’s boyfriend in Medical Center apartment, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of shooting a family member’s boyfriend at a Medical Center apartment complex is now charged with murder after the victim died from his injuries, according to San Antonio police. Isaiah E. Acosta, 24, is charged with murder in connection with the shooting...
Viral Video Shows Woman Swimming Illegally At River Walk: 'Oh Hell No!!!'
"she definitely ain't from here cuuuuz we know better not to evvvvvvvver"
KSAT 12
Teen arrested for shooting man on Southeast Side street, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A teenager was arrested for shooting a man on a Southeast Side street last month because he was upset with his relative, records with the Bexar County Jail show. Beto Hernandez, 18, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon from the incident that happened...
