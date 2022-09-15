Popular True Crime Podcast ‘Crime Junkie’ Features Case of Grand Rapids’ Shakara Carter on Latest Episode

Read full article on original website
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMichigan State
Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customersKristen WaltersGrand Haven, MI
Psychologists explains signs that you might be in a toxic relationshipBella SmithSpring Lake, MI
Was A Pure Michigan Commercial Being Filmed At The Sixth Street Dam?
Pure Michigan ads first started hitting the airwaves in 2008 and featured the voice of actor and comedian Tim Allen. The videos would highlight different cities and parts of Michigan to not only draw in people from out of state but to also show Michiganders parts of the state they might not have checked out yet.
Michigan’s Ottawa County Pushing for More Trails and Major Upgrades
If you know Michigan, then you should be somewhat familiar with Ottawa County. The population of Ottawa County is roughly over 290,000. Grand Haven is also located in Ottawa County. Park officials in that area of the state are looking for major upgrades which does include more trails, more parks...
Michigan Lakes Get Renamed – Good Luck Pronouncing One Of Them
The state of Michigan has renamed several lakes after the use of a Native American term in said lake names has been deemed offensive. The term (name) in question is 'squaw'. More often than not the word is referred to as the 's-word' in Indigenous culture. Indian Culture Today had this to say about the word in 2017,
Another Lansing Restaurant is Closing Its Doors for the Last Time
Facebook is good for connecting with friends and family as well as finding out what's going on in your community. It can also be a source of news and information. In this case, it's the latter. According to the rumblings on Facebook, Buddy's Pizza on the west side is going...
A New Barbecue Place is Coming to Lansing
Lansing and the greater Lansing area are home to a pretty diverse food scene. We've got just about anything you could be craving. From Thai to Chinese, Ethiopian to Indian, and everything in between. Of course, we've got a pretty extensive array of places to get American cuisine as well....
Did You Know That Michigan Has The Most Lighthouses in the U.S.?
Maine may be called 'The Lighthouse State,' but there may need to be a name change. In the entire state of Michigan, there are 129 lighthouses. Due to that huge number, Michigan is the state with the most lighthouses in the entire United States of America. Of those 129 lighthouses,...
These Michigan Restaurants Have Baked Potatoes as Big as Your Head
Every day of every month, and every month of every year, there is something to celebrate. Even if it just seems like the silliest most random thing. For example; September 16th is National Guacamole day (and yes, I will be celebrating), December 4th is National Cookie Day (yes, another holiday I observe), or December is National Read a New Book Month.
Carnivorous Plant Sundews Can Be Found At Portage Park
I know what you're thinking, "Isn't the idea of a Carnivorous plant kind of like Little Shop of Horrors?" No, despite what that movie shows, not all plants grow to become human-eating monsters, especially the one that apparently resides in our own neck of the woods. A friend of ours William Dolak was recently visiting Bishop's Bog Preserve Trail near the South Westnedge Park in Portage when he snagged a really cool picture of Sundews that are growing. As he pointed out, Sundews are actually a Carnivorous plant:
Can Your Kid Handle Not Being a Winner?
Here's the Set-Up The radio station had its prize wheel set up at a table outside Spartan Stadium. At the beginning of our 3-hour live broadcast, we had a slew of prizes available for visitors to try to win. We offered a pair of tickets to that day's game, concert tickets, station T-shirts and totes, coasters marked with the station logo, and stress balls shaped like cows. There were spaces on the prize wheel marked for all of these prizes. There were four spaces marked for the stress ball cows. One of the spaces on the wheel was marked "Spin Again", and another was marked "Not a Winner" (we employed this strategy as a way to stretch out our giveaways to help them last longer amidst the growing crowd).
Lansing-Area H.S. Football Top 10 (After Week 4)
The DeWitt at East Lansing game lived up to the hype. Backup running back Jace Clarizio's 27 yard touchdown run in the 4th quarter and then subsequent interception in the last two minutes gave the Trojans a big 36-30 home victory over the Panthers in the debut of the FieldTurf field at Lynn C. Adams Stadium.
Saddleback BBQ with New Options at MSU Football and Basketball Games
It's time for real barbeque lovers to enjoy great food, courtesy of Saddleback BBQ. It's a new option for MSU fans this fall at Spartan Stadium and at the Jack Breslin Student Events Center. When it comes to green and white sporting events in East Lansing,, nothing makes it better...
