Read full article on original website
Related
Look: NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Brett Favre Take
Spencer Toder, who is running for U.S. Senate, sparked an interesting conversation this week regarding former NFL quarterbacks Brett Favre and Colin Kaepernick. "It's wild to see how many people were furious about Colin Kaepernick taking a knee who aren't mad about Brett Favre taking money that should have gone to people in need," Toder tweeted on Wednesday night.
Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Going Viral Tonight
On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in what promised to be one of the best games of the year. Before the festivities kicked off, the Chiefs top brass met with an important figure in tonight's game. No, it wasn't a player. Clark Hunt and the rest of the Chiefs ownership met with billionaire Jeff Bezos.
Bears Legend Dick Butkus Has 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers
Before the NFL season started, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus made a strong statement about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday night, he revisited that statement. In late August, Butkus tweeted: "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not,...
Richard Sherman’s brutal Thursday Night Football comments resurface now he’s on Amazon broadcast team
RICHARD SHERMAN may be part of Thursday Night Football now - but he wasn't always a fan. The former defensive back has signed up for a career in the media with Amazon. Sherman, 34, is part of Amazon Prime Video's team for their coverage of Thursday Night Football. But the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
With fully guaranteed deal, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could help ‘pave the way’ for NFL contracts
With Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson declining to talk Wednesday about his suspended contract talks — “I’m focused on the Dolphins now,” he told reporters — his last public comments on the matter this year could, appropriately enough, be about the issue of guaranteed money. After Sunday’s season-opening win over the New York Jets, a reporter asked Jackson whether he’d turned down an offer of a ...
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Throws at Practice (Left-Handed) VIDEO; Planning October Return?
Optimism abounds as Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s thumb surgery was successful.
AthlonSports.com
Sean Payton Names The NFL's Best Quarterback, Says It's 'Obvious'
Ex-NFL head coach Sean Payton is one of the best talent evaluators in the game. But it doesn't take a genius to figure out who the NFL's best quarterback is. Payton told FS1's Colin Cowherd this week that Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in the NFL, and it's "obvious." He adds there's "no argument" to be made against his claim.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fantasy Football Week 2 Busts: Three huge NFL stars set to disappoint
Editor's note: The players listed below are NFL stars who were drafted in virtually every Yahoo Fantasy league. That said, this column is not an endorsement to bench them in Week 2. You're in control of your roster; every league size and shape is different. What we are trying to explain is that expectations should be lowered this week compared to usualfor some of the NFL's biggest stars. Aside from examining this week's matchups, this can also serve as a reminder not to overreact if one of your high draft picks disappoints in Week 2.
AthlonSports.com
Fans Are Furious With The Los Angeles Chargers' Decision On Justin Herbert
Justin Herbert took a big shot from the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth quarter of tonight's AFC West battle. He was in considerable pain afterwards and even had to leave the field with trainers. Fortunately, the injury wasn't severe enough to keep Herbert out of the action. He reentered...
AthlonSports.com
Jerry Jones Makes Official Decision On His Future With The Dallas Cowboys
A large group of Dallas Cowboys fans have grown tired of Jerry Jones and his decisions for the franchise. However, the 79-year-old NFL owner isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Jones sent a clear message about his future with the Cowboys this Friday morning. "I'll never sell this team," he said during a segment on 105.3 The Fan.
Kansas City Chiefs beat Los Angeles Chargers: 5 winners and losers, including Jaylen Watson
The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers did battle Thursday night in an early-season statement game for the two
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nick Saban’s truth bomb will make Alabama football players run through the wall vs. UL Monroe
The Alabama Crimson Tide had a major scare in Austin last Saturday when the Texas Longhorns came so close to upsetting Nick Saban and the no. 1 team in the nation. Alabama football ended up taking a 20-19 victory, but it should be a smoother ride this coming weekend for the Crimson Tide as they will just be facing the lowly UL Monroe Warhawks of the Sun Belt Conference. But don’t tell Saban about how the perceived softness of their next opponent should affect the way Alabama football determines where exactly the team is in terms of reaching its true potential.
Cowboys BREAKING: Cooper Rush Moves, Rookie DT John Ridgeway Cut; Bengals Week 2: How to Watch, Betting Odds
The Dallas Cowboys host Joe Burrow and the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday as both teams hope to improve after Week 1 losses.
Josh Allen commercial with Lay's has a coin-toss twist (video)
Bills quarterback Josh Allen has a sense of humor and pulled it out for Frito-Lay. In July, it became known that Allen was shooting a commercial ad with the popular chip company at Highmark Stadium. During the early stages of the 2022 NFL season, it has been released. In it,...
Cowboys vs. Bengals: Coach Change with Mike McCarthy and Kellen Moore for QB Cooper Rush?
Gimme Jimmy? Nab Newton? Nope. The Cowboys' best solution lies within in Cooper Rush. But coach Mike McCarthy is hinting at a change involving Kellen Moore.
AthlonSports.com
College Football Upset Watch for Week 3
Welcome to Week 3 of the college football "Upset Watch" here at Athlon Sports!. We've had at least one team from each of the first two weeks of "upset watch" go down to underdogs. Last week, it was Nebraska losing to Georgia Southern. Who will it be this week?. Let's...
AthlonSports.com
Aaron Rodgers Has Honest Admission On The Packers' Rookie Wide Receivers
Aaron Rodgers was visibly upset during the Packers' 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. His young receivers weren't performing up to expectations and a division opponent took advantage. However, Rodgers is optimistic a couple of rookies, Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, can get things figured out here...
AthlonSports.com
Baker Mayfield Has Blunt Message About Panthers' Week 1 Loss
Baker Mayfield tried to make a statement in his official Carolina Panthers debut last Sunday, but unfortunately fell short. To make matters worse, the loss came against his former team, the Cleveland Browns. Overreactions are running wild ever since, and Mayfield is well aware. However, he's not going to overreact...
Comments / 0