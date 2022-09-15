ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

FanSided

Stat from Sunday’s loss to Steelers should have Bengals fans optimistic

The Cincinnati Bengals may not have started this season well coming off an AFC Championship campaign, but hope shouldn’t be lost yet. The Cincinnati Bengals faced a tough loss in their season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers. They lost 23-20 in overtime, with star quarterback Joe Burrow throwing four interceptions during the game, nearly as many as he had throughout his entire first NFL season. There were several reasons to lose hope, but one PFF stat should bring optimism toward the rest of the season.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Report: Steelers bolster pass-rush depth ahead of Patriots matchup

One player can't replace T.J. Watt, but the Pittsburgh Steelers still need reinforcements while the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year is sidelined. The Steelers are signing outside linebacker David Anenih off the Tennessee Titans' practice squad, ESPN's Field Yates reported Thursday. The Steelers are expected to place Watt on injured reserve in a corresponding move, per Yates.
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecomeback.com

Patriots make Mac Jones decision before Steelers game

The New England Patriots feel that second-year quarterback Mac Jones is healed from the illness that kept him from practicing earlier this week. The organization removed Jones from the injury report on Friday, which means he will be full-go in a crucial AFC matchup against the 1-0 Pittsburgh Steelers. Longtime...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Consistent Steelers Renew Rivalry with Patriots

“The Steelers have a brand of football, and they’ve been very consistent in it through the years. I think they deserve a lot of credit as an organization for that type of consistency that they’ve put out there,” said Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick. “Through their head...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Jets, Brian Flores, Steelers, Texans

Matt Lombardo reports that Jets are “absolutely” shopping for help at offensive tackle help and believes that two “ideal fits” would be Mike Remmers and Bobby Massie. Steelers LB coach Brian Flores is no longer a head coach in the NFL but seems to be happy about the fact that he chose to continue working in the league with Pittsburgh.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Steelers 3rd-Year Linebacker Star Alex Highsmith Focused on “Being Consistent” and “Not Becoming Complacent”

The Pittsburgh Steelers were dealt a huge blow to their team with reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt suffering a partially torn pectoral muscle during the Week 1 win against the Cincinnati Bengals. The defense will now rely on third-year linebacker Alex Highsmith to carry this team over the next couple of months while Watt works his way back. Highsmith recently sat down with Steelers insider Missi Matthews to discuss his mindset moving forward and his career day last Sunday.
PITTSBURGH, PA

