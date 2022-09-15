Read full article on original website
New Jaime Brown Mural Painted Live at Milwaukee Night Market
Kenosha native Jaime Brown recently brought her renowned street art skills to the Milwaukee Night Market, a monthly festival dedicated to local vendors and artists. The Muslim muralist paints her spaces with talent that is anything but conventional, and her latest artistic addition to Milwaukee at 310 W. Wisconsin Ave. shows her fun spirit and bold style. The Night Market was a unique experience, in which she was asked to paint the space she was given within the span of six hours. Clad in leopard print overalls and covered in paint, watching her work was a fascinating and exciting new way to encounter public art.
Quentin Prince: Elevating Equity Through Youth Sports
Forty-year old Quentin Prince is executive director of the MKE Youth Sports Alliance (MYSA) formed in 2019. With the help of various organizations, MYSA was created to address the problem that many of the city’s young people were being left behind. Quentin is convinced that participating in sports diminishes social problems and offers kids a positive outlet. He has lived in Milwaukee all his life, has experienced family tragedies, and has devoted most of his time to making a positive impact on Black and brown youth.
Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson Proclaims ‘Santiago Calatrava Day’ Friday, September 16, 2022
The Milwaukee Art Museum held a press conference on Wednesday, September 14, welcoming back Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava for the 20th-anniversary celebration of the opening of the Quadracci Pavilion. Guest speakers included Marcelle Polednik, the Donna and Donald Baumgartner Director of the Milwaukee Art Museum; County Executive David Crowley; and...
Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,409 New Cases, No Deaths
0 new deaths recorded, 15 total added to state system. On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,409 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,095 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year, there were 3,428 new cases, and a...
