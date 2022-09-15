ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickinson, ND

KX News

19 firearms confiscated and two men arrested in Dickinson

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — North Dakota Parole and Probation officers performed a search on Monday, Sept. 12, at a residence in Dickinson which led to the arrests of two men, a 36 and 44-year-old, as well as the confiscation of 19 firearms, white crystalline substance consistent with methamphetamine, and multiple items of paraphernalia containing residue. […]
DICKINSON, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakotans targeted by "threat actor" cyber scams

(Fargo, ND) -- A top technology official from the state of North Dakota is offering a warning when it comes to scams. "They found that two groups generally were prioritized for this that most fell victim. They were young adults, people around 20 and older adults, those above 75. So those are the two groups targeted the most by these threat actors," said Michael Gregg, Chief Information Security Officer for the State of North Dakota.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KFIL Radio

Minnesota Police Department Mourns Unexpected Loss of Officer

Anoka, MN (KROC-AM News) - A GoFundMe site has been set up to benefit the young family of the Minnesota police officer who died unexpectedly on Wednesday. A Facebook post by the Anoka Police Department indicates Officer Eric Groebner died suddenly at his home. He joined the Anoka Police Department nine years ago. The cause of his death has not been determined. Officer Goebner is survived by his wife and two children, ages 8 and 5.
ANOKA, MN
City
Dickinson, ND
State
North Dakota State
Dickinson, ND
Crime & Safety
Mix 97-3

OMG! Are Plastic Bags Going Away in South Dakota Walmarts?

It seems like just about everybody is climbing on board the environmental safety train these days, and the latest passenger could be Walmart. Some Walmart stores in the Colorado Springs area are already starting to climb on board. Television station KKTV in Colorado reports that select Walmarts in the state have begun to kick single-use plastic bags to the curb on Thursday (September 15).
COLORADO STATE
kfgo.com

Accused ex-hitman tied to Mexican cartel extradited to North Dakota

FARGO – An accused prolific hitman for a Mexican drug cartel has been transferred to face federal charges in North Dakota, nearly 11 years after he was apprehended in Tijuana. Juan Francisco Sillas-Rocha appeared Friday in Fargo on three charges, including conspiracy to commit murder for a continuing criminal...
FARGO, ND
KX News

North Dakota man loses appeal in a New Mexico poaching case

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Supreme Court has upheld an appeals court's judgment that ordered a man to pay $74,000 restitution to the state Game and Fish Department for poaching a trophy mule deer buck in December 2015. The restitution included $20,000 for the out-of-season killing done without a license plus $54,000 […]
ARNEGARD, ND
kxnet.com

A new Miss Norsk Høstfest is crowned

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — After three years of no Norsk Høstfest, a new Miss Norsk Høstfest has been crowned. The interview process for becoming Miss Norsk Hostfest can be very taxing on the mind and the candidates emotions. However, the work that Miss Norsk Høstfest 2022 put...
MINOT, ND
voiceofalexandria.com

This Is the Wealthiest School District in North Dakota

Disparities in school spending have been a point of contention in the American public education system for decades. Because public schools typically receive the bulk of their funding from local sources such as property taxes, wealthy districts are often better funded than poorer ones. While studies have shown that higher...
EDUCATION
SuperTalk 1270

8 Annoying Things North Dakotans Do At The Grocery Store

Going grocery shopping is not always an enjoyable experience. For starters, there are people there... just kidding...sort of. But seriously, it's a lot of walking, a lot of bright florescent lights, a lot of spending money on not-fun things and so on and so forth. That's also not to mention having to load, unload, then put all of the groceries away when you're done shopping. Bleh.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
KFYR-TV

North Dakota capitol getting accessibility improvements

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Improvements are happening at the North Dakota State Capitol. With the addition of family restrooms and electric handicap doors to meeting rooms, the building is becoming more accessible. Located on the ground floor on the west end of the Roughrider Hall of Fame are three new...
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Poll: Large number of North Dakota voters back term limits amendment

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A poll conducted on behalf of supporters of term limits for state lawmakers and the governor suggests a large majority of those surveyed favor such limits. According to the poll, 81 percent of likely North Dakota voters questioned back 8-year term limits as proposed in a controversial initiated measure that will […]
BISMARCK, ND
Times-Online

Valley City quietly marks 150 years, one of the 10 oldest towns in ND

Valley City, the 'City of Bridges' as they say, has grown in popularity and size over the last 150 years. Little did many know back in 1872 that Valley City would be the 12th largest city in the state. Valley City also makes it into the top 10 oldest towns in the state. For the people of Valley City, a 150th anniversary, also known as, a sesquicentennial is a very special occasion. What was once just a tree covered valley would someday expand into what we recognize as Valley City today. Originally called 2X Sheyenne, the name was changed a few times to Fifth Siding, then to Wahpeton, then to Worthington, and now Valley City, it's clear to see, not just the name of the town has changed. Over the years, many generations have made Valley City their home and even with the continued growth a sense of community remains. Now a town with many businesses, a highly accredited college, and a growing younger population, it can be hard to imagine what life could have been like so many decades ago.
VALLEY CITY, ND
valleynewslive.com

Parents excited about Burgum's childcare plan

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Any parent will tell you that childcare is expensive. That's why Governor Doug Burgum has introduced a plan that would help lower the costs. Kenzie Kelly loves her kids. But she says sometimes they can be spendy. "We're fortunate to have our kids in a...
FARGO, ND
SuperTalk 1270

SuperTalk 1270

Mandan, ND
Super Talk 1270 has the best news coverage for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

