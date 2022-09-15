Valley City, the ‘City of Bridges’ as they say, has grown in popularity and size over the last 150 years. Little did many know back in 1872 that Valley City would be the 12th largest city in the state. Valley City also makes it into the top 10 oldest towns in the state. For the people of Valley City, a 150th anniversary, also known as, a sesquicentennial is a very special occasion. What was once just a tree covered valley would someday expand into what we recognize as Valley City today. Originally called 2X Sheyenne, the name was changed a few times to Fifth Siding, then to Wahpeton, then Worthington, and now Valley City, it’s clear to see, not just the name of the town has changed. Over the years, many generations have made Valley City their home and even with the continued growth a sense of community remains. Now a town with many businesses, a highly accredited college, and a growing younger population, it can be hard to imagine what life could have been like so many decades ago.

