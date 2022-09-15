More than $200,000 was recently raised to support The ARK of SC in its work in providing comprehensive support services to families living with Alzheimer’s or related dementia. Funds from two events, the 23rd Annual McElveen Race For The ARK and the 12th Annual Dancing With The ARK's Stars, help to support programs such as memory screenings, resource fairs, educational workshops, and support groups in Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, and Orangeburg counties plus respite centers in Harleyville and Summerville.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO