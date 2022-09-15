Read full article on original website
9/13: Solicitor Scarlett Wilson
We were back in a live meeting after a two-week hiatus We welcomed Solictor Scarlett Wilson, the first woman to hold the office of Solicitor for the Ninth Judicial Circuit, and having won many re-elections, Lots of events to know about in the coming weeks so check the articles below and/or the Events page on this site.
Another Charleston-area former Bi-Lo supermarket to see new use after $2.9M sale
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Darkened Summerville store bought by Dorchester County for nearly $2.9M. On the edge of Summerville, Dorchester County recently...
Berkeley County Receives $500K Grant To Revitalize St. Stephen Area
Berkeley County Council approved a $500,000 EPA Brownfields Assessment grant to help fund a large-scale revitalization initiative to greatly improve quality of life opportunities in the St. Stephen/Russellville area. The post Berkeley County Receives $500K Grant To Revitalize St. Stephen Area appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
New 12-story Charleston office building 60% leased as it nears completion
A new 12-story office building under construction on the Charleston peninsula is now more than 60 percent leased. Morrison Yard on Morrison Drive near the Ravenel Bridge recently picked up three new tenants, according to Jeff Mixson, a co-owner of the new office building and founder and principal of Mixson Properties.
Attendance Lines Proposed For Carolyn Lewis School; Community Meetings Scheduled
A first reading on attendance zones for the K-8 school scheduled to open next year in the Carnes Crossroads area was held at the Sept. 13 meeting of the Berkeley County Board of Education. The post Attendance Lines Proposed For Carolyn Lewis School; Community Meetings Scheduled appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Moncks Corner nonprofit using thrift store to finance ministry
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A faith-based nonprofit in Berkeley County will reopen a store Saturday that will help fund the organization’s mission. The Changed Lives Ministry says 100% of profits from its Changed Lives Ministry Resale Store will fund the group’s 13-week program designed to help people who are struggling to overcome drug and alcohol addiction.
Philip Simmons student speaks about lockdown situation
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – News 2 is continuing to follow developing news on the school lockdowns that took place at Philip Simmons Elementary, Middle and High Schools. Two juveniles were arrested for alleged possession of firearms. Bailey Smoak, who is a seventh grader at Philip Simmons Middle School, shared her story of what she […]
Leadership Dorchester applications are now open for class of 2023
Dorchester County, SC - The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce Leadership Dorchester program is now accepting applications for the class of 2023. Leadership Dorchester is an 11-month intensive and comprehensive study of the political, civic, economic and social dynamics in action within Dorchester County. The class participates in unique...
Charleston to hire experts to help staff to rewrite citywide zoning codes
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston is looking to rewrite its zoning codes and ordinances over the next few years, and officials say the rewrite affects all property owners in the city, regardless of where they live. Director of Planning, Preservation and Sustainability Robert Summerfield says up to...
Needed Funds Raised to Support Charleston Area Alzheimer’s and Dementia Programs
More than $200,000 was recently raised to support The ARK of SC in its work in providing comprehensive support services to families living with Alzheimer’s or related dementia. Funds from two events, the 23rd Annual McElveen Race For The ARK and the 12th Annual Dancing With The ARK's Stars, help to support programs such as memory screenings, resource fairs, educational workshops, and support groups in Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, and Orangeburg counties plus respite centers in Harleyville and Summerville.
Reward offered for missing teenager
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from the public regarding a missing teenager that was last seen at a Summerville high school. Sarah Pipkin, 15, was last seen at Cane Bay High School wearing faded black jeans, a black Bob Ross T-shirt...
Charleston’s first trucking expo at Ladson this Saturday
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston is hosting its first trucking expo at Ladson Exchange Park this Saturday. The expo is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 9850 Hwy 78. "Our vision is to provide educational tools for truck drivers and trucking companies in our community so they can receive real-time information on the cost of goods and services that are available to them."
Fireman retiring after over 23 years with Charleston FD
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A longtime South Carolina firefighter is retiring after serving the Lowcountry for nearly 3 decades. After 29 years as a first responder, Captain Kevin Brophy with the Charleston Fire Department will officially retire. The captain joined the Moncks Corner Fire Department in 1993. In 1996 Captain Brophy served with the Lady’s Island […]
Berkeley Co. accepts $500K grant for potential redevelopment in St. Stephen
ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County says a new grant aims to possibly start redeveloping parts of St. Stephen, a rural town about 15 miles north of Moncks Corner. Berkeley County Council voted to accept a $500,000 Brownfields Assessment Grant from the Environmental Protection Agency on Monday. “It could...
Director: Police not allowed to provide security at Georgetown County polls per state law
GEORGETOWN — Security at polling sites during elections falls to the poll workers and managers, not law enforcement, members of the Georgetown County elections board learned Sept. 15. In South Carolina, it is illegal to have law enforcement officers at the polls during elections, Aphra McCrea, director Voter Registration...
SC retailer building more stores
Ever since ecommerce sprang up across the Internet, brick and mortar retailers have had a struggle on their hands. But there are exceptions. Our next guest’s Lowcountry company, for example, has expanded over the past 20 years from a family-owned kiosk to 36 stores across six states with plans to open more locations soon. Mike Switzer interviews John Thomas, CEO of Palmetto Moon in North Charleston, SC.
Moncks Corner swears in new police chief
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Moncks Corner’s next police chief was sworn in Thursday after the department’s months-long search for a new leader. David Brabham officially took command of Moncks Corner Police Department Thursday during a council meeting. Brabham currently serves as a major for the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and started his career in […]
Philip Simmons Elementary, Middle and High Schools on lockdown, deputies investigating
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident at a high school in the Wando area. Deputies were called out to Philip Simmons High School around 2:46 p.m. The Charleston Police Department, who is also responding to the incident, says they are working...
Special Charleston Event Tomorrow: IOP Beach Meetup: Charleston for Children’s Cancer (Saturday, September 17)
“Connor’s Run” celebrates 10 years of awesomeness!!!! The world’s largest event for pediatric brain cancer comes to Charleston!. To register or donate to the “Charleston for Children’s Cancer” Team, go to https://bit.ly/3QTNU90. When: Saturday, September 17, 2022 – 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM...
Highest-rated Middle Eastern restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Middle Eastern restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina from Tripadvisor.
