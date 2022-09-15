Read full article on original website
Related
Password fans go wild after host Keke Palmer suffers ‘major blunder’ that has them ‘spitting out their drink’
PASSWORD fans have been going wild after host Keke Palmer suffered a major blunder during Tuesday’s new episode. The accident has viewers reminiscing about similar mishaps from the original version of the game show. Toward the end of the latest episode of NBC’s Password, celebrity guest contestant Chelsea Handler...
Sheryl Lee Ralph had ‘horrible’ fashion emergency before Emmys 2022
This wardrobe emergency could have gotten someone sent straight to the principal. “Abbott Elementary” star Sheryl Lee Ralph stunned on the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet on Monday, September 12, wearing a sleek, strapless black velvet gown with an orange lining — but she almost suffered a serious fashion faux pas by showing up in the same dress as someone else. “A designer gave my co-star and me the same sketch for the same gown,” the sitcom star told the Associated Press on the carpet. Ralph discovered the situation on set when said co-star, Lisa Ann Walter, showed Ralph a picture of...
Jimmy Kimmel is accused of 'white privilege' after 'belligerent' Emmys stunt during Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson's acceptance speech
Jimmy Kimmel has been accused of utilizing white privilege after refusing to leave the stage during Quinta Brunson's victory speech at the 2022 Emmys. The late-night host laid on the ground beside the microphone onstage at the event as Brunson accepted the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. He is visible as the comedy writer and actress accepts the award.
The View host Whoopi Goldberg gives ‘fond farewell’ live on air to beloved colleague
THE View host Whoopi Goldberg has given a sweet goodbye live on air to one of her beloved colleagues. The daytime talk show has only just returned with a new season after a month-long hiatus. At the end of Thursday’s show, Whoopi shared that she had an announcement to make...
RELATED PEOPLE
Danny DeVito Asking "Who The Hell Are They" Is Going Viral, As It Totally Should
It's the way he says it for me. But honestly, it's the way he says anything.
Ryan Seacrest wipes away tears during emotional moment on Live with co-host Kelly Ripa
LIVE co-host Ryan Seacrest has wiped away tears during an emotional moment on the show. He, along with his co-host Kelly Ripa, celebrated their fifth anniversary of hosting the show. Friday's episode was pre-recorded and looked back at the past five years they spent together. They also celebrated the milestone...
Pamela Anderson, 55, Goes Makeup Free In LA After Successful Broadway Run: Photos
Bow down to the queen! Pamela Anderson can’t help but steal the spotlight when she steps out and that is exactly what happened when the Baywatch icon got some retail therapy in on Friday, September 2. Taking over the streets of Venice, CA, the 55-year-old stunner rocked an all-white ensemble and blinged it out with a pair of Crocs x Balenciaga mules.
EW.com
Dave Chappelle says Will Smith slapping Chris Rock showed 'he's just as ugly as the rest of us'
Dave Chappelle has weighed in on Will Smith's infamous slapping of Chris Rock at this year's Oscars ceremony, which shattered the beloved Hollywood persona that the King Richard star had built up over a decades-long career. During a stop on Chappelle and Rock's joint comedy tour in Liverpool, England, on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Drew Barrymore cancels talk show taping for season three premiere after series suffers low ratings
DREW Barrymore has canceled a talk show taping for the season three premiere after the series suffered low ratings. Drew, 47, hosts The Drew Barrymore Show on CBS, as the third season is set to premiere on September 12. The Sun can exclusively reveal that show guests for the September...
Today fans fear Al Roker quietly ‘retired’ as he skips show to take European getaway after his swipe at Craig Melvin
THE TODAY Show fans fear that Al Roker has secretly "retired" after he missed the show and posted pictures from vacation. This comes after he dissed his co-anchor Craig Melvin live on air. Al co-hosted the show on Labor Day, but apparently didn't stay long as he posted pictures from...
The Women of The View Suddenly Realize Whoopi Goldberg Has No Eyebrows
New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. It took five-plus years of daily shows, but the women of The View have finally realized what the rest of the world has known for ages: Whoopi Goldberg has no eyebrows. During a segment ostensibly about the bleached eyebrow trend, which...
'The Talk' Co-Host Sheryl Underwood Lost 90 Lbs., Admits She Considered Gastric Bypass
"I really wanted to get ahead of it," the co-host tells PEOPLE of her weight loss journey Sheryl Underwood couldn't stop smiling on set of The Talk as the hosts filmed promos for season 13 — and it's because she has a lot to celebrate. Not only will the show feature a new theme song and carnival look for the premiere, but the co-host, who's in her twelfth season of the show, has a brand new look herself, having dropped 90 lbs. in the last year and a half. Underwood, 58, remembers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rachel Maddow's replacement loses 38% of audience
Rachel Maddow's replacement host, Alex Wagner, garnered 38% fewer viewers in her first two weeks of taking over Maddow's time slot from Tuesday to Friday.
Today’s Carson Daly calls out co-host Sheinelle Jones for using ‘secret code word’ live on air
TODAY Show co-host Carson Daly has called out his co-anchor Sheinelle Jones for using a code word during a segment. Sheinelle admitted the beer she tried for a segment was "not bad," however, Carson, decided to call her out. Sommelier Vanessa Price showed up for a segment to talk about...
Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Dating Jon Hamm— Everything We Know About This ‘Secret’ Relationship
Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm just might be off-the-market! According to an anonymous source who reportedly spoke to Woman’s Day Magazine as per Marca Magazine, the two Morning Show co-stars apparently hit it off after working together on the series. The Mad Men actor, 51, recently joined the Apple TV+ show that currently stars the Friends icon, 53. As these reports began emerging online this week, fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the rumored couple.
Today show host Hoda Kotb announces major career change as ‘feud’ with Savannah Guthrie rages on
TODAY host Hoda Kotb has announced a major career move during the morning show on Friday. The new gig comes as the 58-year-old’s been allegedly feuding with her co-host Savannah Guthrie behind the scenes for months. While co-hosting Today, Hoda revealed she had a brand-new project in the works.
Kelly Ripa breaks silence on ‘feud’ with Regis Philbin after late co-host once claimed she ‘stopped speaking to him’
LIVE With Kelly and Ryan co-host Kelly Ripa has broken her silence on the feud she is said to have had with her late co-host, Regis Philbin. Regis once claimed that she stopped speaking to him after he retired from the show. Kelly's book, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories, comes...
Rumer Willis Declares Herself 'Happiest Gal In The Land' As Potential Romance With Derek Richard Thomas Continues
Happily in love? Rumer Willis expressed her overwhelming joy with fans via her Instagram Story on Sunday, August 28.Over the last several weeks, Willis has gone from post to post boasting about how blissful life has been, captioning her most recent selfie, "Happiest gal in the land."Willis seemed to be soaking up the sun as she displayed a subtle smile while wearing a strapless white lace top. The House Bunny star let her curly auburn hair loose as she sat back and relaxed during the calm afternoon.SWEET SELF LOVE: RUMER WILLIS PREACHES BEING 'PROUD OF YOURSELF' EVEN IF 'NO ONE...
Erika Alexander, Pam Tucker From ‘The Cosby Show,’ Is Now An Advocate For Other Black Actors
Erika Alexander of The Cosby Show and Living Single is now 52 years old and has carved a niche for herself since her famous roles. Although she’s still an actor, she has added directing, writing, producing, and activism to her skillset. She is known to be a strong advocate for Black actors.
Comments / 9