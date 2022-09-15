Read full article on original website
19 firearms confiscated and two men arrested in Dickinson
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — North Dakota Parole and Probation officers performed a search on Monday, Sept. 12, at a residence in Dickinson which led to the arrests of two men, a 36 and 44-year-old, as well as the confiscation of 19 firearms, white crystalline substance consistent with methamphetamine, and multiple items of paraphernalia containing residue. […]
WOWT
Woman arrested after Nebraska State Patrol allegedly finds 10 pounds of meth
YORK, Neb. (WOWT) - An Illinois woman was arrested in Nebraska after she was allegedly found with 10 pounds of methamphetamine in her car. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, a trooper made contact with a driver at the eastbound I-80 rest stop near York around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. NSP did not disclose why the trooper initially made contact.
Siouxland woman to take plea agreement for death of 1,000 pigs
A Sac County woman who was arrested in June for the death of 1,000 pigs is set to take a plea agreement.
KFYR-TV
Zap man accused of burglarizing Mercer County home
BEULAH, N.D. (KFYR) - A Zap man is in custody after police say he broke into a Mercer County home Thursday. A witness told Beulah police that she had walked into her home and found 59-year-old Brian Wills riffling through her things. She told police the man also had a dog with him. Wills told police he had thought he had “bought the house.”
Scams North Dakota residents need to be aware of
Another scam that the Minot Police Department has been notified about are scammers calling you threatening immediate arrest because you missed jury duty and asking for pre-paid debit cards.
Southern Minnesota News
DPS: Mankato Police had highest blood-alcohol content arrest in state during extra patrol period
Mankato police arrested a person who had the highest blood-alcohol content during the state’s extra summer patrol push. The person arrested had a .36 blood-alcohol content, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. That’s more than four times the legal limit for drivers in Minnesota. DPS says...
eastidahonews.com
Police help 6 Idaho women involved in human trafficking
BOISE — Since February, multiple law enforcement agencies have partnered with community organizations in preparation for a human trafficking operation designed to assist women victimized by human trafficking. Detectives contacted females believed to be in the illegal sex trade industry to get them to a specified location. Once there,...
k105.com
KSP searching for murder suspect
Kentucky State Police is searching for a murder suspect. Police said that on Wednesday night at approximately 11:45, troopers were dispatched to a shooting on Patrick Hollow Road, about five miles northeast of Williamsburg in Whitley County. The preliminary investigation revealed that 48-year-old Martin A. Canada and 31-year-old Kyle W....
dakotanewsnow.com
Former South Dakota church employee pleads guilty to embezzling $324,000
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to WNAX radio, a former church employee has pleaded guilty to embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from two Catholic parishes. Steven Bares appeared Tuesday in federal court, where he pleaded guilty to one felony count of wire fraud. Bares took $324,000...
Idaho Man Gets 13 Months In Prison For Owning One Of These
If you want to stay out of prison, don't do things that are illegal. Pretty simple, right? You'd think so, but for one Idaho man, that lesson didn't seem to stick. Ryan Arthur of Pocatello just got sentenced to spend 13 months in federal prison, which would lead one to assume he did something pretty heinous, right? Well, he did something he wasn't supposed to do, but you're totally within your legal rights to do. It's not as confusing as it sounds, trust us.
Minnesota Police Department Mourns Unexpected Loss of Officer
Anoka, MN (KROC-AM News) - A GoFundMe site has been set up to benefit the young family of the Minnesota police officer who died unexpectedly on Wednesday. A Facebook post by the Anoka Police Department indicates Officer Eric Groebner died suddenly at his home. He joined the Anoka Police Department nine years ago. The cause of his death has not been determined. Officer Goebner is survived by his wife and two children, ages 8 and 5.
kfgo.com
Accused ex-hitman tied to Mexican cartel extradited to North Dakota
FARGO – An accused prolific hitman for a Mexican drug cartel has been transferred to face federal charges in North Dakota, nearly 11 years after he was apprehended in Tijuana. Juan Francisco Sillas-Rocha appeared Friday in Fargo on three charges, including conspiracy to commit murder for a continuing criminal...
Alcohol a potential factor in head on collision between car and semi in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- Officers in St. Cloud say alcohol may have been a factor in a car crash early Friday morning.Police responded to the crash at County Road 74 and 23rd Street South at approximately 6:16 a.m.A passenger car driven by a 37-year-old was traveling south on County Road 74 when he turned suddenly into the northbound lane of traffic. A semi-truck, driven by a 56-year-old man, swerved in an attempt to avoid a collision but crashed head-on with the car.The fire department had to extricate the 37-year-old man from his car before he was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Officers say they could smell the odor of alcohol coming from the car and are waiting for lab results to make a charging decision.The driver of the semi was not injured.
Find Out If You Live Near A Meth Lab In North Dakota
This is one of those things where we like to gauge... how good or bad is our neighborhood. One way to find out is to see if there ever was a meth lab near your home. Fun Fact: Meth labs are also referred to as "Clandestine Laboratories." -- That's just a fancy way of saying secret or illicit labs.
riviera-maya-news.com
Man wanted in North Dakota on criminal organization charges extradited to U.S.
Mexico City, Mexico — A Mexican national wanted in North Dakota has been extradited to the United States. The Attorney General’s Office (FGR) says that Juan S was handed over to U.S. authorities from the Mexico City International Airport for transfer. He has been wanted by American authorities...
9 employees hospitalized after South Dakota barn collapses, OSHA says
Nine employees were hospitalized after a dairy barn roof under construction collapsed on Sept. 12 near Summit, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) said Thursday.
KELOLAND TV
Governor’s Office says flight to daughter’s wedding was part of official business
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In response to a request for details on the May 30, 2019 flight in question, the South Dakota DOT provided the following info regarding who was on the flight on each leg of the journey. All legs of the subject flight occurred on May...
kxnet.com
A new Miss Norsk Høstfest is crowned
MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — After three years of no Norsk Høstfest, a new Miss Norsk Høstfest has been crowned. The interview process for becoming Miss Norsk Hostfest can be very taxing on the mind and the candidates emotions. However, the work that Miss Norsk Høstfest 2022 put...
Motorcyclist dies in crash near Hamilton
A 77-year-old man from Washington State died in a Wednesday afternoon crash on Highway 93 in Ravalli County.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Health Official: Recreational Marijuana would reduce Medical Marijuana use
(Bismarck, ND) -- A North Dakota health official says the legalization of recreational marijuana would lead to a significant decrease in medical marijuana use. Medical Marijuana Division Director Jason Wahl told a legislative panel Monday that many who hold medical pot cards would opt to purchase from recreational sources. Wahl...
Hot 97-5
