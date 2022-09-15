Read full article on original website
City of Tuscaloosa to Host 6th “Tech or Treat” Halloween Event Next Month
Tuscaloosa youth will be able to kick off the Halloween holiday a few days early with tons of candy and STEM learning opportunities at the 6th annual "Tech or Treat" event on October 25. The free event is put on by the city of Tuscaloosa and allows children to visit...
Lynn High School Routs Holy Spirit in Regional Matchup
Coach Mark Hastings and Lynn High School traveled over an hour to Tuscaloosa to face off against the Holy Spirit Saints. Lynn didn't mess around, making an early statement against their region foes. Lynn maintained a balance of run and pass offense to start off the game, as running back...
Fake Fall Plus Football Weather Outlook for West, Central Alabama
For many Alabamians, one sign of falling temperatures gets us all excited. But we know, it’s “Fake Fall.”. The football weather outlook is pretty nice compared to the last few weeks. So enjoy those falling temperatures while they last. According to the Weather Channel, there will be a...
Gordo Greenwave Wash Away Wildcats On Homecoming
The Gordo Greenwave (4-1, 3-0) didn't allow homecoming festivities to distract from a chance to send a message to the rest of its region competition. The Greenwave washed out the Tarrant Wildcats (1-3, 0-3) by score of 49-0. "Well, we had to overcome a lot with Homecoming festivities and I...
Tuscaloosa Academy Dominates Lamar County
The Tuscaloosa Academy Knights defeated the Lamar County Bulldogs 34-7 on Friday night in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Tuscaloosa Academy was held on its opening drive and forced to punt, however a fumble by Lamar County on its first snap of the game gave the Knights the ball back thanks to a recovery from Neal Shaw.
Meteorologist James Spann Coming to Tuscaloosa For Book Signing Saturday
Alabama weatherman James Spann will be at Just Love Coffee cafe in downtown Tuscaloosa this Saturday for a book signing. Spann is the author of three books -- Weathering Life, All You Can Do Is Pray and Benny and Chipper: Prepared... Not Scared. In an interview with the Thread about...
County High Pulls Off Thrilling Comeback Over Oak Mountain
Tuscaloosa County High School celebrated its homecoming in a thrilling fashion on Friday as the Wildcats pulled off an improbable come-from-behind win over in-region rival Oak Mountain in the final seconds of regulation. The Wildcats first half started off promising. On just their third play from scrimmage, junior running back...
Tuscaloosa’s Spirit Halloween Store Moves Again, Open Now North of the River
Tuscaloosa's Spirit Halloween costume and decoration superstore has moved again this Halloween season and is open now in a new home north of the Black Warrior River. The one-stop-shop for all things Halloween was housed for years in the McFarland Mall plaza on Skyland Boulevard for before relocating to the former Sears store located in the University Mall on McFarland Boulevard in 2020.
Alabama Special Teams Were Exactly That Against Louisiana-Monroe
The Alabama Crimson Tide, to no one's surprise, dominated the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at home on Saturday. Alabama got fine performances out of all three phases of its football team after a challenging road game in Austin last week. However, one phase of the game truly lived up to its name...
ACA Crushes Hale County, Wins Fourth Straight Game
The Alabama Christian Academy (ACA) Patriots (4-1) put up a dominant performance for its homecoming game and defeated the Hale County Wildcats (2-3) 41-26 on Friday night, claiming its fourth straight win of the season. "It's always important to win homecoming," said ACA head coach Cody Martin. "A lot of...
Second Threat This Week Draws Police to Tuscaloosa’s Bryant High School Friday
Police were back at Tuscaloosa's Bryant High School Friday morning after someone threatened the facility for the second time this week. In a Friday afternoon release, TPD spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor said the incident occurred shortly after 9 a.m. Taylor said officers investigated the incident and determined there was no danger...
PHOTOS: Tuscaloosa Realty Company Lists Unrecognizable Leland Lanes for $1.75 Million
Alberta City's iconic Leland Lanes bowling alley is officially on the market, available now for a whopping $1.75 million. The bowling alley was built in 1959 and opened its doors the next year, serving the Alberta area and broader Tuscaloosa community for almost 60 years before closing its doors in May 2019 after Bowlero opened on McFarland Boulevard in April 2019.
Learn About Travel Nursing at Tuscaloosa’s Bright Futures Meeting
Have you ever wondered about nursing or even travel nursing? The September virtual meeting of the Bright Futures Health Interest Group will feature Octavia Rayford, RN and she will talk with the students about a career in nursing, specifically travel nursing. The Zoom meeting is open to all students who...
21 Tips to Survive Living in Tuscaloosa, Alabama During Football Season
Believe it or not, some people don’t like football. They could care less if there is a game being played. If you ask me, that is completely sacrilegious. I love football season both college and NFL. However, I will admit that at times it can get quite crazy around the area when Alabama has a home game.
Where To Find The Cheapest Gas In West Alabama
We've been having a wild year when it comes to gas prices in West Alabama. Prices grew so high that people in Alabama were going through extreme measures just to avoid the gas pump. Would you ride a horse to work if it meant you didn't have to visit the...
Hillcrest Patriots Run All Over Brookwood in Crushing Fashion
Jamie Mitchell's Patriots stay perfect after taking down Mike Bramblett's Brookwood Panthers with a final score of 44-0. The Patriots won the opening coin toss and elected to defer to the second half. Brookwood received the ball and the game was underway. Brookwood's first play from scrimmage resulted in a...
Northridge Dominates Bryant On the Road
The Northridge Jaguars earned a huge road win over the Bryant Stampede, 41-6, on Friday night. The Jaguars opened the game firing on all cylinders, as running back Toryion Spears took the second play from scrimmage 73 yards to the house on what would be the beginning of a big night for the senior.
University of Alabama Announces Record Enrollment, Topping Pre-COVID Numbers
The University of Alabama broke its previous student enrollment records with the Fall 2022 class, school spokespeople announced Monday morning. Shane Dorrill, UA's assistant director of communications, said 38,645 students are enrolled this semester, narrowly topping the previous record of 38,563, which was set in 2017. The quality of students...
University of Alabama Misses Out on Over $25 Million in Build Back Better Funding
Despite months of vying for tens of millions of dollars in federal funding, the University of Alabama will not receive an award from the $1 billion Build Back Better Regional Challenge, the government announced last week. For the uninitiated, the Challenge set aside $1 billion in money from the American...
Habitat for Humanity of Tuscaloosa Discusses Plans for New Homes
Habitat for Humanity of Tuscaloosa will be discussing the plans to build new homes in Tuscaloosa, Alabama during their upcoming community meeting. The agency invites the public to join the Habitat for Humanity of Tuscaloosa community meeting on Monday, September 12 at 5:30 p.m. It will take place at the McDonald Hughes Center which is located at 3101 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Tuscaloosa, AL 35401.
