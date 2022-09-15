ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Catfish 100.1

Gordo Greenwave Wash Away Wildcats On Homecoming

The Gordo Greenwave (4-1, 3-0) didn't allow homecoming festivities to distract from a chance to send a message to the rest of its region competition. The Greenwave washed out the Tarrant Wildcats (1-3, 0-3) by score of 49-0. "Well, we had to overcome a lot with Homecoming festivities and I...
GORDO, AL
Catfish 100.1

Tuscaloosa Academy Dominates Lamar County

The Tuscaloosa Academy Knights defeated the Lamar County Bulldogs 34-7 on Friday night in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Tuscaloosa Academy was held on its opening drive and forced to punt, however a fumble by Lamar County on its first snap of the game gave the Knights the ball back thanks to a recovery from Neal Shaw.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Catfish 100.1

Tuscaloosa's Spirit Halloween Store Moves Again, Open Now North of the River

Tuscaloosa's Spirit Halloween costume and decoration superstore has moved again this Halloween season and is open now in a new home north of the Black Warrior River. The one-stop-shop for all things Halloween was housed for years in the McFarland Mall plaza on Skyland Boulevard for before relocating to the former Sears store located in the University Mall on McFarland Boulevard in 2020.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Catfish 100.1

ACA Crushes Hale County, Wins Fourth Straight Game

The Alabama Christian Academy (ACA) Patriots (4-1) put up a dominant performance for its homecoming game and defeated the Hale County Wildcats (2-3) 41-26 on Friday night, claiming its fourth straight win of the season. "It's always important to win homecoming," said ACA head coach Cody Martin. "A lot of...
MOUNDVILLE, AL
Catfish 100.1

PHOTOS: Tuscaloosa Realty Company Lists Unrecognizable Leland Lanes for $1.75 Million

Alberta City's iconic Leland Lanes bowling alley is officially on the market, available now for a whopping $1.75 million. The bowling alley was built in 1959 and opened its doors the next year, serving the Alberta area and broader Tuscaloosa community for almost 60 years before closing its doors in May 2019 after Bowlero opened on McFarland Boulevard in April 2019.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Catfish 100.1

Northridge Dominates Bryant On the Road

The Northridge Jaguars earned a huge road win over the Bryant Stampede, 41-6, on Friday night. The Jaguars opened the game firing on all cylinders, as running back Toryion Spears took the second play from scrimmage 73 yards to the house on what would be the beginning of a big night for the senior.
COTTONDALE, AL
Catfish 100.1

Habitat for Humanity of Tuscaloosa Discusses Plans for New Homes

Habitat for Humanity of Tuscaloosa will be discussing the plans to build new homes in Tuscaloosa, Alabama during their upcoming community meeting. The agency invites the public to join the Habitat for Humanity of Tuscaloosa community meeting on Monday, September 12 at 5:30 p.m. It will take place at the McDonald Hughes Center which is located at 3101 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Tuscaloosa, AL 35401.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Catfish 100.1

Catfish 100.1

Catfish Tuscaloosa plays the best classic country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

