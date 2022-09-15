Read full article on original website
Today is National Voter Registration Day
DES MOINES, Iowa — In Commitment 2022, we're less than 50 days away from the November midterms. Today is National Voter Registration Day, a chance to get more people to the polls. Secretary of State Paul Pate is spreading the word, encouraging younger Iowans to sign up or double...
Assault allegations raised against US Senate candidate Mike Franken
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Field Report, a conservative political website, is reporting that a former campaign staffer for Mike Franken, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, said he assaulted her earlier this year. Kimberley Strope-Boggus worked on Franken's campaign until she says she was fired at the end...
Iowa enters agreement with Taiwan to purchase grain
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa has agreed to send more than $2.6 million of Iowa corn, soybeans, and other grains to Taiwan. A signing ceremony was held on Tuesday afternoon for the 2022 Taiwan Agricultural Trade Goodwill Mission. It strengthens the bond the state already has with the 12th largest buyer of Iowa products.
Emerald ash borer confirmed in another Iowa county
MITCHELL COUNTY, Iowa — Iowa Agriculture officials report there now are only six counties without a confirmed case of the destructing emerald ash borer. Mitchell County is the latest county where the insect was been discovered. Emerald ash borer was first discovered in Iowa in 2010. Its larvae can...
Flu spike abroad could foreshadow challenging season in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Australia may be roughly 9,000 miles from Iowa, but a flu spike during its winter season has caught the attention of health officials in Polk County. The Southern Hemisphere, which has opposite seasons to Iowa, can foreshadow the conditions that may arrive for flu season.
Storms still possible in parts of Iowa tonight
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Tornado Watch has been issued until midnight for 26 counties central and southeast Iowa:. Adair, Adams, Appanoose, Boone, Clark, Dallas, Davis, Decatur, Guthrie, Jasper, Lucas, Madison, Mahaska, Marion, Marshall, Monroe, Polk, Poweshiek, Ringgold, Story, Tama, Taylor, Union, Wapello, Warren, Wayne. Weather Outlook:. Severe storms...
Inflation hike could impact holiday spending
DES MOINES, Iowa — Economists are once again saying it is not the best time to buy a home or a car. The Federal Reserve is meeting Tuesday and Wednesday, and another interest rate hike is expected. Earlier this summer, rates increased .75%, the highest increase since 1994. It's...
A blast of summer is on the way in the metro
DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. It’s been sunny and beautiful today with highs in the low to mid 80s this afternoon. No breaking heat today, but it’s looking likely that we will set a new high temperature for tomorrow’s date in DSM. We jump up to the mid 90s tomorrow and then cool off just in time for the start of Fall. Rain chances are in the 8 day for Wednesday and Friday, but they’re pretty isolated on Wednesday. Most of the focus will be in Southern Iowa. Another round of showers rolls in by Friday with highs in the low 60s. We’ll warm up to the 70s by the weekend.
'Our minds were blown': Florida couple says dealership sold them a stolen truck
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Imagine buying your dream vehicle only to find out it was actually stolen. That is what happened to the Haines family in Florida. And they say they are still on the hook for the payment. Watch the full story in the video player above. Brandon...
