cryptopotato.com
Nasdaq Rolls Out Cryptocurrency Service Focused on Institutional Investors
The world’s second-largest stock exchange is set to officially enter the cryptocurrency market. The half-a-century-old financial service giant announced today the formation of a new unit dedicated to the growing cryptocurrency industry. Dubbed Nasdaq Digital Assets, it aims to facilitate the entrance of more institutional participants wanting to explore...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin is Heading to $14,000: Here’s Why According to DataDash
A veteran analyst claims Bitcoin has entered into “uncharted territory” after failing to rise above its 200 WMA. Nicholas Merten – a veteran cryptocurrency analyst and founder of DataDash – has called for Bitcoin to sink to $14,000 following its plunge below $19,000 over the weekend.
Norway's Vianode invests in battery materials plant
COPENHAGEN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Vianode, owned by Norsk Hydro (NHY.OL), Elkem (ELK.OL) and Altor, will invest 2 billion Norwegian crowns ($193.51 million) in building a large-scale plant for sustainable battery materials in Norway, Norsk Hydro said in a statement on Wednesday.
cryptopotato.com
UK FCA Warns Consumers About Crypto Exchange FTX (Report)
The FCA claimed that FTX “is targeting people in the UK” who are later unlikely to get their money back in case of a financial loss. The top financial regulator in the United Kingdom – the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) – reportedly said that the cryptocurrency platform FTX does not have the necessary license to provide products or services in the country.
Tencent Music Makes Quiet Start in Hong Kong Stock Trading
Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment, China’s largest online music company, made a slow but steady start Wednesday in trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. At the lunchtime trading break, the shares had climbed to HK$18.22, up from their opening at HK$18.00. They are traded under the number 1698. The company already has a listing on the New York Stock Exchange and the debut in Hong Kong is by way of an introduction that raises no fresh capital and does not involve the issue of new shares. The establishment of a secondary listing allows the company to reduce the risk of a delisting...
cryptopotato.com
Post Merge: Ethereum Investors Act With Caution (Report)
Ethereum is the only asset with a negative fund flow value over the week, according to CoinShares. The Merge, one of the biggest upgrades in the cryptocurrency industry, turned into a sell-the-news event. While the long-anticipated transition did not light a fire under the Ether’s price, many experts believe it would offer some strong tailwinds in the future.
cryptopotato.com
ApeCoin Skyrockets 16% Daily, Bitcoin Taps $20K (Weekend Watch)
ApeCoin has popped up as the most significant gainer from the mid-cap altcoins, while BTC touched $20,000. After the recent volatility and price declines, bitcoin finally saw some relief by touching $20,000. Most altcoins have seen slight gains as well. Once again, though, Ripple stands out as the best performer...
cryptopotato.com
Despite the Bear Market, JPMorgan Will Keep Providing Crypto Services
Takis Georgakopoulos said the crypto winter has not changed JPMorgan’s approach to the industry. The leading financial services company – JPMorgan Chase & Co. – revealed that its clients have drastically dropped their interest in using cryptocurrencies as a payment method in the past few months. However,...
cryptopotato.com
ETH Charts a Fresh Weekly Low in a Crash Below $1,300 (Ethereum Price Analysis)
After Ethereum’s switch to a proof-of-stake, the bears took control of the market. Investors have turned away from high-risk assets like equities and cryptocurrencies. The ETH weekly candle closed at $1,334 yesterday, which is a new low. Technical Analysis. By Grizzly. The Daily Chart. The price is currently down...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Crashes Towards $18K, Crypto Markets Shed $80 Billion Daily (Market Watch)
The crypto market cap is down to its lowest level in months, as BTC dumped to a 3-month low. The price of bitcoin took another turn for the worse in the past 24 hours, dumping towards a multi-month low of $18,400. The alternative coins are in even worse shape, with...
cryptopotato.com
BTC, ETH Recover 6% Daily, XRP Soars 10% on Latest SEC-Lawsuit News (Market Watch)
The crypto market landscape is significantly greener today, with substantial gains seen from BTC, XRP, ETH, and others. After several days of free falls, bitcoin finally turned the situation around, gaining 6% in a day and reclaiming $19,000. The altcoins are also well in the green today, with ETH surging...
