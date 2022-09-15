ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cryptopotato.com

Nasdaq Rolls Out Cryptocurrency Service Focused on Institutional Investors

The world’s second-largest stock exchange is set to officially enter the cryptocurrency market. The half-a-century-old financial service giant announced today the formation of a new unit dedicated to the growing cryptocurrency industry. Dubbed Nasdaq Digital Assets, it aims to facilitate the entrance of more institutional participants wanting to explore...
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin is Heading to $14,000: Here’s Why According to DataDash

A veteran analyst claims Bitcoin has entered into “uncharted territory” after failing to rise above its 200 WMA. Nicholas Merten – a veteran cryptocurrency analyst and founder of DataDash – has called for Bitcoin to sink to $14,000 following its plunge below $19,000 over the weekend.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Norway's Vianode invests in battery materials plant

COPENHAGEN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Vianode, owned by Norsk Hydro (NHY.OL), Elkem (ELK.OL) and Altor, will invest 2 billion Norwegian crowns ($193.51 million) in building a large-scale plant for sustainable battery materials in Norway, Norsk Hydro said in a statement on Wednesday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
cryptopotato.com

UK FCA Warns Consumers About Crypto Exchange FTX (Report)

The FCA claimed that FTX “is targeting people in the UK” who are later unlikely to get their money back in case of a financial loss. The top financial regulator in the United Kingdom – the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) – reportedly said that the cryptocurrency platform FTX does not have the necessary license to provide products or services in the country.
MARKETS
Variety

Tencent Music Makes Quiet Start in Hong Kong Stock Trading

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment, China’s largest online music company, made a slow but steady start Wednesday in trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. At the lunchtime trading break, the shares had climbed to HK$18.22, up from their opening at HK$18.00. They are traded under the number 1698. The company already has a listing on the New York Stock Exchange and the debut in Hong Kong is by way of an introduction that raises no fresh capital and does not involve the issue of new shares. The establishment of a secondary listing allows the company to reduce the risk of a delisting...
MUSIC
cryptopotato.com

Post Merge: Ethereum Investors Act With Caution (Report)

Ethereum is the only asset with a negative fund flow value over the week, according to CoinShares. The Merge, one of the biggest upgrades in the cryptocurrency industry, turned into a sell-the-news event. While the long-anticipated transition did not light a fire under the Ether’s price, many experts believe it would offer some strong tailwinds in the future.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

ApeCoin Skyrockets 16% Daily, Bitcoin Taps $20K (Weekend Watch)

ApeCoin has popped up as the most significant gainer from the mid-cap altcoins, while BTC touched $20,000. After the recent volatility and price declines, bitcoin finally saw some relief by touching $20,000. Most altcoins have seen slight gains as well. Once again, though, Ripple stands out as the best performer...
STOCKS
cryptopotato.com

Despite the Bear Market, JPMorgan Will Keep Providing Crypto Services

Takis Georgakopoulos said the crypto winter has not changed JPMorgan’s approach to the industry. The leading financial services company – JPMorgan Chase & Co. – revealed that its clients have drastically dropped their interest in using cryptocurrencies as a payment method in the past few months. However,...
STOCKS
cryptopotato.com

ETH Charts a Fresh Weekly Low in a Crash Below $1,300 (Ethereum Price Analysis)

After Ethereum’s switch to a proof-of-stake, the bears took control of the market. Investors have turned away from high-risk assets like equities and cryptocurrencies. The ETH weekly candle closed at $1,334 yesterday, which is a new low. Technical Analysis. By Grizzly. The Daily Chart. The price is currently down...
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

BTC, ETH Recover 6% Daily, XRP Soars 10% on Latest SEC-Lawsuit News (Market Watch)

The crypto market landscape is significantly greener today, with substantial gains seen from BTC, XRP, ETH, and others. After several days of free falls, bitcoin finally turned the situation around, gaining 6% in a day and reclaiming $19,000. The altcoins are also well in the green today, with ETH surging...
STOCKS

