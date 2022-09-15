Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'The Lost Skeleton of Cadavra' Spoofs and Celebrates the 1950s B-Movie Horror Genre
Giant ants! Gargantuan tarantulas! Colossal radioactive women! In 1945, the first nuclear bombs were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, ending World War II and ushering in the Atomic Age. Americans' fears shifted from the threat of communism to the threat of nuclear annihilation. Families began building bomb shelters in their backyards while school children participated in "duck and cover" drills. Hollywood, never missing an opportunity to exploit the public's greatest panics and anxieties, began churning out nuclear annihilation-themed movies. Some of them were serious pictures with somber themes, like 1959's On the Beach and 1964's Fail Safe. Some were biting satires like 1964's Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb. Most, however, were low budget schlock fests, produced on the cheap and churned out as B-sides of movie house double features. The plots followed the same basic structure - a nuclear blast or radioactive meteor crashing to Earth unleashes a cataclysmic event, producing mutant insects, hideous deep sea creatures, or even freakishly overgrown human beings who trounce through small towns and big cities. There was 1954's Them!, about massive atomic ants wreaking their havoc across the New Mexico desert, 1956's Godzilla, King of the Monsters!, the story of a titanic fire-breathing beast stomping all over Tokyo, and 1958's The Blob, the moving tale of an oversized pile of red goo that crash lands on Earth and gobbles up an entire slab of northern Pennsylvania. These movies gave nervous Americans an opportunity to escape their fears of nuclear obliteration by enjoying 90 minutes of implausible thrills and chills.
epicstream.com
Howl's Moving Castle Movie vs. Book Differences Explained
Many fans are surprised to find out that Howl's Moving Castle is one of the many anime based on classic literature. Both the book and the anime are excellent works in their own right, but how do they diverge? Here are the differences between the Howl's Moving Castle book and the movie:
'Three Thousand Years of Longing' will leave you charmed — and a little worn out
Tilda Swinton plays a literary scholar who has an encounter with a wish-granting genie, played by Idris Elba, in this flashy and ornate new fantasy film.
wegotthiscovered.com
A tormented post-apocalyptic survival thriller treks through the streaming wasteland
One of the dangers that comes with telling a post-apocalyptic survival story is that things may end up becoming bleak to the point of abject misery, but that ironically turned out to be one of The Road‘s greatest strengths. Rest assured, it is most certainly not a light and frothy adventure, but it’s nonetheless a remarkably powerful piece of cinema.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ Review: War Is Still Hell in German Remake
“All Quiet on the Western Front” is one of those foundational texts that transcends clichés, because it invented them. Erich Maria Remarque’s 1928 novel and Lewis Milestone’s Oscar-winning 1930 film are cornerstones of the “war is hell” subgenre — which, in a post-”Apocalypse Now,” post-”Saving Private Ryan” era, has become more ubiquitous than the jingoistic war epics it was designed to counter. There might be some fresh insight to be gained from a new adaptation of “All Quiet,” despite the ripple effects of its influence: War, sadly, has not ended because of films about how awful it is. And its futility...
What Does the Name "Pinocchio" Mean in Italian? The Fairytale Has a Rich History in Italia
Unless you were forbidden from the likes of fun and magic as a child, then there's a good chance you've seen Disney's classic 1940 film Pinocchio. You know the gist of the story. When woodworker Geppetto wishes upon a falling star, desperate for his newly finished puppet to become a real-life boy, the Blue Fairy arrives to grant his wish — sort of. Turning puppet Pinocchio into a sentient being on strings, the fairy insists that Pinocchio will become a real, flesh boy if he proves himself to be brave, truthful (you know how his nose gets when he fibs), and unselfish. That's a lot to ask of someone who just gained the ability to speak.
Agatha Christie by Lucy Worsley review – in search of the elusive author
If Agatha Christie remains elusive, it’s not for the want of those trying to find her. Janet Morgan’s official biography of 1984 and Laura Thompson’s equally detailed but ultimately more impressionistic portrait of 2007 have both been updated and reissued; and there are numerous other analyses that try to understand how the woman who routinely described herself as a housewife became Britain’s bestselling novelist of all time. Enter historian Lucy Worsley, whose declared intention is to rescue Christie, who died in 1976 at the age of 85, from the misperceptions that cling to her life and her works of fiction.
Rachel Wolfson Smith draws beyond the surface
On the opening night of her current solo exhibition at Women & Their Work, Rachel Wolfson Smith stood before a teeming crowd to talk about a question that rings in her mind: what is the role of nature in the future?. Deeply introspective and observant, Smith probes potential answers to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Polygon
The Invitation is a waste of perfectly good evil vampires
Vampires are cinema’s most malleable monsters. They can sparkle, skateboard, yell “bat”, or do gymnastics, all while fulfilling their bloodsucking duties. In the horror movie The Invitation, vampires take on their more familiar role as society’s rich and powerful, as an unlucky human guest joins them for the weekend. The Invitation comes from director Jessica M. Thompson (The Light of the Moon), and while it pulls inspiration from several recent and successful out-of-place houseguest horror movies like Get Out and Ready or Not, The Invitation never manages to be scary, and it hides its vampires behind a lifeless love story.
Romain Gavras: ‘My dad fed me Tarkovsky from the age of seven’
Costa-Gavras’s children were his greatest production; weaned on the classics, schooled in the arthouse. The renowned Greek director forbade trash entertainment and would instead treat his offspring to the best of world cinema: Bergman and Kurosawa, masterpiece after masterpiece. Never mind that the kids were barely out of short trousers and struggled to read the subtitles that scrolled across the screen. In the end, no surprise, it became a borderline ordeal.
Stephen King takes Colleen Hoover's crown: His new book 'Fairy Tale' is a No. 1 best seller
The master of horror reigns at No. 1 on this week's USA TODAY's Best Selling Books list with his new novel "Fairy Tale."
Netflix’s ‘Glass Onion’ Is Even More Fun Than ‘Knives Out’
Mysteries are predicated on surprises, so it’s no shock to discover that Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery boasts deceptions, twists, and head-spinning revelations galore. What qualifies as unexpected, however, is the fact that Rian Johnson’s follow-up to 2019’s Knives Out is a wholly superior whodunit contraption, at once more complex, cunning, and laugh-out-loud amusing. Those with a love of intricate brainteasers and bold, charismatic performances are in for a grand time when the film—currently premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival—arrives as a veritable Christmas present December 23 on Netflix.Though it’s a standalone sequel that requires no familiarity with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’: There’s so Much Detail in the Set That the Audience Will Never See
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' has so many details that audiences won't be able to see all of them
'ATHENA' Director Romain Gavras on What Inspired His Explosive New Film
Direct from the Venice Film Festival comes ATHENA, the new visually stunning thriller from acclaimed French director Romain Gavras. After the death of his youngest brother following an alleged police altercation, French soldier Abdel returns home to Paris to find his family torn apart. Caught between his younger brother Karim’s desire for revenge and the criminal dealings of his older brother Mokhtar, he struggles to calm the rising tensions as their community, Athena, comes under increasing fire – both in the literal and metaphorical sense.
All the Broken Places by John Boyne review – a sequel of sorts
John Boyne’s latest novel is a sequel of sorts to 2006’s The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas, perhaps his best known work. Written for children, it was essentially a fable, about Bruno, the young son of an Auschwitz commander, who makes friends with Shmuel, a Jewish boy, through the fence that surrounds the camp. Although the book has been accused of spreading misinformation about the Holocaust, it remains an involving account of humanity amid horror.
Blake Lively Confirms Pregnancy, Calls Out Paparazzi: “You Freak Me and My Kids Out”
Blake Lively confirmed that she and Ryan Reynolds are expecting baby number four and called out paparazzi in the process. The actress took to Instagram to share photos of her with her friends and family, where her baby bump shows. In the caption, she explained that she hopes these photos will get the paparazzi to stop waiting outside of her home to get a photo of her. More from The Hollywood ReporterNominations Open for Hollywood Reporter's Top Entrepreneurs FeatureBlake Lively Is Pregnant, Expecting Fourth Child With Ryan Reynolds'Welcome to Wrexham' Review: Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Try to Save a...
Shrines of Gaiety by Kate Atkinson review – exuberant nightclub saga
London’s criminal underworld between the wars is brought vividly to life in this witty ensemble tale
21 Best-Cast Older Versions Of Actors In TV Shows And Movies
I'm convinced that the older characters on This Is Us and Yellowjackets are literally the actors in a time machine.
Nick Cave's 'Faith, Hope and Carnage,' 'Black Skinhead': 5 must-read new books this week
Musician Nick Cave releases soulful alternative memoir "Faith, Hope and Carnage," while "Black Skinhead" probes America's Black votership.
Who Was Mother Goose… Really? And What is the Meaning Behind Her Story?
We’ve all heard the name. We’ve all enjoyed the stories, songs, and nursery rhymes attributed to her. But who was Mother Goose… really? And what is the meaning and story behind the figure?. That’s what we intend to uncover here. So, without further ado, let’s do just...
Comments / 0