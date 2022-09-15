Read full article on original website
The Dog Toys And Treats You Should Avoid Buying At The Pet Shop
We all like to spoil our dogs with toys and treats, but as cute as they look, not all products that you can find on shop shelves are actually safe for your dog. The humane society says that toys help dogs fight boredom when they're home alone, provide comfort when they're feeling nervous, and can even help prevent them from developing certain problem behaviors.
Dog and Cat Food Sales Approach $40B Fueled by ‘Premiumization’ Trend
ROCKVILLE, MD – U.S. retail sales of dog and cat food approached $40 billion in 2021, up 15% over 2020, according to a report from Packaged Facts. From 2017 to 2021, dog and cat food posted a compound annual growth rate of 11%, according to the just-released Pet Food in the U.S. (September 2022).
Pets of the Week for Adoption
Shellie is learning a simple commands and she is okay on a leash, except she prefers to carry the leash. She does play fetch and brings the toy back when thrown. She is very sweet but has lots of energy. Not recommended with young children because of her hyper ways. She is in a kennel at night and does not potty inside. She does like to be with her people and will bark some when left alone. She rides well in a vehicle while in a crate. Shellie has been dewormed, microchipped, is free of external parasites and has received the distemper-parvo combination vaccine.
Best dry cat food 2022: Give kitties quality kibble
Feeding kitties with the best dry cat food is a “purr-fect” way of ensuring you're giving them the healthiest of diets. After all, the meals are 100 percent complete and balanced, containing all of the vitamins, minerals and antioxidants needed for a healthy life. Indeed, given the ingredients...
With prices for cat food and dog food rising, here are 10 ways to save while feeding your furry friends
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With inflation at a 40-year high, prices are going up everywhere you look. This includes in the pet food aisle. The higher cost of dog and cat food can put stress on your finances, but there are strategic moves you can make to save money. Whether you have one pet or multiple, these money-saving tips and items are aimed at reducing your pet-food costs.
Do Mixed Breeds Live Longer Than Purebred Dogs?
Most pet parents have likely heard the theory that mixed-breed dogs live longer and are healthier than purebred dogs. While there’s some research supporting the theory that some mixed breeds could live longer, it’s not a simple answer. Dr. Annette Louviere, of Wisdom Panel pet DNA testing service,...
What Dogs are Low Maintenance?
Can dogs really be low maintenance? Likewise, are some dog breeds truly high maintenance? Yes and yes — although some of the reasons may surprise you. Here are some helpful factors to consider, along with a list of breeds that are generally the best low maintenance dogs to consider as your next best bud.
RAB: Radio Advertisers Are Wise To Cuddle Up To Pet Owners.
The pet category continues to grow as more Americans invest in new furry friends or continue to spoil those already in their homes. According to Forbes, 78% of pet owners acquired their pets during the pandemic. This, combined with stay-at-home orders, had Americans spoiling their pets over the past two years and that trend looks to continue.
Experts Push for Regulations for Dog Trainers
A well-trained dog is a happy dog, and a happy owner as well. But does how we train dogs matter? Some experts say yes, and are pushing for regulations for dog trainers. For years, experts have lauded the benefits of positive reinforcement: rewarding your dog for good behavior. And while methods that use punishment may help in particular cases, it’s generally not a good long-term strategy.
PetSafe Products Honored with Pet Independent Innovation Awards
PetSafe brand was honored with two 2022 Pet Independent Innovation Awards, which recognize the innovators and leaders of the pet industry. The PetSafe Happy Ride Collapsible Travel Crate received the award for “Crate Product of the Year” and the PetSafe Audible Bark Collar was awarded “Bark Control Product of the Year.”
26 Pet Product Manufacturers, Pet Care Service Providers Earn 2022 Pet Independent Innovation Awards
The 2022 Pet Independent Innovation Awards, an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services and products in the highly competitive pet care industry, has unveiled the results of its fourth annual Awards Program, showcasing technologies and companies that drive innovation and exemplify the best in pet care, organization officials said.
Protecting your Pet
Choosing the right pet insurance for your furry family member. Sadly, it’s not uncommon for our pets to become sick or injured, and if you’re not prepared, the vet bills can soon add up. The 2022 PDSA Animal Wellbeing (PAW) Report* found that 61 per cent of cats and 39 per cent of dogs in the UK are uninsured, showing that many pets may not be covered for all eventualities.
Finest Pet Wipes for Dogs and Cats To Keep Them Clean and Fresh
Vietdai offers a range of pet wipes suitable for cats and dogs. All products are pet-friendly and can be used on a daily basis. Having pets is not enough, it becomes the responsibility of the owner to ensure that the furry friends are fresh and clean all the time. This is necessary for their good health and overall well-being. To help pet owners, top-quality pet wipes for dogs and cat bath wipes are available so that the pet can stay fresh all the time.
