ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
Mix 97-3

This Tiny Iowa Town Has the Best Taco in the Entire State

Sometimes the best things are found in the most unlikely of places, and that's most certainly the case when it comes to where you can find the best taco in the Hawkeye State. According to the bloggers at Love Food, the best spot to find a taco in all of Iowa is found in a small town many have never heard of.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
State
Florida State
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Y105

An Iowa State Park Was Named America’s 8th Favorite Landmark

Aqua Expeditions, a travel company, recently surveyed over 2,000 Americans asking them their favorite natural landmarks. One of Iowa's very own managed to crack the top 10. Indeed, Iowa's Pikes Peak State Park came in at #8 on this survey, joining the likes of New York's Niagara Falls, Wyoming's Yellowstone National Park, and Tennessee's Great Smoky Mountains as one of America's most beloved landmarks. Such company is quite esteemed. We beat out the other, more-famous Pikes Peak in Colorado!
IOWA STATE
US 104.9

A Quad Cities Bridge Is A Finalist For a National Award

One of our own is competing for a national award to bring home to the Quad Cities. No, it's not a human being but it was built by humans. The new I-74 Mississippi River Bridge is a finalist for a national award. This honor really is a big congratulations to the people who work for both the Iowa and Illinois Departments of Transportation.
ILLINOIS STATE
K92.3

Eastern Iowa Woman Hits It Big AGAIN with Iowa Lottery

This eastern Iowa woman has a magical touch when it comes to the Iowa Lottery. Earlier this week, Mary Starks of Davenport claimed another lottery prize. Another BIG prize from a scratch ticket. In March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning, Starks won $100,000 from an Iowa Lottery...
DAVENPORT, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Themeparks#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#Travel Destinations#Volkanu
B102.7

Which Are Iowa’s Fastest Growing Cities?

So far in 2022, Iowa has not seen any sort of significant uptick in the overall population statewide - an increase of just 0.45 percent to a total of 3,219,171 residents. That's only good for the 28th biggest increase in America. But in various places throughout the Hawkeye State, there...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Another La Niña winter coming in Iowa: What does that mean?

DES MOINES, Iowa — Sure, we're still only in September and deep in the throes of some near 90-degree temperatures, but the winter season is coming, and with it a familiar weather pattern: La Niña. What even is La Niña?. La Niña and El Niño are the...
IOWA STATE
Hot 104.7

Who Says Iowa Doesn’t Have Good Pizza? We Found The 10 Best

If you're about to have a party or even just a movie night, you can never go wrong with pizza. Pizza is one of those things in life that usually everyone can agree on. Leave it to Best Things Iowa and Travel Iowa to uncover the best and favorite pizzas in our neighboring state. From cheese and sausage to pineapple pizza, Best Things Iowa and Travel Iowa identified the top traditional and creative pizzas throughout the Hawkeye State.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
Western Iowa Today

Iowa-Based Pizza Chain Files For Bankruptcy

(Bettendorf, IA) – A pizza chain with locations in Iowa six other states, and Egypt is declaring bankruptcy. Bettendorf-based Happy Joe’s Pizza is filing for Chapter Eleven, which means the company will remain open while it reorganizes. Tom Sacco, Happy Joe’s CEO, says they’re remodeling their older restaurants while expanding into Texas, Arizona, and Saudi Arabia.
BETTENDORF, IA
104.5 KDAT

The Deadliest Animal in the World is Abundant in Iowa

The state of Iowa is filled with many wonderful creatures. Yes Hawkeye fans, the Cyclone faithful are among them. Native to Iowa we have some docile, even cute native animals. You'll find a large number of fury forest animals, including white-tail deer, gray foxes, red foxes, coyotes, and bobcats. While deer can certainly be a nuisance or even dangerous when struck by a car, for the most part, those are some mild-mannered animals.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Strong to severe storms possible Saturday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Our quiet weather week comes to an end tonight. Friday night football should be good to go, I think we will stay dry through most of the early evening in the metro. A complex of storms will develop tonight into Nebraska and should hold together through early morning Saturday as it progresses into Iowa.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa's drought conditions have worsened in latest report

DES MOINES, Iowa — The state's drought conditions are getting worse, according to the latestDrought Monitor released this morning. Currently, 67% of the state is abnormally dry. Nearly 6% percent of the state is in extreme drought, which is the red you see on the map. That's an increase...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Drastic changes coming to Iowa State clubs after fatal crew club accident

Thousands of mourners stand in hours-long line to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state. Thousands of mourners are standing in line for more than 12 hours to see Queen Elizabeth The Second lying in state. Man who allegedly used card skimmer to steal thousands in Dubuque County arrested. Updated:...
IOWA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

New Iowa Costco Will Be First Of Its Kind In The Midwest

There is just something magical about shopping in bulk, isn't there? I remember my first trip to a Costco. It was during our vacation to Seatle several years ago. I just remember thinking to myself, is there anything they don't have? The answer, of course, is no! Iowa is home to several Costco stores, the closest being the Coralville location. But a new Costco is set to open soon here in Iowa, and it will be the first of its kind in the Midwest!
ANKENY, IA
US 104.9

US 104.9

Davenport, IA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
518K+
Views
ABOUT

US 104.9 plays the best new country delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Quad Cities, Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://us1049quadcities.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy