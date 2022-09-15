Read full article on original website
Brett Bell Is This Months ‘Hardest Working American In The Quad Cities’
We here at US 104.9 with US Cellular want to say congratulations to Brett Bell in Davenport on being this month's 'Hardest Working American In The Quad Cities' Thank you for making the QCA a great place!. We here at US 104.9 alongside US Cellular want to thank all those...
These Viral Maps Show The Truth Behind Many Popular Iowa Stereotypes
Many people only know Iowa as a farm or drive-through state. Many places in the Midwest are seen this way. And while they aren't wrong there is so much more to our states! At least I think there is. A viral Youtube video took a look at maps and statistics...
Iowa Park Listed In Top 10 of America’s Natural Landmarks [PHOTOS]
According to Iowa's News Now, a popular Iowa state park made the Top 10 of a new list of the nation's "favorite natural attractions", and on a list of 250 possible choices, several other Iowa spots made the list. The travel website Aqua Expeditions, a recognized global leader in luxury...
This Tiny Iowa Town Has the Best Taco in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things are found in the most unlikely of places, and that's most certainly the case when it comes to where you can find the best taco in the Hawkeye State. According to the bloggers at Love Food, the best spot to find a taco in all of Iowa is found in a small town many have never heard of.
Talk Show Host’s Birthday Brings A Taste Of Iowa Nice to The View
The first thing you're going to say is "how is anyone at the Oscars relatable to Iowans?" But stick with me. ABC's "The View" has undoubtedly been seen as one of the most polarizing shows on television for many years, especially when discussions turn to politics. In 2016, ABC News...
An Iowa State Park Was Named America’s 8th Favorite Landmark
Aqua Expeditions, a travel company, recently surveyed over 2,000 Americans asking them their favorite natural landmarks. One of Iowa's very own managed to crack the top 10. Indeed, Iowa's Pikes Peak State Park came in at #8 on this survey, joining the likes of New York's Niagara Falls, Wyoming's Yellowstone National Park, and Tennessee's Great Smoky Mountains as one of America's most beloved landmarks. Such company is quite esteemed. We beat out the other, more-famous Pikes Peak in Colorado!
A Quad Cities Bridge Is A Finalist For a National Award
One of our own is competing for a national award to bring home to the Quad Cities. No, it's not a human being but it was built by humans. The new I-74 Mississippi River Bridge is a finalist for a national award. This honor really is a big congratulations to the people who work for both the Iowa and Illinois Departments of Transportation.
Eastern Iowa Woman Hits It Big AGAIN with Iowa Lottery
This eastern Iowa woman has a magical touch when it comes to the Iowa Lottery. Earlier this week, Mary Starks of Davenport claimed another lottery prize. Another BIG prize from a scratch ticket. In March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning, Starks won $100,000 from an Iowa Lottery...
KCRG.com
Two of the four eastern Iowa Bed, Bath & Beyond stores to close announced
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Bed Bath and Beyond has released a list of some of the stores it plans to close. The list includes the company’s Waterloo and Dubuque stores, two of the four stores that are expected to close in eastern Iowa. Last month, the company announced...
Which Are Iowa’s Fastest Growing Cities?
So far in 2022, Iowa has not seen any sort of significant uptick in the overall population statewide - an increase of just 0.45 percent to a total of 3,219,171 residents. That's only good for the 28th biggest increase in America. But in various places throughout the Hawkeye State, there...
KCCI.com
Another La Niña winter coming in Iowa: What does that mean?
DES MOINES, Iowa — Sure, we're still only in September and deep in the throes of some near 90-degree temperatures, but the winter season is coming, and with it a familiar weather pattern: La Niña. What even is La Niña?. La Niña and El Niño are the...
Who Says Iowa Doesn’t Have Good Pizza? We Found The 10 Best
If you're about to have a party or even just a movie night, you can never go wrong with pizza. Pizza is one of those things in life that usually everyone can agree on. Leave it to Best Things Iowa and Travel Iowa to uncover the best and favorite pizzas in our neighboring state. From cheese and sausage to pineapple pizza, Best Things Iowa and Travel Iowa identified the top traditional and creative pizzas throughout the Hawkeye State.
Check Out Some Sweet Rides At The 8th Annual Cruise-In For A Cause
As summer winds down so does the chance for you to get out and enjoy checking out some of the coolest cars in the Quad Cities. This is why Sunday, September 18th, the Cruise-In For A Cause is a great way to get out and enjoy all sorts of cars for a good cause.
CARS・
Iowa-Based Pizza Chain Files For Bankruptcy
(Bettendorf, IA) – A pizza chain with locations in Iowa six other states, and Egypt is declaring bankruptcy. Bettendorf-based Happy Joe’s Pizza is filing for Chapter Eleven, which means the company will remain open while it reorganizes. Tom Sacco, Happy Joe’s CEO, says they’re remodeling their older restaurants while expanding into Texas, Arizona, and Saudi Arabia.
The Deadliest Animal in the World is Abundant in Iowa
The state of Iowa is filled with many wonderful creatures. Yes Hawkeye fans, the Cyclone faithful are among them. Native to Iowa we have some docile, even cute native animals. You'll find a large number of fury forest animals, including white-tail deer, gray foxes, red foxes, coyotes, and bobcats. While deer can certainly be a nuisance or even dangerous when struck by a car, for the most part, those are some mild-mannered animals.
KCCI.com
Strong to severe storms possible Saturday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Our quiet weather week comes to an end tonight. Friday night football should be good to go, I think we will stay dry through most of the early evening in the metro. A complex of storms will develop tonight into Nebraska and should hold together through early morning Saturday as it progresses into Iowa.
Iowa high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 4 (9/16/22)
Get the latest Iowa high school football scores on SBLive as Week 4 of the 2022 season kicks off across the state
KCCI.com
Iowa's drought conditions have worsened in latest report
DES MOINES, Iowa — The state's drought conditions are getting worse, according to the latestDrought Monitor released this morning. Currently, 67% of the state is abnormally dry. Nearly 6% percent of the state is in extreme drought, which is the red you see on the map. That's an increase...
KCRG.com
Drastic changes coming to Iowa State clubs after fatal crew club accident
Thousands of mourners stand in hours-long line to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state. Thousands of mourners are standing in line for more than 12 hours to see Queen Elizabeth The Second lying in state. Man who allegedly used card skimmer to steal thousands in Dubuque County arrested. Updated:...
New Iowa Costco Will Be First Of Its Kind In The Midwest
There is just something magical about shopping in bulk, isn't there? I remember my first trip to a Costco. It was during our vacation to Seatle several years ago. I just remember thinking to myself, is there anything they don't have? The answer, of course, is no! Iowa is home to several Costco stores, the closest being the Coralville location. But a new Costco is set to open soon here in Iowa, and it will be the first of its kind in the Midwest!
