Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson "needs to be more involved" in the offense, head coach Sean McVay said. “I think (we need to) have some more intentionality about that,” McVay said. “Being able to call some plays where he’s the primary … I think it’s just having a more specific approach to things that accentuate his skill set. Allen is certainly somebody that needs to be more involved and get more opportunities.” Robinson was only targeted twice in the Rams' season-opening loss on Thursday night, but he played 65-of-67 offensive snaps and should receive some squeaky wheel treatment in Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO