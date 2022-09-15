Read full article on original website
Why the Rams feel they must shut Cordarrelle Patterson down on Sunday
NBC LA’s Michael Duarte joined Dukes & Bell to help the guys preview Falcons-Rams on Sunday afternoon, and which player has Sean McVay and Rams coaches keyed in on as the Falcon to stop.
3 positions the Atlanta Falcons must take advantage of vs. Rams
The Atlanta Falcons can take advantage of a Rams team that struggled in week 1. The Atlanta Falcons were able to dominate their opponent in week one — discounting the final few drives — while the Los Angeles Rams were the ones being dominated in week one. It...
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Bears, D’Andre Swift, Lions, Packers
Bears OC Luke Getsy was pleased with Teven Jenkins and Lucas Patrick rotating at right guard in Week 1 but wouldn’t say whether the trend will continue: “Fortunately, we don’t have to make that decision yet. We’ll keep going with whatever we feel is best each week, and we’ll take it 1 day at a time.” (Brad Biggs)
The Morphing Bears and Packers Rivalry
It's a young Bears team with less exposure to the Green Bay rivalry, but a few players do understand how fans feel about it.
Yardbarker
Rams Activating WR Jacob Harris From Practice Squad
Harris, 25, was a fourth-round pick of the Rams in the 2021 draft. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $3,979,344 million with the Rams. Harris was active for nine games for the Rams in 2021 but has yet to accrue any stats at the professional level. During his college...
NFL・
FOX Sports
Packers look to continue their recent mastery of Bears
CHICAGO (1-0) at GREEN BAY (0-1) Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC. OPENING LINE: Packers by 9 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Bears 1-0, Packers 0-1. SERIES RECORD: Packers lead 103-95-6. LAST MEETING: Packers beat Bears 45-30 on Dec. 12 in Lambeau Field. LAST WEEK: Bears beat 49ers...
NBC Sports
Falcons put RB Damien Williams on injured reserve
Falcons running back Damien Williams, injured on the second drive of last weekend’s eventual loss to the Saints, has landed six days later on injured reserve. The Falcons announced the move on Saturday. Wilson already had been ruled out for Sunday with a rib injury. The Falcons did not...
numberfire.com
Rams want Allen Robinson 'more involved' in offense
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson "needs to be more involved" in the offense, head coach Sean McVay said. “I think (we need to) have some more intentionality about that,” McVay said. “Being able to call some plays where he’s the primary … I think it’s just having a more specific approach to things that accentuate his skill set. Allen is certainly somebody that needs to be more involved and get more opportunities.” Robinson was only targeted twice in the Rams' season-opening loss on Thursday night, but he played 65-of-67 offensive snaps and should receive some squeaky wheel treatment in Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons.
Packers vs. Bears: 5 things to watch and a prediction for Week 2
The Green Bay Packers (0-1) will attempt to get back to winning ways when the Chicago Bears (1-0) arrive at Lambeau Field for the home opener and a primetime matchup on Sunday night. Going back to last year’s regular-season finale and counting the playoff loss to the 49ers, the Packers...
