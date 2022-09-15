ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Bears, D’Andre Swift, Lions, Packers

Bears OC Luke Getsy was pleased with Teven Jenkins and Lucas Patrick rotating at right guard in Week 1 but wouldn’t say whether the trend will continue: “Fortunately, we don’t have to make that decision yet. We’ll keep going with whatever we feel is best each week, and we’ll take it 1 day at a time.” (Brad Biggs)
Yardbarker

Rams Activating WR Jacob Harris From Practice Squad

Harris, 25, was a fourth-round pick of the Rams in the 2021 draft. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $3,979,344 million with the Rams. Harris was active for nine games for the Rams in 2021 but has yet to accrue any stats at the professional level. During his college...
FOX Sports

Packers look to continue their recent mastery of Bears

CHICAGO (1-0) at GREEN BAY (0-1) Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC. OPENING LINE: Packers by 9 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Bears 1-0, Packers 0-1. SERIES RECORD: Packers lead 103-95-6. LAST MEETING: Packers beat Bears 45-30 on Dec. 12 in Lambeau Field. LAST WEEK: Bears beat 49ers...
NBC Sports

Falcons put RB Damien Williams on injured reserve

Falcons running back Damien Williams, injured on the second drive of last weekend’s eventual loss to the Saints, has landed six days later on injured reserve. The Falcons announced the move on Saturday. Wilson already had been ruled out for Sunday with a rib injury. The Falcons did not...
numberfire.com

Rams want Allen Robinson 'more involved' in offense

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson "needs to be more involved" in the offense, head coach Sean McVay said. “I think (we need to) have some more intentionality about that,” McVay said. “Being able to call some plays where he’s the primary … I think it’s just having a more specific approach to things that accentuate his skill set. Allen is certainly somebody that needs to be more involved and get more opportunities.” Robinson was only targeted twice in the Rams' season-opening loss on Thursday night, but he played 65-of-67 offensive snaps and should receive some squeaky wheel treatment in Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons.
