Karoline Leavitt, who could become the youngest elected congresswoman, calls out 'extreme' Democrats
A Trump-aligned Republican who may become the youngest woman elected to Congress told Fox News following her primary victory that she feels confident going into the general election because Democrats' priorities are not aligned with those of the American people. Former Trump administration press official Karoline Leavitt, 25, was declared...
Senate Democrats’ campaign arm to troll GOP event with banner quoting McConnell on ‘candidate quality’
Senate Democrats’ campaign arm is seeking to capitalize on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) comments about candidate quality by trolling a Republican fundraiser with an airplane banner quoting the GOP leader. The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) intends to fly a banner that reads “Candidate quality has...
Bill addressing U.S. lawmakers' stocks imminent in House -Speaker Pelosi
WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Proposed legislation to tighten rules on U.S. lawmakers' stock holdings and trades should come together later this month, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters at a news conference on Wednesday.
The Shocking Amount the DNC Has Given to the Dem State Campaign Arm
Pay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday. With the repeal of Roe v. Wade and the GOP’s subsequent rush to restrict abortion in Republican-controlled states, liberal donors may be surprised to find out just how much money the Democratic National Committee has contributed to the Democratic committee trying to win statehouses.
Kevin McCarthy and the Republicans are looking to counter recent Democratic wins by proposing an agenda for next year that harkens back to the Trump era
House GOP leaders are hoping the midterm agenda scheduled for release September 19 will be the vibe shift they need to cruise to victory in November.
POLITICO
Senate Democrats blocked an Republican attempt to impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential board and stave off any potential rail strike.
The move gives Republicans an opening to blame Democrats for the effects a strike would have on the economy. What happened: Democrats blocked an attempt by Republican senators Wednesday to bring up a bill on the Senate floor that would impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential advisory board and in turn head off any potential rail strike.
11 Senate races will determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the chamber after midterm elections
With just under nine weeks to go until November’s midterm elections, the top non-partisan political handicappers point to a toss-up between the Democrats and Republicans in the battle for the Senate majority. The Senate is currently split 50/50 between the two major parties, but the Democrats control the majority...
deseret.com
GOP could have a winner in the New York governor’s race
Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin appears to have a fighting chance to take the lead in New York’s gubernatorial race, according to some polls. Zeldin is facing Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul this November. A poll conducted last month by the Trafalgar Group, an independent polling firm, shows Hochul with slightly...
25-year-old Karoline Leavitt becomes first Republican Gen Z congressional nominee after winning New Hampshire primary
Generation Z now has two candidates with a chance of heading to Congress. On Tuesday, 25-year-old Karoline Leavitt won the Republican nomination in New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District, CBS News projected, propelling her to face off against Democratic incumbent Rep. Chris Pappas in November. "We were outspent, but we were...
Mitch McConnell's $200 million race for control of the Senate — "The Takeout"
If you had over $200 million to spend, how would you spend it?. That's the question Steven Law, president of Senate Leadership Fund (SLF), is confronting this fall. It's his job to dole out the unlimited donations his organization receives to bolster Republican chances of taking back the Senate. The...
Blumenthal holds wide lead in Connecticut Senate race: poll
Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) is leading Republican contender Leora Levy by 13 percentage points, according to a new Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey released Wednesday. The poll found that 49 percent of likely voters in the state said they would vote for Blumenthal if the election for Senate was held...
Dear GOP, ranked choice voting could’ve been your friend in Alaska
Republicans have been up in arms about “jungle primaries,” or nonpartisan open primaries, and ranked choice voting, or RCV, systems that eschew traditional election formats. Such is the rage that in both Tennessee and Florida, laws have been enacted that essentially forbid any jurisdiction from experimenting with ranked choice voting in any format. And after Democrat Mary Peltola’s surprising victory in Alaska’s special U.S. House election last week to fill the vacant seat of longtime Republican Rep. Don Young, who died in March, rallying cries against RCV have reached a fever pitch. Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, who has long opposed RCV, even called the format “a scam“ in a tweet following the results.
eenews.net
Lawmakers race to pass spending bill, Biden energy request
Negotiations on legislation to avert a government shutdown next month will dominate discussions on Capitol Hill, including whether to include billions of dollars in emergency spending sought by the White House. Lawmakers need to pass a stopgap spending bill, also known as a continuing resolution, because they have failed to...
Senate Republicans’ campaign arm rolls out seven-figure ad buys in Georgia, New Hampshire
Senate Republicans’ campaign arm announced Friday it is rolling out two seven-figure ad buys targeting vulnerable Democratic Sens. Raphael Warnock (Ga.) and Maggie Hassan (N.H.). The 30-second ad in Georgia, called “Mirror,” seeks to tie Warnock to President Biden using his voting record, claiming he voted with the president...
Trump says supporters are threatened with jail for refusing to denounce him as he warns they are a ‘sleeping giant’
Former president Donald Trump on Saturday levelled new, outlandish accusations at the Biden administration by claiming that federal authorities are now threatening his supporters with decades in prison unless they agree to say negative things about him.Mr Trump made the bizarre claim not ten minutes into a subdued, rambling speech to an under-capacity crowd at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio. Ostensibly a rally in support of Ohio Senate candidate JD Vance, Mr Trump’s remarks were instead peppered with what is now a familiar litany of grievances, grudges, and complaints about the myriad investigations into his conduct by federal and...
Budowsky: Liz Cheney’s momentous midterm moment
Having spent the last few months quoting polls that warned analysts away from predicting gigantic Republican waves in the midterm elections, and with Democratic prospects brightening and President Biden gaining stronger standing with the public, my advice today is to ignore anyone who claims to know who will win the midterm elections.
Sunrise Movement endorses Mandela Barnes in Wisconsin Senate race
Mandela Barnes, the Democratic Senate nominee for Wisconsin, has earned the backing of a leading climate group in the countdown to the November general election. The Sunrise Movement is endorsing Barnes against Republican Sen. Ron Johnson (Wis.), according to a memo obtained by The Hill on Wednesday. “Each year it...
US News and World Report
Moderates Fleeing U.S. House, Setting Stage for More Washington Gridlock
(Reuters) - Moderate members of the U.S. House of Representatives are leaving office at twice the rate of their more partisan peers this year, a Reuters analysis found, likely deepening Washington gridlock during President Joe Biden's next two years in office. The number of incumbent House members retiring or who...
NBC News
Hassan targets Bolduc with her first TV ad of the general election
Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan isn’t wasting any time in targeting her newly minted GOP opponent, retired Brigadier Gen. Don Bolduc, launching her first TV ad of the general election focused on abortion. The ad, shared first with NBC News, will hit the airwaves across the state on Thursday and...
