ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

The Shocking Amount the DNC Has Given to the Dem State Campaign Arm

Pay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday. With the repeal of Roe v. Wade and the GOP’s subsequent rush to restrict abortion in Republican-controlled states, liberal donors may be surprised to find out just how much money the Democratic National Committee has contributed to the Democratic committee trying to win statehouses.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
POLITICO

Senate Democrats blocked an Republican attempt to impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential board and stave off any potential rail strike.

The move gives Republicans an opening to blame Democrats for the effects a strike would have on the economy. What happened: Democrats blocked an attempt by Republican senators Wednesday to bring up a bill on the Senate floor that would impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential advisory board and in turn head off any potential rail strike.
CONGRESS & COURTS
deseret.com

GOP could have a winner in the New York governor’s race

Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin appears to have a fighting chance to take the lead in New York’s gubernatorial race, according to some polls. Zeldin is facing Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul this November. A poll conducted last month by the Trafalgar Group, an independent polling firm, shows Hochul with slightly...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Stauber
The Hill

Blumenthal holds wide lead in Connecticut Senate race: poll

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) is leading Republican contender Leora Levy by 13 percentage points, according to a new Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey released Wednesday. The poll found that 49 percent of likely voters in the state said they would vote for Blumenthal if the election for Senate was held...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC News

Dear GOP, ranked choice voting could’ve been your friend in Alaska

Republicans have been up in arms about “jungle primaries,” or nonpartisan open primaries, and ranked choice voting, or RCV, systems that eschew traditional election formats. Such is the rage that in both Tennessee and Florida, laws have been enacted that essentially forbid any jurisdiction from experimenting with ranked choice voting in any format. And after Democrat Mary Peltola’s surprising victory in Alaska’s special U.S. House election last week to fill the vacant seat of longtime Republican Rep. Don Young, who died in March, rallying cries against RCV have reached a fever pitch. Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, who has long opposed RCV, even called the format “a scam“ in a tweet following the results.
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Affordable Housing#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election Federal#Mn State Rep#Umd#District 7a#Dfl#Republican Party
eenews.net

Lawmakers race to pass spending bill, Biden energy request

Negotiations on legislation to avert a government shutdown next month will dominate discussions on Capitol Hill, including whether to include billions of dollars in emergency spending sought by the White House. Lawmakers need to pass a stopgap spending bill, also known as a continuing resolution, because they have failed to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Trump says supporters are threatened with jail for refusing to denounce him as he warns they are a ‘sleeping giant’

Former president Donald Trump on Saturday levelled new, outlandish accusations at the Biden administration by claiming that federal authorities are now threatening his supporters with decades in prison unless they agree to say negative things about him.Mr Trump made the bizarre claim not ten minutes into a subdued, rambling speech to an under-capacity crowd at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio. Ostensibly a rally in support of Ohio Senate candidate JD Vance, Mr Trump’s remarks were instead peppered with what is now a familiar litany of grievances, grudges, and complaints about the myriad investigations into his conduct by federal and...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
The Hill

Budowsky: Liz Cheney’s momentous midterm moment

Having spent the last few months quoting polls that warned analysts away from predicting gigantic Republican waves in the midterm elections, and with Democratic prospects brightening and President Biden gaining stronger standing with the public, my advice today is to ignore anyone who claims to know who will win the midterm elections.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
US News and World Report

Moderates Fleeing U.S. House, Setting Stage for More Washington Gridlock

(Reuters) - Moderate members of the U.S. House of Representatives are leaving office at twice the rate of their more partisan peers this year, a Reuters analysis found, likely deepening Washington gridlock during President Joe Biden's next two years in office. The number of incumbent House members retiring or who...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Hassan targets Bolduc with her first TV ad of the general election

Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan isn’t wasting any time in targeting her newly minted GOP opponent, retired Brigadier Gen. Don Bolduc, launching her first TV ad of the general election focused on abortion. The ad, shared first with NBC News, will hit the airwaves across the state on Thursday and...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy