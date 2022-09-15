Read full article on original website
Amazon CEO says the company has no plans to make its corporate employees return to the office
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said the company isn't planning to force employees back to the office. He noted that most of Amazon's corporate workers are already on a hybrid scheme. Jassy said the e-commerce firm would continue its "experiments" with work arrangements. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said on Wednesday that...
From layoffs to hiring freezes, here's how companies like Facebook, Microsoft, and Google are preparing for an economic downturn
While a recession hasn't arrived yet, there's no doubt the chatter about when one will hit has ramped up. After a robust year of economic recovery when Americans spent big and there were more than enough jobs to go around, companies seem to be tightening their belts. To be sure, experts have told Insider that the next recession will be much milder and feel very different than the pandemic recession or the 2008 housing-bubble collapse and financial crisis.
Google faces $25.4 billion damages claims in UK, Dutch courts over adtech practices
BRUSSELS, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Alphabet unit Google (GOOGL.O) will face damages claims for up to 25 billion euros ($25.4 billion) over its digital advertising practices in two suits to be filed in British and Dutch courts in the coming weeks by a law firm on behalf of publishers.
EU Continues American Big Tech Battle With Big Google Fine
American tech companies are suffering from their success across the pond. European regulators have taken a hard look at the Silicon Valley tech giants that dominate the market share on the continent in recent years. Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) , Apple (AAPL) , Amazon (AMZN) , Facebook parent Meta Platforms...
Microsoft considering buying more studios to stay competitive with Tencent and Sony
Acquisitions will continue until Microsoft has a bigger piece of the pie.
Amazon CEO says he won't force workers back to the office
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has confirmed the global tech giant doesn’t plan to require its corporate workers to return to the office anytime soon. Following a home working order in early 2020 as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, Amazon has previously hinted at an “office-centric culture” according to CNBC (opens in new tab).
Work-shy Apple employees launch petition after CEO Tim Cook announced workers would have to return to office three days a week
Apple staffers have hit back at the company's call for workers to return to the office at least three days a week next month - with a petition that argues the policy is too restrictive and ignores their successful shift to remote work during the pandemic. The petition comes in...
Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and 8 other billionaires saw $50 billion wiped from their fortunes by the stock market's tumble on Tuesday
10 of the world's richest people saw $50 billion erased from their combined fortunes on Tuesday. The likes of Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Warren Buffett were hit hard by the stock market's slump. The 10 men's combined wealth was down $295 billion or 20% for the year as of...
Is Tesla The New Apple? Fund Manager Says Elon Musk's Company Will Be 'Much, Much Bigger'
The reason for hedge fund Worm Capital’s concentration in Tesla Inc. TSLA is due to its conviction in the electric vehicle maker’s dominance relatively early in the cycle, founder and chief investment officer Arne Alsin reportedly said during an investor Q&A session hosted by the fund. What Happened:...
Facebook privacy lawsuit on behalf of US users sees Meta offer $37.5M settlement
A Facebook privacy lawsuit looks likely to be settled after parent company Meta offered a total of $37.5M to settle claims by US users. The lawsuit relates to Facebook tracking user locations even after they had switched off Location Services …. Where location data was not available, the app used...
India's richest man passes Jeff Bezos on list of world's wealthiest people
The richest man in India edged out Amazon founder Jeff Bezos for the No. 2 ranking on the list of the world's wealthiest people Friday, though both ranked below Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk. With a net worth of $152.2 billion as of 5 p.m. EST, Indian billionaire Gautam...
A Timeline of Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk's Feud
The longtime rivalry between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos spans over 15 years. Publicly butting heads since 2004, the billionaires have taken part in unfriendly discourse over the years. While the two have competed in having the highest net worth, they've most notably engaged in a years-long space race with their respective reusable rocket companies.
US military to finally get Microsoft’s combat goggles worth $21.9 billion
The United States Army has decided to purchase thousands of Microsoft's HoloLens battle goggles. Microsoft would begin to deliver some of the 5,000 Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS) goggle units after "encouraging results from testing in the field," Bloomberg reported on Thursday. "Douglas Bush, assistant secretary for acquisition, has now...
Microsoft's Activision Blizzard Deal May Soon Be Under Investigation
Microsoft's proposed $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard earlier this year marked the beginning of a long and arduous legal process that is still ongoing. Because of the vast number of subsidiaries, Microsoft would inherit if the deal went through, including "Call of Duty," "World of Warcraft," and "Candy Crush," the acquisition is a big deal and has caused concerns about a potential monopoly in the gaming industry. The acquisition also has implications for Sony, as it is concerned that "Call of Duty" would be a console exclusive despite Microsoft's Phil Spencer previously stating that "Call of Duty" won't leave the PlayStation for the foreseeable future.
Apple has unseated Tesla as the most-shorted US stock - after Elon Musk's EV company held the title for 864 days
Apple has ousted Tesla as the most-shorted US stock in dollar terms. Elon Musk's automaker held the title for 864 days, or more than two years. Short interest in Apple stock is $18.4 billion, compared to $17.4 billion in Tesla stock. Investors are betting more money against Apple than Tesla...
Exclusive: Big Tech Spent Over $30 Billion Acquiring Companies While Regulators Tried to Reel Them In
Big tech companies have spared no expense gobbling up competitors in recent years even as lawmakers hammer out historic antitrust legislation intended to curb their most anti-competitive impulses. That’s according to a new report The Tech Oversight project shared exclusively with Gizmodo, which claims Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, and Apple combined...
A leaker says someone accidentally left in their hotel room the unreleased Meta VR headset that Mark Zuckerberg hyped up to Joe Rogan — check out the video of the device
An online user says someone left Meta's yet-to-be-released VR headset in a room at the hotel where he works — a month before its expected unveiling.
Elon Musk Launches New Product Poking Fun at His Twitter Lawsuit — and It's Already Sold Out
If you're looking to burn 1,000 Dogecoin (or approximately $60), Elon Musk has a new product for you. The billionaire Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder just launched a limited-edition Tesla Cyberwhistle, with a design inspired by Tesla's long-awaited Cybertruck, encouraging his Twitter followers to "blow the whistle" — a nod to the controversy surrounding his lapsed purchase of the social media platform.
Google illegally buys off tech giants to stay dominant in search, DOJ argues
Google pays billions of dollars to other major tech companies illegally to make itself the most popular search engine by default, the Department of Justice argued before a federal judge.
Call of Duty is still at the center of Microsoft’s fight to acquire Activision
Sony and Microsoft’s war of words over the Xbox maker’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard continued on Thursday, with both companies exchanging statements about Microsoft’s commitment to keeping Call of Duty on PlayStation. The public back-and-forth occurred just as reports suggest that the European Union may increase its...
