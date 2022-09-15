ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

3 causes for concern as Bears face the Packers in Week 2

By Nate Atkins
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05CgV1_0hwdBqsI00

The Bears are 1-0 and headed for a divisional matchup against the Packers after a thrilling comeback upset against the 49ers in a game with heavy rains and standing water on the field.

It’s hard to know how good this team is, given the unusual weather in week one. But assuming typical weather for this week’s game, there are plenty of concerns, from the offensive line to David Montgomery’s role in the offense.

Here are three concerning things as the Bears prepare for Sunday’s game in Green Bay.

1

Is the Bears' offensive line good enough to consistently protect Justin Fields?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VFFFf_0hwdBqsI00
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The Bears offensive line was better in week one than in years past. Fields led the NFL on time in the pocket in week one. On top of protecting the second-year quarterback, the Bears did an excellent job keeping Fields off the ground. He got sacked twice but was only knocked down once.

Compare that to Kirk Cousins, who was only sacked once but knocked down seven times in week one against Green Bay. Knockdowns affect quarterbacks mentally — it causes them to speed up to brace for the hit. If that happens, it will create chaos for the Bears’ timing-based offense.

2

Can Fields control the offense and move the ball with a clean surface and regular weather?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OWLMv_0hwdBqsI00
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Yes, the weather was terrible, but what’s concerning is the lack of accuracy in the quarterback’s throws. Before the long touchdown pass to Dante Pettis, Fields was 4-of-10 for 22 yards and an interception.

The air yards per attempt were even more concerning than the lack of accuracy. Fields only averaged 3.6 air yards per attempt, while Trey Lance averaged 4.2 in the same conditions. So again, I’m unsure if it was the playcalling or the decision-making, but the ball has to get downfield.

Half of Fields’ completed passes were behind the line of scrimmage. And on attempts to stretch the defense, he was 3-of-7 with two touchdowns and an interception. If the weather is clear in Green Bay, we’ll get an answer as to whether or not he’s up to the task.

3

Has the new wide-zone scheme made David Montgomery irrelevant?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAej8_0hwdBqsI00
Quinn Harris/Getty Images

David Montgomery isn’t the best fit for the wide zone running attack. He lacks the speed to press the edges of the defense and then accelerate after making one cut. Coming out of Iowa State, Montgomery was much more of a bruising, inside zone power runner.

A leftover from the Nagy era, the veteran running back is a much better fit for the Kansas City-style inside zone. In that scheme, the running back is asked to press vertically towards the play-side guard and work to get downhill or find a cutback lane.

In the new wide zone scheme, running backs aim for the hip of the play-side tackle (or fullback) and need to have the speed and vision to either bend (one cut), bounce (get outside), or bang (inside run). This scheme is better suited for Khalil Herbert.

While Montgomery’s not the prototypical wide zone running back either, his speed, agility, and vision allow him to have success. In week one, Montgomery and Herbert split the snaps 70/30. I’m not sure that’s sustainable if Montgomery continues to struggle running off tackle.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Going Viral Tonight

On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in what promised to be one of the best games of the year. Before the festivities kicked off, the Chiefs top brass met with an important figure in tonight's game. No, it wasn't a player. Clark Hunt and the rest of the Chiefs ownership met with billionaire Jeff Bezos.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Bears Legend Dick Butkus Has 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Before the NFL season started, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus made a strong statement about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday night, he revisited that statement. In late August, Butkus tweeted: "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not,...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Brett Favre Take

Spencer Toder, who is running for U.S. Senate, sparked an interesting conversation this week regarding former NFL quarterbacks Brett Favre and Colin Kaepernick. "It's wild to see how many people were furious about Colin Kaepernick taking a knee who aren't mad about Brett Favre taking money that should have gone to people in need," Toder tweeted on Wednesday night.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

With fully guaranteed deal, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could help ‘pave the way’ for NFL contracts

With Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson declining to talk Wednesday about his suspended contract talks — “I’m focused on the Dolphins now,” he told reporters — his last public comments on the matter this year could, appropriately enough, be about the issue of guaranteed money. After Sunday’s season-opening win over the New York Jets, a reporter asked Jackson whether he’d turned down an offer of a ...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Chicago, IL
Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Chicago, IL
City
Green Bay, WI
Local
Illinois Sports
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Illinois Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
Chicago, IL
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chargers QB Justin Herbert's injury revealed

Good news for Chargers fans. The diagnosis of quarterback Justin Herbert’s injury that he sustained in Thursday night’s loss to the Chiefs is fractured rib cartilage, per head coach Brandon Staley. As a result, Herbert is day-to-day. Staley added that he could be back at practice next week,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
The Spun

Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Shares New Beach Photo

On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in a game that captured the nation's attention. Before the game kicked off, though, the Chiefs top brass met with billionaire Jeff Bezos. With Bezos' company taking over Thursday night games, he was on full display.
KANSAS CITY, MO
AthlonSports.com

Sean Payton Names The NFL's Best Quarterback, Says It's 'Obvious'

Ex-NFL head coach Sean Payton is one of the best talent evaluators in the game. But it doesn't take a genius to figure out who the NFL's best quarterback is. Payton told FS1's Colin Cowherd this week that Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in the NFL, and it's "obvious." He adds there's "no argument" to be made against his claim.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#49ers#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury updates after Week 2 win over Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs seemed to escape their Week 2 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on “Thursday Night Football” without suffering any major injuries. Chiefs HC Andy Reid spoke to reporters after the game, providing an update on the players that did get banged up during the game. Outside of one player who was unable to return to the game, most of the stuff appears to be “ticky-tacky” in nature.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

151K+
Followers
200K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy