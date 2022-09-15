ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Daily Mail

Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney CALL OFF divorce to see if they can reconcile in the next six months... after domestic violence and cheating allegations

Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney have decided to try to reconcile a month after she filed for divorce to end their three-year marriage amid cheating allegations. The Ohio-born 42-year-old and the Arizona-born 39-year-old - who were married to other people when they met at a 2015 Grammy Awards party - have paused their divorce for the next six months, according to Radar Online.
People

Michelle Branch Has 'Nothing But Love' for Patrick Carney, Says Marriage Is 'Changing by the Hour'

"I definitely shouldn't have taken to Twitter to say anything. Here I am saying, 'Please respect our privacy,' but I'm the one who said it to the world," Branch tells PEOPLE in this week's issue While gearing up for the release of her new album The Trouble with Fever, Michelle Branch's marriage to the Black Keys musician Patrick Carney came into question. Last month, Branch posted — then deleted — a tweet accusing Carney of cheating on tour while she was home with their 7-month-old daughter Willie. After...
HollywoodLife

Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Spent Summer With Ex Brandon Blackstock & Kids After Brutal Divorce

“It’s obviously been a rough couple of years, so it was really important to me to shut down for a minute,” Kelly Clarkson said during an Aug. 23 interview on TODAY. Kelly, 40, spoke with hosts Carson Daly and Hoda Kotb about taking a break from The Kelly Clarkson Show to spend the summer months in Montana with her kids — son, Remington, 6, and 8-year-old daughter, River Rose. The American Idol winner also said that the children’s father – and her ex-husband – Brandon Blackstock was there, too. “The kids were with me and with their dad,” she said. “It was nice because they usually have to travel a lot because of our separation.”
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert’s Husband Speaks Out About Her Upcoming Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas Residency

Miranda Lambert had an adventurous and fulfilling summer off. She packed up an Airstream and took her husband and her best friend out west to explore to the world she painted in Palomino. They visited Montana, Utah and Wyoming, among other scenic Western locales, over a couple of weeks. She also hung out with her husband at PBR Nashville at Bridgestone Arena. And on August 24, she received the Triple Crown Award at the ACM Honors. Her longtime tour mates Little Big Town paid tribute to their friend with a performance of “The House That Built Me.” The show will air on FOX on September 13.
Us Weekly

Jeremiah Duggar Announces Wife Hannah Duggar Is Pregnant With Their 1st Child 5 Months After Wedding: ‘Our Precious Little Baby on the Way’

Another Duggar baby! Jeremiah Duggar announced that his wife, Hannah Duggar, is pregnant with their first child. “I’m so grateful for the many blessings in life right now,” the 19 Kids and Counting alum, 23, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, August 30, alongside three photos from his and Hannah’s maternity shoot. “The top being my incredible wife who brings so much joy to each day, and our precious little baby on the way!”
Us Weekly

Pregnant Mandy Moore Stars in Holiday Fashion Campaign With Husband Taylor Goldsmith and Son August: Photos

Tinsel-loving trio! Mandy Moore and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, are the stars of a new holiday fashion campaign with their 18-month-old son, August. “There aren’t many times I get to work with @taylordawesgoldsmith AND our sweet Goosey, so this campaign with @Gymboree is one for the books,” the This Is Us alum, 38, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, September 7, alongside an adorable snap from the Gymboree ads. “What makes this even more special is that it was our last shoot as a family of 3 ❤️❤️❤️.”
HollywoodLife

Kelsea Ballerini Posts 1st Photo After Divorce Filing: ‘Right Where I’m Am With What I Have’

Kelsea Ballerini gave an update on her condition on Aug. 31, two days after the “Heartfirst” singer announced that she and Morgan Evans were ending their five-year marriage. In an Instagram post, Kelsea, 28, sat on what appeared to be a mountaintop, the sun glowing behind her head as she gazed out upon the landscape. “right where i’m at with what i have,” she captioned the inspirational shot, which garnished love in the comments section. “And we are all so proud of you,” wrote Carly Pearce. Lindsay Ell left a string of red heart emojis, while Taylor Young dotted their message with two white hearts.
HollywoodLife

Sam Champion’s Husband Rubem Robierb: Everything To Know About Their 10-Year Marriage

Sam Champion, 61, is an award-winning journalist and weather anchor, who is best known for his longtime career with ABC’s WABC-TV and Good Morning America. The successful reporter is also a devoted partner to his husband, Rubem Robierb, 45. The handsome couple can often be seen spending quality time together traveling and living it up in New York City where they live. Get to know more about Sam and Rubem below!
