Middleburg, VA

royalexaminer.com

Multiple school facilities locked down following active shooter report at Skyline Middle School eventually determined to be hoax

The Royal Examiner received the following press release from Warren County Public Schools:. Today at approximately 3:00 pm, the Warren County Sheriff’s Department received a call reporting an active shooter at Skyline Middle School. A number of schools were immediately placed on lockdown by the Sheriff’s Department, including Blue Ridge Technical Center, Skyline Middle School, Skyline High School, and E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
WTOP

Road closures for Fiesta DC Festival

The D.C. police have announced road closures for the weekend’s Fiesta DC Festival. These roads will be closed to traffic and parking from 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25:. Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street Northwest. 4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Fairfax Co. says it has run out of trash cans

Some Fairfax County, Virginia, residents are being told to leave their trash out on the curb in boxes or other containers for the next few weeks. The reason? The county said it has exhausted its inventory of trash cans and won’t be able to provide new ones until November.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Middleburg, VA
Middleburg, VA
Virginia State
Community, VA
Virginia Government
royalexaminer.com

None injured in emergency aircraft landing on I-66 in Warren County Saturday morning

At 10:43 a.m. Saturday, September 17, Virginia State Police responded to a report of a small, private aircraft making an emergency landing along Interstate-66 (westbound) at the 6-mile-marker in Warren County. The preliminary investigation revealed the aircraft, a single-engine Cessna, suffered engine failure. The pilot and only occupant were uninjured...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

Fights break out at county fair in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Saturday was only the second day of the Great Frederick Fair, and two fights broke out right in front of the main gate. “I saw a bunch of people running, kids running, and law enforcement, and I figured somebody was trying to get into a fight,” Brian McQuillen said. […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WTOP

A commuter’s guide to using Virginia’s new 66 Express Lanes

A stretch of Virginia’s long-anticipated 66 Express Lanes are open for business, but there are a few things drivers should be aware of before taking advantage of them. The westernmost stretch of the Interstate 66 Express Lanes welcomed their first commuters ahead of schedule last week, offering a more streamlined drive from Va. Route 29 in Gainesville to U.S. Route 28 in Centreville.
CENTREVILLE, VA
WTOP

Montgomery Co. still a long way from ‘Vision Zero’ goal

More people are dying on Montgomery County, Maryland, roadways, despite efforts to reduce traffic deaths through its Vision Zero initiative. According to data submitted to the Montgomery County Council on Tuesday, 28 people were killed in crashes from Jan. 1 to Aug. 31 — compared with 18 fatalities during the same period in 2021.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Joe Mertens

This Massive Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Double Toll Gate website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending a day at your local flea market can be a pretty cool experience. From all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see, there's never a shortage of excitement.
WHITE POST, VA
royalexaminer.com

Motorcyclist lone fatality in 3 vehicle Clarke County accident

Virginia State Police are investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash in Clarke County. The crash occurred on Wednesday (Sept 14), at 12:31 a.m., along Route 7 (Harry Byrd Hwy) just west of Route 654 (Kimble Rd). A 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on Route 7 when it rear-ended a 2007...
CLARKE COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

'Insulting' | Parents, teachers angry after Spotsylvania School Board selects man with no education experience to be new superintendent

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — The Spotsylvania School District has gone back and forth over all kinds of big issues, from mask mandates to LGBTQIA literature in the library. But this time, parents who might otherwise be in different political camps, say they are united against the school board and the selection of a new superintendent they think isn't fit for the job.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA

