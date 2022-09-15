Read full article on original website
6 new historical markers in Fairfax Co. to honor African Americans
Six new historical markers honoring African Americans will be installed in Fairfax County in the next year. In July of last year, the county launched its first-ever historical marker contest for students in grades K through 12. The six winners include a marker that honors Louise Archer, who established one...
Multiple school facilities locked down following active shooter report at Skyline Middle School eventually determined to be hoax
The Royal Examiner received the following press release from Warren County Public Schools:. Today at approximately 3:00 pm, the Warren County Sheriff’s Department received a call reporting an active shooter at Skyline Middle School. A number of schools were immediately placed on lockdown by the Sheriff’s Department, including Blue Ridge Technical Center, Skyline Middle School, Skyline High School, and E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School.
Road closures for Fiesta DC Festival
The D.C. police have announced road closures for the weekend’s Fiesta DC Festival. These roads will be closed to traffic and parking from 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25:. Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street Northwest. 4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to...
Fairfax Co. says it has run out of trash cans
Some Fairfax County, Virginia, residents are being told to leave their trash out on the curb in boxes or other containers for the next few weeks. The reason? The county said it has exhausted its inventory of trash cans and won’t be able to provide new ones until November.
None injured in emergency aircraft landing on I-66 in Warren County Saturday morning
At 10:43 a.m. Saturday, September 17, Virginia State Police responded to a report of a small, private aircraft making an emergency landing along Interstate-66 (westbound) at the 6-mile-marker in Warren County. The preliminary investigation revealed the aircraft, a single-engine Cessna, suffered engine failure. The pilot and only occupant were uninjured...
Community impact: Adventist’s growth is making a difference in Prince George’s Co.
Fights break out at county fair in Frederick
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Saturday was only the second day of the Great Frederick Fair, and two fights broke out right in front of the main gate. “I saw a bunch of people running, kids running, and law enforcement, and I figured somebody was trying to get into a fight,” Brian McQuillen said. […]
A commuter’s guide to using Virginia’s new 66 Express Lanes
A stretch of Virginia’s long-anticipated 66 Express Lanes are open for business, but there are a few things drivers should be aware of before taking advantage of them. The westernmost stretch of the Interstate 66 Express Lanes welcomed their first commuters ahead of schedule last week, offering a more streamlined drive from Va. Route 29 in Gainesville to U.S. Route 28 in Centreville.
Montgomery Co. still a long way from ‘Vision Zero’ goal
More people are dying on Montgomery County, Maryland, roadways, despite efforts to reduce traffic deaths through its Vision Zero initiative. According to data submitted to the Montgomery County Council on Tuesday, 28 people were killed in crashes from Jan. 1 to Aug. 31 — compared with 18 fatalities during the same period in 2021.
Legal challenges likely against new Virginia policies on transgender students, Del. Roem says
Virginia’s first openly transgender state lawmaker tells WTOP she expects legal challenges will be filed soon to challenge new state Department of Education policies that would dramatically change the rights of LGBTQ students in Virginia schools. “There’s a world of legal issues with this,” said Del. Danica Roem, a...
‘Shopping cart killer’ suspect indicted in 2 deaths; new charge added
A grand jury has indicted “shopping cart killer” suspect Anthony Eugene Robinson on five felony counts, including a new charge in connection with the 2021 deaths of two women in the Harrisonburg, Virginia, area. On Monday, Robinson appeared by video from jail after the Rockingham County grand jury...
Neighbors watched Dumfries school bus 'drag and run over' parent, residents want answers
DUMFRIES, Va. (7News) — "The way she totally disregarded running somebody over like they were just a piece of trash on the road, I don't want her driving my kid and no one from Prince William County should either," Chad Mock told 7News. Mock is referring to the driver...
Maryland residents outraged over proposed rezoning in Frederick County
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — There’s a big divide over the future of a landmark in Frederick Maryland… Sugarloaf Mountain. The County Council heard new amendments to the ‘Sugarloaf Plan’ Tuesday. The current rezoning plan paves the way for more development, but with restrictions. Councilman Phil Dacey proposed two changes in the meeting, one […]
Community impact: Adventist’s growth is making a difference in Prince George’s Co.
This content is sponsored by Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center. Mary Cobbs couldn’t breathe when she was admitted to Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center in 2017. She was in distress and experiencing an extremely abnormal heart rhythm, but thanks to the swift movement from the Fort Washington...
This Massive Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Double Toll Gate website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending a day at your local flea market can be a pretty cool experience. From all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see, there's never a shortage of excitement.
Motorcyclist lone fatality in 3 vehicle Clarke County accident
Virginia State Police are investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash in Clarke County. The crash occurred on Wednesday (Sept 14), at 12:31 a.m., along Route 7 (Harry Byrd Hwy) just west of Route 654 (Kimble Rd). A 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on Route 7 when it rear-ended a 2007...
Police: Two men attacked by strangers in Woodbridge
The two men reported being near the intersection of Prince William Parkway and Botts Avenue when they were approached by an unknown group of men who assaulted them without warning. One of the victims temporarily lost consciousness during the attack and the other was stabbed.
Judge rules on specifics of DC’s suit against Washington Hebrew Congregation
A judge has made several final decisions on claims made in the D.C. attorney general’s lawsuit against the Washington Hebrew Congregation. The suit claims the WHC’s preschool violated child care regulations and consumer protection laws. The suit is related to a separate 2019 lawsuit brought by a group...
For sale: A Northern Virginia island with a long and storied history
Chopawamsic Island in the Potomac River near Quantico is back on the market for $4.7 million. The 13-acre plot of land has a long and storied history, along with three dilapidated houses. No one has lived here since 1979.
'Insulting' | Parents, teachers angry after Spotsylvania School Board selects man with no education experience to be new superintendent
SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — The Spotsylvania School District has gone back and forth over all kinds of big issues, from mask mandates to LGBTQIA literature in the library. But this time, parents who might otherwise be in different political camps, say they are united against the school board and the selection of a new superintendent they think isn't fit for the job.
