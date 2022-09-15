Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sen. Maj. Leader Chuck Schumer Declares How He Feels Democrats Will Fare During November Mid Terms | OpinionWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for IllinoisTom Handy
Governor Abbott Sent Migrants to the home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Best Places to Eat in Washington D.C.Terry MansfieldWashington, DC
MCPS continues recruitment after start of new school yearHeather JauquetRockville, MD
Related
restonnow.com
Upcoming gastropub restaurant in Reston reignites family legacy, pays ode to Lake Anne
Legal Insider: Early retirement for federal employees. This is a sponsored column by attorneys John Berry and Kimberly Berry of Berry & Berry, PLLC, an employment and labor law firm located in Northern Virginia that specializes in federal…. Nothing Bundt Cakes bakery arrives in Herndon, will offer free ‘bundtlets’ at...
theburn.com
Loudoun’s second Silver Diner aiming to open next summer
A new Silver Diner restaurant is coming to Loudoun County — the second location here for the brand — and now we have a tentative timetable to opening. They are targeting Summer 2023 to start welcoming guests. The new Silver Diner is coming to a new retail center...
21 D.C.-Area Restaurant Openings We’re Looking Forward To This Fall/Winter
After a summer that brought high profile openings such as the colorful outpost of Mi Vida on 14th Street — a growing local chain that expects to expand again to Penn Quarter this fall — a tavern from Bar Rescue’s Jon Tapper, the first full-service eatery at Skyland Town Center, and the wildly popular breakfast taqueria La Tejana, the D.C. area has plenty more restaurant openings slated for the rest of the year.
mocoshow.com
Three MoCo Thai Restaurants Make Eater DC’s ’15 Standout Thai Restaurants Around D.C.’ List
Three That restaurants located in Montgomery County have made Eater DC’s ‘15 Standout Thai Restaurants Around D.C.’ list. Per the article, “While suburban neighborhoods like Falls Church and Wheaton have a particularly strong selection of top-tier Thai restaurants, D.C. proper has its own strong scene.” With Montgomery County being home to over 30 Thai restaurants, many have previously shared their opinions via the @TasteMoCo food tournaments of 2020. Below you’;; see the three that made it onto Eater DC’s list:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTOP
Road closures for Fiesta DC Festival
The D.C. police have announced road closures for the weekend’s Fiesta DC Festival. These roads will be closed to traffic and parking from 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25:. Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street Northwest. 4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to...
Commercial Observer
Copper Property Sells J.C. Penney Stores at 5 Mid-Atlantic Malls for $53M
A joint venture between The Meridian Group and Martin-Diamond Properties has acquired five J.C. Penny stores in the Mid-Atlantic region for $53 million, according to TMG. The five stores, spanning 900,000 square feet, are all in regional malls in Virginia, Maryland and Delaware. Copper Property CTL Pass Through Trust sold the portfolio.
Washingtonian.com
Should You Tip on Top of a Restaurant Service Charge?
If you’ve dined out lately, you’ve probably encountered something like this when the check arrives: an automatic 18-to-22-percent service charge tacked onto the bill—plus a line for leaving a tip. Confused? You’re not the only one. Does your server still expect you to tip? How much...
Popular Montgomery County Diner Slashes Hours Amid Nationwide Staffing Shortage
A staffing shortage is forcing a popular Maryland diner to cut its hours as it strives to stay open for the community. In Montgomery County, Nick’s Diner on Veirs Mill Road in Wheaton will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, the restaurant's owners announced, citing a “severe staff shortage all around the country."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popular discount store opening new location in Maryland
Attention Maryland shoppers! Homegoods is opening a new store this week, and you're not going to want to miss it. If you're like me, then you love shopping at Homegoods for all your home decor needs. Well, good news. This week, they're opening up a new store in Hagerstown, Maryland.
Inside Nova
For sale: A Northern Virginia island with a long and storied history
Chopawamsic Island in the Potomac River near Quantico is back on the market for $4.7 million. The 13-acre plot of land has a long and storied history, along with three dilapidated houses. No one has lived here since 1979.
Inside Nova
PHOTOS: A new home for shelter pets in Prince William County
The long-awaited new Prince William County Animal Shelter celebrated its grand opening Saturday with a ribbon cutting and more than 40 pets finding their forever homes. The $16.7 million project replaces the old shelter on Bristow Road built in 1975. The old building was 6,646 square feet and not up to state standards. The new facility, on the same property, is more than 25,000 square feet.
WTOP
A commuter’s guide to using Virginia’s new 66 Express Lanes
A stretch of Virginia’s long-anticipated 66 Express Lanes are open for business, but there are a few things drivers should be aware of before taking advantage of them. The westernmost stretch of the Interstate 66 Express Lanes welcomed their first commuters ahead of schedule last week, offering a more streamlined drive from Va. Route 29 in Gainesville to U.S. Route 28 in Centreville.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New waterfront subdivision, Sunset Cove, in Colonial Beach, VA scheduled for listing this month
Courtesy of Jim Brickett (CC 2.0) A new subdivision is being developed in Colonial Beach off Monroe Bay. Named Sunset Cove, the new neighborhood will be positioned at the intersection of Livingstone St. and Lynnhaven Ave. with 18 buildable lots. Six of the lots are waterfront with riparian rights, and they have riparian surveys that will be conveyed with the lots. There are six other lots that have water views, according to the site manager Dan Armstong.
alxnow.com
Alexandria businesses to start paying rent for on-street dining and shopping
Without discussion, the Alexandria City Council on Saturday (September 17) unanimously approved a proposal to charge rent to local businesses that use their street parking spaces for dining and shopping. The new rule combines the city’s commercial parklet program with the outdoor dining program that was implemented during the pandemic....
WTOP
6 new historical markers in Fairfax Co. to honor African Americans
Six new historical markers honoring African Americans will be installed in Fairfax County in the next year. In July of last year, the county launched its first-ever historical marker contest for students in grades K through 12. The six winners include a marker that honors Louise Archer, who established one...
WTOP
A massive sewer tunnel in Alexandria is part of a plan to clean up the Potomac
Officials in Alexandria, Virginia, will ramp up a tunneling project well below the city’s surface next month in an effort to divert sewage from spilling into the Potomac River. The 380-ton tunnel boring machine named “Hazel” was lowered 138 feet — or about 12 stories — into a pumping...
This Massive Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Double Toll Gate website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending a day at your local flea market can be a pretty cool experience. From all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see, there's never a shortage of excitement.
WTOP
Community impact: Adventist’s growth is making a difference in Prince George’s Co.
This content is sponsored by Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center. Mary Cobbs couldn’t breathe when she was admitted to Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center in 2017. She was in distress and experiencing an extremely abnormal heart rhythm, but thanks to the swift movement from the Fort Washington...
WTOP
Worker killed when bucket truck hits power line in Fairfax Co.
A man was killed on the Georgetown Pike in Fairfax County, Virginia, Monday afternoon. The Fairfax County police said in a statement that the man was operating a bucket truck and struck a power line near Langley Fork Lane. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the police said. Georgetown...
Leesburg Police seeking duo who racked up big bill at Outback Steakhouse, left without paying
Police in Leesburg are asking for help identifying and locating a pair they say racked up a bill of over $100 at an Outback Steakhouse and left the restaurant without paying.
Comments / 0