ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chantilly, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theburn.com

Loudoun’s second Silver Diner aiming to open next summer

A new Silver Diner restaurant is coming to Loudoun County — the second location here for the brand — and now we have a tentative timetable to opening. They are targeting Summer 2023 to start welcoming guests. The new Silver Diner is coming to a new retail center...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
DCist

21 D.C.-Area Restaurant Openings We’re Looking Forward To This Fall/Winter

After a summer that brought high profile openings such as the colorful outpost of Mi Vida on 14th Street — a growing local chain that expects to expand again to Penn Quarter this fall — a tavern from Bar Rescue’s Jon Tapper, the first full-service eatery at Skyland Town Center, and the wildly popular breakfast taqueria La Tejana, the D.C. area has plenty more restaurant openings slated for the rest of the year.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Three MoCo Thai Restaurants Make Eater DC’s ’15 Standout Thai Restaurants Around D.C.’ List

Three That restaurants located in Montgomery County have made Eater DC’s ‘15 Standout Thai Restaurants Around D.C.’ list. Per the article, “While suburban neighborhoods like Falls Church and Wheaton have a particularly strong selection of top-tier Thai restaurants, D.C. proper has its own strong scene.” With Montgomery County being home to over 30 Thai restaurants, many have previously shared their opinions via the @TasteMoCo food tournaments of 2020. Below you’;; see the three that made it onto Eater DC’s list:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockville, MD
Lifestyle
Rockville, MD
Food & Drinks
City
Rockville, MD
Local
Virginia Food & Drinks
Local
Virginia Restaurants
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
City
Rockville, VA
Local
Maryland Food & Drinks
Local
Maryland Restaurants
Chantilly, VA
Lifestyle
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
Rockville, MD
Restaurants
City
Chantilly, VA
WTOP

Road closures for Fiesta DC Festival

The D.C. police have announced road closures for the weekend’s Fiesta DC Festival. These roads will be closed to traffic and parking from 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25:. Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street Northwest. 4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to...
WASHINGTON, DC
Commercial Observer

Copper Property Sells J.C. Penney Stores at 5 Mid-Atlantic Malls for $53M

A joint venture between The Meridian Group and Martin-Diamond Properties has acquired five J.C. Penny stores in the Mid-Atlantic region for $53 million, according to TMG. The five stores, spanning 900,000 square feet, are all in regional malls in Virginia, Maryland and Delaware. Copper Property CTL Pass Through Trust sold the portfolio.
SPRINGFIELD, VA
Washingtonian.com

Should You Tip on Top of a Restaurant Service Charge?

If you’ve dined out lately, you’ve probably encountered something like this when the check arrives: an automatic 18-to-22-percent service charge tacked onto the bill—plus a line for leaving a tip. Confused? You’re not the only one. Does your server still expect you to tip? How much...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Silver Diner#Food Drink Deals#Silver American Brasserie
Inside Nova

PHOTOS: A new home for shelter pets in Prince William County

The long-awaited new Prince William County Animal Shelter celebrated its grand opening Saturday with a ribbon cutting and more than 40 pets finding their forever homes. The $16.7 million project replaces the old shelter on Bristow Road built in 1975. The old building was 6,646 square feet and not up to state standards. The new facility, on the same property, is more than 25,000 square feet.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WTOP

A commuter’s guide to using Virginia’s new 66 Express Lanes

A stretch of Virginia’s long-anticipated 66 Express Lanes are open for business, but there are a few things drivers should be aware of before taking advantage of them. The westernmost stretch of the Interstate 66 Express Lanes welcomed their first commuters ahead of schedule last week, offering a more streamlined drive from Va. Route 29 in Gainesville to U.S. Route 28 in Centreville.
CENTREVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Watchful Eye

New waterfront subdivision, Sunset Cove, in Colonial Beach, VA scheduled for listing this month

Courtesy of Jim Brickett (CC 2.0) A new subdivision is being developed in Colonial Beach off Monroe Bay. Named Sunset Cove, the new neighborhood will be positioned at the intersection of Livingstone St. and Lynnhaven Ave. with 18 buildable lots. Six of the lots are waterfront with riparian rights, and they have riparian surveys that will be conveyed with the lots. There are six other lots that have water views, according to the site manager Dan Armstong.
COLONIAL BEACH, VA
alxnow.com

Alexandria businesses to start paying rent for on-street dining and shopping

Without discussion, the Alexandria City Council on Saturday (September 17) unanimously approved a proposal to charge rent to local businesses that use their street parking spaces for dining and shopping. The new rule combines the city’s commercial parklet program with the outdoor dining program that was implemented during the pandemic....
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Joe Mertens

This Massive Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Double Toll Gate website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending a day at your local flea market can be a pretty cool experience. From all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see, there's never a shortage of excitement.
WHITE POST, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy