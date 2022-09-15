ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First post-Merge Ethereum NFT minted for $60K

Less than an hour after Ethereum (ETH) completed the Merge; a user spent 36 ETH — roughly $60,000 — to mint the first NFT on the proof-of-stake (PoS) network. The NFT was minted at a Block height of 15537394 and is tagged “The Transition.” The NFT is part of a panda face collection commemorating Ethereum’s transition to PoS. The collection can be found on OpenSea.
CoinDesk

Ethereum Miners Are Quickly Dying Less Than 24 Hours After the Merge

Ethereum miners are finding it increasingly hard to make money after the Merge as too many of them are switching to alternative coins, crushing mining profitability. Earlier Thursday, Ethereum, which is the world’s second-largest blockchain network, switched its consensus algorithm to proof-of-stake from proof-of-work in order to boost efficiency and lower energy consumption. However, the software update – dubbed the Merge – also meant that miners were no longer needed to secure the network, and so rig operators moved their machines to other PoW blockchains.
decrypt.co

Ethereum Continues to Sink Post-Merge: Down 18.5% in 3 Days

ETH took a beating this week despite the success of Ethereum’s merge to proof of stake. It's been a great week for Ethereum—and yet one of the worst in a while for ETH. Despite the success on Thursday of Ethereum’s much-anticipated merge, which saw the network flawlessly transition to proof of stake, the network’s native cryptocurrency, ETH, has plummeted some 18.5% in the last three days alone, to $1,419.07 at writing.
u.today

Wall Street Veteran Believes Bitcoin and Ethereum Look "Ominously" Bearish

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin exchange inflows see biggest one-day spike since March 2020

Bitcoin (BTC) exchanges have seen huge volumes this month as price declines lead to renewed interest in trading. Data from sources including on-chain analytics firm Glassnode shows exchange inflows hitting their highest since March 2020. "The scent of volatility is in the air" On Sept. 14, over 236,000 BTC made...
u.today

SHIB Reaches Dangerous Level, ETH Miners Surprise Vitalik Buterin, BabyDoge Holder Number Surpasses SHIB’s: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Take a look at what's happening in the world of crypto by reading U.Today’s top four news stories. Shiba Inu reaches dangerous level, catastrophe might be ahead. After the successful Ethereum Merge, Shiba Inu found itself among many unrelated-to-Ethereum and non-mineable assets, which suffered more damage following the unexpectedly high CPI data release. Over the past three days, Shiba Inu has been consolidating around the fundamental support level which, if broken, may bring the token back to this month's or perhaps even the year's lows. Such a scenario could end up being disastrous for the meme-based coin since investors are unlikely to be able to take yet another plunge. At the time of publication, SHIB is changing hands at $0.000011, down 3.2% over the last 24 hours.
CoinDesk

First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Has Not Bottomed Out, Data Suggests; Ether and Other Altcoins Fall in Monday Trading

Prices: Bitcoin rises but ether falls in Monday trading. Insights: Bitcoin may not have reached its lowest point, data from two research firms suggests. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. And sign up for First Mover, our daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context.
u.today

$813 Million in Ethereum Shifted to Be Sold as ETH Drops Below $1,500 After Merge

u.today

Vitalik Buterin Is Surprised by Behavior of Ethereum Miners

There were numerous myths and baseless assumptions around the Ethereum Merge, and one of them was the spike in selling pressure from active Ethereum miners that will try to exit the network ahead of everyone else. ETH miners remain loyal. The creator of Ethereum could not hide his amusement when...
Motley Fool

Is Coinbase Doing Right by Your Staked Ethereum?

The Merge upgrade shifted Ethereum's mining protocol to the more cost-efficient and scalable proof of stake. Coinbase has offered customers with staked Ethereum 2.0 rewards for their patience, but the rate has fallen sharply over the past year. The only way out for staked Ethereum 2.0 investors is through a...
Benzinga

The Merge: Supercharging Ethereum

The Merge is the most significant upgrade in the history of Ethereum, and perhaps any blockchain. Ethereum’s rapid growth can be attributed to its composable-driven ecosystem that creates network effects that attract developers and users. With demand for Ethereum’s limited block space increasing, so too has the cost to transact and the need to scale. In its current state, the network is not suited to absorb this demand, nor achieve its sustainability and scalability goals.
CoinDesk

Ethereum PoW Network Sees Complaints on Day 1 Amid Data Goof-Up

Ethereum PoW, the version of the Ethereum blockchain that continues to run on a proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism, experienced a dismal first day as it ran into teething problems. Some Twitter users complained they weren't able to access the network using the information provided by the Ethereum PoW Twitter channel,...
