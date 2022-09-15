Read full article on original website
After Ethereum Merge, Dogecoin Becomes 2nd-Largest Proof Of Work Crypto
With Ethereum ETH/USD successfully completing its Merge to proof of stake, a new blockchain has earned the rank of the second-largest proof of work blockchain. What Happened: Ethereum officially transition to a PoS network, marking an end to mining ETH, on Thursday. With Ethereum no longer using a PoW consensus,...
As Ethereum Merge Happens, Another Crypto Sees Unexpected 66% Rally: Vitalik Buterin Says 'Celsius' Converted To 'Fahrenheit'
The native token of the Celsius Network CEL/USD unexpectedly rallied 66% immediately after the Ethereum ETH/USD Merge, leaving many market participants confused. What Happened: CEL surged from around $1.9 to a high of $3 within 60 minutes of the Ethereum Merge on Sept. 15. Some traders reported that CEL reached...
2 Cryptos That Could Dwarf Ethereum
Solana and Avalanche have the potential to surpass Ethereum one day.
cryptoslate.com
First post-Merge Ethereum NFT minted for $60K
Less than an hour after Ethereum (ETH) completed the Merge; a user spent 36 ETH — roughly $60,000 — to mint the first NFT on the proof-of-stake (PoS) network. The NFT was minted at a Block height of 15537394 and is tagged “The Transition.” The NFT is part of a panda face collection commemorating Ethereum’s transition to PoS. The collection can be found on OpenSea.
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum On Jan. 1, Here's How Much You Lost In 2022 So Far
Here’s a look at how three of the most popular cryptocurrencies have performed in 2022 and how much a hypothetical investment of $1,000 in each would be worth now. What Happened: After a strong 2021 for the cryptocurrency market, 2022 could go down as one of the darker periods for the sector.
CoinDesk
Ethereum Miners Are Quickly Dying Less Than 24 Hours After the Merge
Ethereum miners are finding it increasingly hard to make money after the Merge as too many of them are switching to alternative coins, crushing mining profitability. Earlier Thursday, Ethereum, which is the world’s second-largest blockchain network, switched its consensus algorithm to proof-of-stake from proof-of-work in order to boost efficiency and lower energy consumption. However, the software update – dubbed the Merge – also meant that miners were no longer needed to secure the network, and so rig operators moved their machines to other PoW blockchains.
decrypt.co
Ethereum Continues to Sink Post-Merge: Down 18.5% in 3 Days
ETH took a beating this week despite the success of Ethereum’s merge to proof of stake. It's been a great week for Ethereum—and yet one of the worst in a while for ETH. Despite the success on Thursday of Ethereum’s much-anticipated merge, which saw the network flawlessly transition to proof of stake, the network’s native cryptocurrency, ETH, has plummeted some 18.5% in the last three days alone, to $1,419.07 at writing.
cryptoglobe.com
$ETH: BitMEX Co-Founder on Why He Has Bought Ethereum Call Options With a $3000 Strike Price
Recently, Arthur Hayes, Co-Founder and former CEO of BitMEX, talked about how he is trading Ethereum’s upcoming “Merge”, which marks the transition of the Ethereum network from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS). Here is how Ethereum Foundation explains the Merge:. “The Merge represents the joining of the...
u.today
Wall Street Veteran Believes Bitcoin and Ethereum Look "Ominously" Bearish
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin exchange inflows see biggest one-day spike since March 2020
Bitcoin (BTC) exchanges have seen huge volumes this month as price declines lead to renewed interest in trading. Data from sources including on-chain analytics firm Glassnode shows exchange inflows hitting their highest since March 2020. "The scent of volatility is in the air" On Sept. 14, over 236,000 BTC made...
u.today
SHIB Reaches Dangerous Level, ETH Miners Surprise Vitalik Buterin, BabyDoge Holder Number Surpasses SHIB’s: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Take a look at what's happening in the world of crypto by reading U.Today’s top four news stories. Shiba Inu reaches dangerous level, catastrophe might be ahead. After the successful Ethereum Merge, Shiba Inu found itself among many unrelated-to-Ethereum and non-mineable assets, which suffered more damage following the unexpectedly high CPI data release. Over the past three days, Shiba Inu has been consolidating around the fundamental support level which, if broken, may bring the token back to this month's or perhaps even the year's lows. Such a scenario could end up being disastrous for the meme-based coin since investors are unlikely to be able to take yet another plunge. At the time of publication, SHIB is changing hands at $0.000011, down 3.2% over the last 24 hours.
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Has Not Bottomed Out, Data Suggests; Ether and Other Altcoins Fall in Monday Trading
Prices: Bitcoin rises but ether falls in Monday trading. Insights: Bitcoin may not have reached its lowest point, data from two research firms suggests. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. And sign up for First Mover, our daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Plummets to Below $20k; The Hideaways (HDWY) Price Hits $0.02 On Friday Midnight
On Tuesday, Bitcoin experienced a massive unexpected sell-off which drove the price down to below the $20,000 level. This has so far adversely affected the market, dragging most coins along with it. Bitcoin (BTC) trades below $20,000 and this could just be the sign that crypto winter has just begun....
u.today
$813 Million in Ethereum Shifted to Be Sold as ETH Drops Below $1,500 After Merge
Even Google is counting down the hours to the end of ethereum GPU mining
This week, the second largest cryptocurrency, ethereum, is set to transition to a new mining process that will no longer rely on warehouses of energy-hogging GPUs. This process will consume 99.95% less energy than before, according to etherium.org (opens in new tab), a website funded by the Ethereum Foundation. The...
cryptoglobe.com
Interest in Ethereum Classic ($ETC) and in a Little-Known Altcoin Explodes After Ethereum Merge
On September 15 at 06:42:42 UTC at block 15537393, the Ethereum mainnet merged with Ethereum’s Beacon Chain to complete the widely-anticipated Merge upgrade. The move marked the network’s transition to a Proof-of-Stake consensus protocol, and led to surging interest in Ethereum Classic ($ETC) and a little-known altcoin. Ethereum...
u.today
Vitalik Buterin Is Surprised by Behavior of Ethereum Miners
There were numerous myths and baseless assumptions around the Ethereum Merge, and one of them was the spike in selling pressure from active Ethereum miners that will try to exit the network ahead of everyone else. ETH miners remain loyal. The creator of Ethereum could not hide his amusement when...
Motley Fool
Is Coinbase Doing Right by Your Staked Ethereum?
The Merge upgrade shifted Ethereum's mining protocol to the more cost-efficient and scalable proof of stake. Coinbase has offered customers with staked Ethereum 2.0 rewards for their patience, but the rate has fallen sharply over the past year. The only way out for staked Ethereum 2.0 investors is through a...
The Merge: Supercharging Ethereum
The Merge is the most significant upgrade in the history of Ethereum, and perhaps any blockchain. Ethereum’s rapid growth can be attributed to its composable-driven ecosystem that creates network effects that attract developers and users. With demand for Ethereum’s limited block space increasing, so too has the cost to transact and the need to scale. In its current state, the network is not suited to absorb this demand, nor achieve its sustainability and scalability goals.
CoinDesk
Ethereum PoW Network Sees Complaints on Day 1 Amid Data Goof-Up
Ethereum PoW, the version of the Ethereum blockchain that continues to run on a proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism, experienced a dismal first day as it ran into teething problems. Some Twitter users complained they weren't able to access the network using the information provided by the Ethereum PoW Twitter channel,...
