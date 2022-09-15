Read full article on original website
mysoutex.com
Skidmore-Tynan drops opener against Taft
The dogs got the better of the cats in the season-opening showdown between the Taft Greyhounds and the Skidmore-Tynan Bobcats. Taft built a 20-point advantage in the opening half and cruised to a 47-13 victory over the Bobcats at Greyhound Stadium. The Hounds scored first to go up 7-0 on...
mysoutex.com
Green, Gonzales pace Lady Trojans to victory
The Beeville Lady Trojans improved to 9-7 with a 25-14, 18-25, 25-18, 25-18 non-district volleyball victory over the Kingsville Santa Gertrudis Academy Lady Lions on Aug. 23 in Kingsville. Harper Green had 12 kills and Jaida Gonzales added 11 for Beeville. Green also posted 10 digs and Gonzales recorded seven...
mysoutex.com
Lady Cats sweep past Lady Pirates
Neddia Gonzales had 10 kills and four service aces to lead the Skidmore-Tynan Lady Cats to a 25-13, 25-14 non-district volleyball victory over the Mathis Lady Pirates on Aug. 25. Mailey Hardin had 15 assists and three digs, while Kaitlyn Salinas posted seven digs and three service aces. Also leading...
mysoutex.com
Trojans open season with win over Sinton
The old saying in golf that there are no pictures on the scorecard lent itself perfectly to describe Beeville’s season-opening victory over Sinton. It wasn’t pretty by any means, but, at the end of the night, Beeville finished the game with more points and moved to 1-0 on the year.
mysoutex.com
G-P rolls to victory over Victoria East
The Gregory-Portland Wildcats went to the air on Sept. 9, scoring six of their seven touchdowns via the pass. The Wildcats and Victoria East battled back in fourth through three and half quarters before G-P scored four of the game’s final five touchdowns for the 49-28 non-district win. G-P...
mysoutex.com
Refugio drops opener
The Hitchcock Bulldogs jumped out to a 28-0 halftime lead and never looked back in defeating the Refugio Bobcats 49-12 in the season opener for both teams on Aug. 26 at Nulldog Stadium in Hitchcock. The Bulldogs scored a pair of touchdowns in each of the first two quarters. After...
mysoutex.com
Bloomington rallies to defeat Eagles 26-23
The Bloomington Bobcats scored came back to take a 26-23 non-district football victory over the Woodsboro Eagles in the season opener for both teams on Aug. 25 in Bloomington. The Eagles held a 23-20 lead after three quarters, but the Bobcats scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter to come awa with the win.
mysoutex.com
Beavers gain first win of season
On homecoming night at Beaver Stadium, the Falls City Beavers collected their first win of the 2022 season on Sept. 9. With the Stockdale Brahmas winning last year’s meeting 12-0, retribution was on the Beavers’ mind. In the end, the Beavers got their payback with a 32-20 victory...
mysoutex.com
Greyhounds beaten by Three Rivers 42-31
The Taft Greyhounds fell to 1-2 on the season in a 42-31 non-district loss to the Three Rivers Bulldogs on Sept. 9 at Greyhound Stadium. JJ Acosta led Taft with a pair of touchdown runs and a scoring pass to Enrique Rodriguez. The Greyhounds got on the board with 7:05...
mysoutex.com
Charlotte turns back Yellowjackets 38-8
Coming off the heels of a shutout win over Benavides, the Runge Yellowjackets welcomed the Charlotte Trojans to town. However, the Trojans proved to be tough customers, as they handed the ‘Jackets a 38-8 defeat. Runge’s lone score of the contest came within the first half of play. As...
mysoutex.com
Refugio falls to AP
The Refugio Lady Cats fell 26-24, 25-11, 23-20 to the Aransas Pass Lady Panthers in a non-district volleyball match on Aug. 23. Chay Callis had four kills, six digs and six assists to lead the Lady Cats.
mysoutex.com
Sinton downs Calhoun 17-10
The Sinton Pirates ran into a stout Calhoun football team Friday night, but it did not slow the Pirates as they rallied in the fourth quarter for a 17-10 win on Sept. 9 at Pirate Stadium. The victory raised the Pirates' record to 2-1 on the season with a road...
mysoutex.com
Lady Eagles sweep Nordheim
The Woodsboro Lady Eagles swept the Nordheim Lady Pirates in a non-district volleyball match on Aug. 23. The Lady Eagles defeated the Lady Pirates 25-16, 26-24, 25-12.
mysoutex.com
Beeville defeats CC Miller in team tennis
Noah Salas won in No. 1 singles and teamed with Taegan Cochran to take a victory in No. 1 doubles and lead Beeville to a 10-1 team tennis triumph over Corpus Christi Miller on Aug. 22. Salas won in No. 1 singles 6-1, 6-0. Salas and Cochran coasted to a...
seguintoday.com
Seguin Homecoming Match-up Friday Night Features a Pair of Matador Alum Coaches
(Seguin) — The Seguin Matadors open District 12-5A play at homecoming tomorrow night at Matador Stadium when they host the Kyle Lehman Lobos. Both teams went 2-1 in non-district play. The Mats sandwiched wins over Alamo Heights and Laredo United around a loss to New Braunfels. The Lobos started 2-0 with wins over Bastrop and Austin McCallum before falling last week in Lockhart.
foxsanantonio.com
High School Football Scores and Highlights!
SAN ANTONIO - Key matchups in our 4th week of high school football. We have all your scores and highlights!
mysoutex.com
S-T competes at Kenedy cross country meet
Skidmore-Tynan’s Emilee Sturgeon finished ninth and teammate Maggy Moreman placed 12th at the Kenedy Invitational Cross Country Meet on Aug. 20. In the junior varsity girls division, S-T’s Alexis Moron was first and teammate Karelen Bastida was third.
Burnt Orange Nation
How to watch No. 21 Texas vs. UTSA: Game time, TV, live streaming, and more
The No. 21 Texas Longhorns have a chance to close the non-conference schedule in a convincing way, taking on head coach Jeff Traylor, quarterback Frank Harris, and the UTSA Roadrunners on Saturday, the first-ever matchup between the two programs. Traylor, a former Texas assistant, has stepped into a program that...
mysoutex.com
Kenneth Ronald Hicks
Kenneth Ronald Hicks was born on January 7, 1933, in Okra, Texas to Rufus and Leta Mae Hicks, and passed away September 14, 2022. Raised in Central, Texas he attended Rising Star High School where he met the love of his life, Patsy Haynes. They became high school sweethearts and later married on September 11, 1953, in Cisco, Texas.
mysoutex.com
Christopher Owen Wolf
In loving memory of our father, Christopher Owen Wolf who passed away on September 13, 2022. He was the loving father of Kimberly Nicole Wolf and Melanie Angelina Wolf. He was the grandfather of Noah Alexander Wolf, Mason Owen Ashley and Lincoln Avery Ashley. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
