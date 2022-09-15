ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Tensions rise over the future of TORC

Accusations of misinformation and aggression flew at the Town of Oregon Board Meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 6 during discussion of the Town of Oregon Recycling Center’s (TORC) future. Tensions over the potential shutting-down of its garbage collection services continued to rise despite no formal decision yet being made. In...
Wisconsin alderman resigns following vandalization & Oath Keepers membership leak

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – An alderman in Wisconsin recently resigned after his name was leaked on an Oath Keepers membership list and his property was vandalized. Alder Gary Halverson announced that he has resigned from his position as District 17 Alder. In his statement, he mentioned that his wife has PTSD from past trauma and strangers have come onto his property and vandalized it.
7 Top Adventurous Places To Visit In Madison, Wisconsin

Madison is a popular destination for outdoor activities. The city is home to a number of great attractions, including a zoo and a museum. The Madison Zoo features polar bears, lions, tigers, and rhinos. Other attractions include the Arctic Passage and the Tropical Rainforest Aviary. The city also boasts the Cave of the Mounds, which was discovered in 1939 by miners blasting for limestone. You can explore the cave on a self-guided tour or with a tour guide.
Ho-Chunk Nation flag raised above Bascom Hill for second time in UW history

Ho-Chunk Nation President Marlon WhiteEagle raised the flag of Ho-Chunk Nation early Thursday morning for the second time in the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s history. The flag will fly for a total of six weeks above Bascom Hill over scheduled intermittent periods. “These efforts here are very thoughtful and very...
20 BEST Restaurants in Madison, WI (Not Just Cheese Curds!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Madison, Wisconsin, is the capital of the state and has that Midwestern hospitality famous in the area. With a gorgeous Capitol building and upscale dining galore, it’s a great place to visit or live. You’ll find many excursions alongside two beautiful lakes, the Mendota and Monona. Between meals, you can visit the Bevans Mine, Capitol Square, the Olbrich Botanical Gardens, and the Henry Vilas Zoo.
253 MMSD students, staff COVID positive in first two weeks of school

While still below the peaks of last school year, the 253 Madison Metropolitan School District students and staff who tested positive for COVID in the first two weeks of school is substantially more than at this time last fall. According to the district’s case count tracker, 95 students and staff...
John Nolen
Wisconsin man accused of faking veteran status to gain federal contracts

A federal grand jury in Madison has indicted a 44-year-old Tomah man for misrepresenting his business as veteran-owned to obtain federal contracts for work at Fort McCoy. Jonathan Walker was charged Wednesday in U.S. Federal District Court in Madison with 10 counts of wire fraud and two counts of making false statements.
Automatic sprinkler at business contains fire until firefighters arrive

MADISON, Wis. — An automatic sprinkler at a Madison business did its job Saturday, keeping flames at bay until firefighters arrived. Crews were called to the 3700 block of Lexington Avenue just after 7:15 p.m. after a fire alarm activated. Once inside, firefighters found haze and water coming from a mezzanine. ﻿ Officials said that a piece of machinery engulfed...
Juliana Bennett releases call to action prohibiting MPD from using indiscriminate weapons for crowd control

District 8 Alder Juliana Bennett released a call to action this week to support prohibiting the Madison Police Department from using indiscriminate weapons for crowd control. In her blog, Bennett explained how she introduced an ordinance change to “ban the use of chemical munitions and indiscriminate weapons for purposes of crowd control.” The weapons included in this ordinance are CS spray (tear gas), OC spray (pepper spray) and impact projectiles.
The University of Wisconsin-Madison embraces, favors hate speech

Tuesday, Sept. 6 should have been a great day to be a Badger. All students should have been able to leave their homes with backpacks strapped, fresh notebooks ready and computers charged to learn from a university they were proud to be admitted to. Instead, the 2022-23 academic year started off on a rather negative note, especially for over 13% of the student population.
Two, $1 million Wisconsin Lottery winners in back-to-back days

(WFRV) – We’ve all daydreamed about it. What would you do if you suddenly became a millionaire overnight?. The Wisconsin Lottery has rewarded a lot of money this past week, with a Powerball and a Mega Millions winner on September 13 and 14 respectively. Both tickets are worth...
