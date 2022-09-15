Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Corn Maze in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit During FallJoe MertensLodi, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Wisconsin BadgersThe LanternMadison, WI
IRONMAN Wisconsin Returns To Madison Sunday. Here's What You Need To KnowKevin AlexanderMadison, WI
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
oregonobserver.com
Tensions rise over the future of TORC
Accusations of misinformation and aggression flew at the Town of Oregon Board Meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 6 during discussion of the Town of Oregon Recycling Center’s (TORC) future. Tensions over the potential shutting-down of its garbage collection services continued to rise despite no formal decision yet being made. In...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Ron Johnson Voted to Outsource Jobs Like Mine. Mandela Barnes Wants to Bring Them Back
Manufacturing is the backbone of our state’s economy. From employing over one-in-seven of our state’s residents to being responsible for a fifth of our economic output, every Wisconsinite should be proud of the role manufacturing has played in our state’s past and present. I know I am...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin alderman resigns following vandalization & Oath Keepers membership leak
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – An alderman in Wisconsin recently resigned after his name was leaked on an Oath Keepers membership list and his property was vandalized. Alder Gary Halverson announced that he has resigned from his position as District 17 Alder. In his statement, he mentioned that his wife has PTSD from past trauma and strangers have come onto his property and vandalized it.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Sparks fly at meeting over Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department budget
WAUKESHA COUNTY — There was tension in the air during the Judiciary and Law Enforcement Committee on Friday over discussions about the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department budget. The sheriff’s department has tried many initiatives in 2022 to meet its budget, but recently said that, without further changes, the...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
7 Top Adventurous Places To Visit In Madison, Wisconsin
Madison is a popular destination for outdoor activities. The city is home to a number of great attractions, including a zoo and a museum. The Madison Zoo features polar bears, lions, tigers, and rhinos. Other attractions include the Arctic Passage and the Tropical Rainforest Aviary. The city also boasts the Cave of the Mounds, which was discovered in 1939 by miners blasting for limestone. You can explore the cave on a self-guided tour or with a tour guide.
Daily Cardinal
Ho-Chunk Nation flag raised above Bascom Hill for second time in UW history
Ho-Chunk Nation President Marlon WhiteEagle raised the flag of Ho-Chunk Nation early Thursday morning for the second time in the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s history. The flag will fly for a total of six weeks above Bascom Hill over scheduled intermittent periods. “These efforts here are very thoughtful and very...
townandtourist.com
20 BEST Restaurants in Madison, WI (Not Just Cheese Curds!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Madison, Wisconsin, is the capital of the state and has that Midwestern hospitality famous in the area. With a gorgeous Capitol building and upscale dining galore, it’s a great place to visit or live. You’ll find many excursions alongside two beautiful lakes, the Mendota and Monona. Between meals, you can visit the Bevans Mine, Capitol Square, the Olbrich Botanical Gardens, and the Henry Vilas Zoo.
captimes.com
253 MMSD students, staff COVID positive in first two weeks of school
While still below the peaks of last school year, the 253 Madison Metropolitan School District students and staff who tested positive for COVID in the first two weeks of school is substantially more than at this time last fall. According to the district’s case count tracker, 95 students and staff...
americanmilitarynews.com
Wisconsin man accused of faking veteran status to gain federal contracts
A federal grand jury in Madison has indicted a 44-year-old Tomah man for misrepresenting his business as veteran-owned to obtain federal contracts for work at Fort McCoy. Jonathan Walker was charged Wednesday in U.S. Federal District Court in Madison with 10 counts of wire fraud and two counts of making false statements.
Automatic sprinkler at business contains fire until firefighters arrive
MADISON, Wis. — An automatic sprinkler at a Madison business did its job Saturday, keeping flames at bay until firefighters arrived. Crews were called to the 3700 block of Lexington Avenue just after 7:15 p.m. after a fire alarm activated. Once inside, firefighters found haze and water coming from a mezzanine. Officials said that a piece of machinery engulfed...
Daily Cardinal
Juliana Bennett releases call to action prohibiting MPD from using indiscriminate weapons for crowd control
District 8 Alder Juliana Bennett released a call to action this week to support prohibiting the Madison Police Department from using indiscriminate weapons for crowd control. In her blog, Bennett explained how she introduced an ordinance change to “ban the use of chemical munitions and indiscriminate weapons for purposes of crowd control.” The weapons included in this ordinance are CS spray (tear gas), OC spray (pepper spray) and impact projectiles.
Reality Check: How do Tim Michels’ views on abortion compare to Wisconsin?
MADISON, Wis. — There have been a handful of attack ads criticizing Tim Michels for his views on abortion, including one running in the Madison area, which contain some truth but need clarification. The ad News 3 Now focused on for this Reality Check is from the Better Wisconsin...
Highway 19 back open at US 151 in Sun Prairie after crash
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Highway 19 is back open near US 151 in Sun Prairie after a crash. Two ambulances and a fire truck were at the scene, and multiple vehicles appeared to have been involved in a crash. The incident was reported at around 3:45 p.m. Saturday. It is unclear what led to the crash. Portions of the highway...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. DA: Charging decision ‘likely’ to be announced next week for officers in Quadren Wilson shooting
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County district attorney says a decision has been made on if he will charge two state agents in the shooting of Quadren Wilson and that he will likely announce it next week. Dane County Board Supervisor Tim Kiefer asked Dane County District Attorney Ismael...
Daily Cardinal
The University of Wisconsin-Madison embraces, favors hate speech
Tuesday, Sept. 6 should have been a great day to be a Badger. All students should have been able to leave their homes with backpacks strapped, fresh notebooks ready and computers charged to learn from a university they were proud to be admitted to. Instead, the 2022-23 academic year started off on a rather negative note, especially for over 13% of the student population.
GoFundMe fundraiser for children of couple in murder-suicide reaches $100,000
The Madison community is continuing to work together to offer support for three young children left behind after their parents died in a murder-suicide last weekend.
This Massive Corn Maze in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit During Fall
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. With Fall quickly approaching, it's once again that time of year for things like haunted houses, corn mazes, and pumpkin patches.
wearegreenbay.com
Two, $1 million Wisconsin Lottery winners in back-to-back days
(WFRV) – We’ve all daydreamed about it. What would you do if you suddenly became a millionaire overnight?. The Wisconsin Lottery has rewarded a lot of money this past week, with a Powerball and a Mega Millions winner on September 13 and 14 respectively. Both tickets are worth...
CBS 58
'Amazing results': UW Health team saves student with 1% chance of survival after suffering fall
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- With another weekend upon us, the parents of a UW-Madison senior have a message for college students who plan to head out to the bars: don't let a friend leave a party or bar alone. Their son nearly lost his life trying to get back...
UPMATTERS
Scooter Slapper? Person in Wisconsin accused of doing ‘drive-by’ touching & slapping
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Near a University of Wisconsin campus, one person is thought to be involved in a ‘series’ of inappropriate touching and slapping while passing by on a scooter. According to the UW-Madison Police Department, a person is believed to be connected to a series...
