The JV volleyball team hosted Cambridge Monday evening and gave the Bobcats all they could handle before losing in three sets, 13-25, 25-17, 18-25. Mya Marinacci led the way in defeat with 12 assists, 11 digs and five aces while Madison Miller and Adrianna Leigh contributed 11 digs and ten digs, respectively. Rylie Porter aided the cause with seven digs and three kills while Quinn Boyle chipped in with seven kills. Liz Chilson added seven digs.

CAMBRIDGE, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO