Read full article on original website
Related
bellaireathletics.com
Boys Middle School Football lose shootout to Union Local 42 – 34
Bellaire held a 20-12 lead at the half but couldn’t hold on against a talented UL team. The young Reds drop to 2-3 on the season. They will take on ST. C next Tuesday at home. Michael Dippel threw 4 TD passes and 2 two point conversions. Alex Padgett...
bellaireathletics.com
Varsity volleyball team puts on a show winning a five-set thriller at home against Cambridge
The varsity volleyball team hosted Cambridge Monday evening and both teams treated fans to a five-set classic with the Lady Reds outlasting the Lady Bobcats, 22-25, 25-13, 25-19, 21-25, 15-10. Gianna Schmidt led the way with 12 digs, nine aces, five kills and two blocks while Ava Marinacci aided the...
bellaireathletics.com
JV volleyball pushes Cambridge to the limit before falling in three sets
The JV volleyball team hosted Cambridge Monday evening and gave the Bobcats all they could handle before losing in three sets, 13-25, 25-17, 18-25. Mya Marinacci led the way in defeat with 12 assists, 11 digs and five aces while Madison Miller and Adrianna Leigh contributed 11 digs and ten digs, respectively. Rylie Porter aided the cause with seven digs and three kills while Quinn Boyle chipped in with seven kills. Liz Chilson added seven digs.
bellaireathletics.com
JV football team pitches shutout of visiting Cambridge
1st Q – Alex Ney 4-yd TD run (Luke Heatherington 2-pt run successful) 3rd Q – Riley Robbins 17-yd TD pass from Luke Heatherington (Keegan Davis 2-pt pass from Luke Heatherington successful) 4th Q – Alex Ney 1-yd TD run (Scott Balsei 2-pt pass from Luke Heatherington successful)...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bellaireathletics.com
Comments / 0