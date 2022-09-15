ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martins Ferry, OH

Comments / 0

Related
bellaireathletics.com

JV volleyball pushes Cambridge to the limit before falling in three sets

The JV volleyball team hosted Cambridge Monday evening and gave the Bobcats all they could handle before losing in three sets, 13-25, 25-17, 18-25. Mya Marinacci led the way in defeat with 12 assists, 11 digs and five aces while Madison Miller and Adrianna Leigh contributed 11 digs and ten digs, respectively. Rylie Porter aided the cause with seven digs and three kills while Quinn Boyle chipped in with seven kills. Liz Chilson added seven digs.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
bellaireathletics.com

JV football team pitches shutout of visiting Cambridge

1st Q – Alex Ney 4-yd TD run (Luke Heatherington 2-pt run successful) 3rd Q – Riley Robbins 17-yd TD pass from Luke Heatherington (Keegan Davis 2-pt pass from Luke Heatherington successful) 4th Q – Alex Ney 1-yd TD run (Scott Balsei 2-pt pass from Luke Heatherington successful)...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Local
Ohio Sports
Martins Ferry, OH
Education
City
Martins Ferry, OH
Martins Ferry, OH
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy